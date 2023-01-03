Maryam Nawaz appointed PML-N senior vice president, authorised to ‘reorganise’ party

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appointed Maryam Nawaz as the senior vice president of the PML-N, authorising her to “reorganise” the party “at all functional levels”.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who is also the party’s information secretary, shared the notification issued by PM Shehbaz, the party president.

“Pursuant to the powers conferred under the constitution of the PML-N, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Maryam Nawaz Sharif as senior vice president with immediate effect,” the notification said.

It further added that Maryam was “authorised to re-organise the party at all functional tiers/levels as chief organiser”.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that Maryam possessed the “drive, determination and experience to lead the party’s organisational matters”.

“I have no doubts that she will very effectively galvanise our party’s rank and file with the vision of our Quaid Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated Maryam on her appointment and wished her the best.