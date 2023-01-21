DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 21, 2023

Shipping lines may stop Pakistan operations, warns PSAA

Kalbe Ali Published January 21, 2023 Updated January 21, 2023 09:22am
Pakistan’s exports dipped 7pc to $14.21bn in 6MFY23 from $15.24bn in 1HFY22.—Courtesy KPT
Pakistan’s exports dipped 7pc to $14.21bn in 6MFY23 from $15.24bn in 1HFY22.—Courtesy KPT

ISLAMABAD: The ship agents have forewarned the government that all export cargoes could come to a halt as foreign shipping lines are considering stopping their services for Pakistan after banks stopped remitting freight charges to them for lack of dollar availability.

Apart from bordering countries, almost all the international logistics from Pakistan are catered by sea and any disruption could create serious issues for the country’s international trade, Pakistan Ship’s Agents Association (PSAA) chairman Abdul Rauf warned Finance Minister Ishaq Dar through a letter.

“If the international trade is stopped the economic situation will worsen,” the association warned, adding that the foreign shipping lines are already considering winding up their services in Pakistan due to reduced cargo volumes.

The PSAA chairman also wrote letters to State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmed, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Namar and Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Sabzwari.

Mr Rauf requested the ministries and departments concerned to intervene to ensure continuity in Pakistan’s seaborne trade by allowing outward remittance of surplus freight amounts to respective foreign shipping lines forthwith.

“Due to discontinuation of outward remittance of surplus freight amounts to respective foreign shipping lines, was hampering Pakistan’s seaborne trade which is heavily dependent on foreign shipping lines,” the letter added.

However, the crisis relates to the export cargoes as all the outward trade from Pakistan is container-based, as there are no liquid or grain exports from the country.

The state-owned Pakistan National Shipping Company (PNSC) only handles imports of crude oil and other petroleum fuel through its 12 vessels.

The annual freight bill of Pakistan is around $5 billion, and foreign companies receive the charges in international currencies mainly the “greenback”.

The ship agents have pointed out that due to the current state of affairs, the shipping sector was already suffering due to economic ups and downs, and any further delays in remitting their legitimate dues will constrain Pakistan’s external trade.

However, talking to Dawn former PSAA chairman Muhammad Rajpar said that Pakistan was not close to an economic meltdown as yet, therefore the government still has time to seek a way out of the current crisis.

“We can always have innovative ideas to get out of difficult times, one of them is hedging of dollars and set installments for the payments to the shipping companies,” Mr Rajpar said.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Seeing sense
Updated 21 Jan, 2023

Seeing sense

Further delay in repairing the relationship with the IMF will only exacerbate the political price PML-N will have to pay.
Out of exile
21 Jan, 2023

Out of exile

EXILE is nothing new for Pakistan’s political class. Leaders have often slipped away to safer foreign climes...
Toshakhana gifts
21 Jan, 2023

Toshakhana gifts

THE government shocked the Lahore High Court this week when during a hearing of a petition seeking past details of...
Consensus on Karachi
Updated 20 Jan, 2023

Consensus on Karachi

The parties that have been given a mandate by Karachi’s people need to reach an agreement on improving the lives of the residents.
Forced conversions
20 Jan, 2023

Forced conversions

THE laments of Pakistani Hindu families losing one young girl after another to what they allege are forced...
Confused policy
20 Jan, 2023

Confused policy

RECENT statements by two major political leaders have underlined the perception that there is no political agreement...