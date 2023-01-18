Police vehicle damaged in Dera Ismail Khan IED blast

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police patrol vehicle suffered slight damage after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the road went off in the Khoi Bahara police station in the merged area here on Tuesday.

A police official said the militants had planted an IED on the roadside to target the armoured vehicle of the Khoi Bahara police.

After the explosion, the police responded to the attack and the militants escaped from the area. The police launched a search operation in the area to track down the attackers.

Meanwhile, two people were shot dead in separate incidents in Kulachi and Paroa tehsils here on Tuesday.

A police official said that unknown persons shot and killed a person named Saqlain Abbas in Babbar Pakka area of Paroa tehsil. Soon after the incident, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the tehsil hospital.

The CTD police registered a case against unknown persons and started an investigation.

Similarly, in another incident, an unknown attacker killed a 47-year-old man, Arsala Khan, in the Loni area of Kulachi tehsil.

A police official said that Mohammad Farooq, the brother of the victim, has filed a report in the Kulachi police station stating that I, my brother Arsala Khan and other friends were sitting in hujra when a masked person who was armed with a Kalashnikov came and opened fire, killing my brother on the spot.

In another development, five masked men snatched Rs1.9 million from the staffers of a private firm distributing BISP cash assistance in the Kulachi area here on Tuesday.

A police official said that Shakib Ahmed and Dil Fayyaz were in their office to distribute BISP money when five to six masked men entered the office and decamped with Rs1.9 million cash and a mobile phone.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2023