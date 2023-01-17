DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 17, 2023

Police mobile van escapes bomb blast in Lakki Marwat

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 07:04am

LAKKI MARWAT: Mobile van of the Lakki Marwat city police station narrowly escaped a bomb blast here on Monday.

An official said unknown miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device under a culvert on the Old Kutchery Road to target a police patrolling party. He said the area where the bomb was planted was at a stone’s throw from the city police station and the tehsil building housing offices of assistant and additional assistant commissioners.

“It was an attempt to blow up a police van,” the official said, adding the IED went off with a bang moments after the police van passed over the culvert. He said a patrol party led by additional SHO Abdul Saboor Khan was onboard the van, who remained unhurt in the attack.

The official said after the explosion a police contingent and experts of bomb disposal squad reached the place to collect evidence. The police launched a search operation in the surrounding areas to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, a man was killed at a wedding function in Top Takhtikhel village near Naurang town on Monday.

The police said Akhtar Nawaz shot dead Asal Khan, 34, over a petty dispute and escaped. They said the deceased along with other relatives had gone to the village in a wedding procession of his brother.

The body was shifted to a hospital in Naurang town, they added.

Mir Shah Khan, father of the deceased, told the police that when the bride sat in a car, the accused, Akhtar Nawaz came there and insisted he would drive the vehicle. The complainant said his son, Asal Khan came there and argued with the accused, but the latter got furious and opened fire with a repeater gun, killing his son on the spot.

The police the body was handed over to relatives after fulfilling medico-legal formalities in hospital.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sindh LG polls
Updated 17 Jan, 2023

Sindh LG polls

Regardless of who emerges as the winner in Karachi, it is clear that the task for the new mayor of the megacity will be gargantuan.
Auto prices
17 Jan, 2023

Auto prices

OVER the past year, inefficiencies and unfair practices in our domestic automobile market, import restrictions,...
Hounding journalists
17 Jan, 2023

Hounding journalists

WHEN it comes to press freedom, the arrest of journalist Shahid Aslam highlights the weaknesses in our democracy and...
Red lines
Updated 16 Jan, 2023

Red lines

When civilian leaders cede space, red lines multiply and become more arbitrary, serving objectives that have little to do with national security.
Dropping remittances
16 Jan, 2023

Dropping remittances

ONE hopes the 19pc year-over-year decline in December remittances has given the resident ‘wizard’ in Q Block ...
Crackdown on HDT
16 Jan, 2023

Crackdown on HDT

IT is unfortunate that rather than engaging with Balochistan’s Haq Do Tehreek politically, the state is cracking...