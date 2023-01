Updated 31 Jan, 2023 Police Lines bombing Where the menace of terrorism is concerned, the government and opposition need to close ranks and put up a united front.

31 Jan, 2023 Oil price hike THE record single-day increase in petrol prices, preceded by massive currency depreciation, signifies the ...

31 Jan, 2023 Babar Azam’s award BABAR Azam might not have lifted many trophies as Pakistan’s all-format captain in the last year but the star...

Updated 30 Jan, 2023 Blatant Islamophobia Muslim extremists and terrorist outfits are emboldened by hateful acts.

30 Jan, 2023 Modern slavery MODERN slavery is a wide-ranging term that can encompass a multitude of scenarios. Common to all of them, however, ...