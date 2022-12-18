DAWN.COM Logo

4 cops martyred, as many injured in midnight siege of police station in KP’s Lakki Marwat

Sirajuddin Published December 18, 2022 Updated December 18, 2022 12:29pm
Funeral of the four martyred policemen was held at Lakki police line on Sunday morning. — Photo by author

Militants attacked the Burgi police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat early Sunday morning, leaving four policemen dead and injuring as many, according to a police official.

“At midnight, militants attacked the police station and tried to enter the building,” Lakki Police spokesperson Shahid Hameed told Dawn.com, adding that more than 60 policemen were on duty at that time.

He said that the policemen engaged the militants for almost 45 minutes after which the attackers escaped, taking advantage of the darkness.

Hameed pointed out that the police station is situated in a far-flung area and takes almost one-and-a-half hours to reach from Lakki city.

While no group has taken responsibility for the attack, the police suspect the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as the group is known to operate in the area.

Funerals for the slain policemen were held at the Lakki police line on Sunday morning, which were attended by Regional Police Officer Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar, District Police Officer Ziauddin and senior military and civil officials.

Condemnations

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the attack and offered his condolences while wishing the injured a speedy recovery, according to a press handout.

He also asked the Inspector General Police for a report on the incident and directed that the injured police officials be provided with the best medical aid.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack as well, expressing condolences to the martyred police officials’ families, according to the PPP’s official Twitter account.

Highlighting that the “increase in terrorism incidents in KP was concerning”, he demanded strict measures to be taken to suppress terrorists.

The TTP called off its ceasefire agreement with the government on Nov 28, ordering its militants to stage attacks across the country, according to a statement from the outfit.

The statement said that the TTP’s decision was taken after “a series of non-stop attacks were launched by the military organisations in Bannu’s Lakki Marwat district”.

Early this month, the Nacta told a Senate panel that the peace talks with the proscribed outfit “emboldened” it and allowed it to regroup.

