DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 15, 2022

3 killed as suicide attacker rams bike into convoy in North Waziristan

Pazir Gul Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 09:55am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Three civilians were killed and 14 others, including nine security personnel, wounded in a suicide attack in the Sargardan area of North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday.

Security officials said a convoy of security forces was on its way from Datta Khel tehsil to Miramshah when the suicide bomber riding a motorbike hit it.

They said the deceased and the wounded were shifted to the District Head­quarters Hospital, Miramshah.

The area was cordoned off by security forces after the incident.

No more details about the incident were immediately available.

The Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations, the media wing of the military, has not issued any statement about the incident.

Meanwhile, security officials said that intelligence-based operations (IBO) are being carried out against the militants in the area, adding that four militants were killed in one such operation recently.

On Dec 10, they said, four men affiliated with the militant Islamic State group, also known as IS-Khorasan, were killed in the IBO which was jointly carried out by security forces and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Bannu region, in the Darduni area along the border with Afghanistan.

The official further said that the operation was carried out after intelligence agencies had received information that some militants had planned to enter from Afghanistan.

“[The] IBO was planned after [an] intelligence agency received information about a possible entry of militants from Afghanistan into Pakistan,” a senior security official said, adding that “six persons crossed into Pakistan and opened fire at the security forces and CTD personnel”.

According to these officials, a gunfight took place between security forces and the militants and four IS-K militants were killed while two others managed to flee back to Afghanistan.

“A local IS-K commander Muhammad Daud from Shakaryal, Abdullah from Hazar Khwani, Muhammad Laiq from Dibak Saidkhel and an unknown militant were killed in the exchange of fire,” a security official confirmed, adding two hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs, six magazines, two pistols, ammunition and Pakistani currency were recovered from the militants’ possession.

The official also informed that attacks on law enforcement agencies personnel have increased in district Malakand and southern and recently merged districts.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Talaash Uman
Dec 15, 2022 07:50am
Those who taught them to terrorise are being terrorised.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Dec 15, 2022 09:13am
Truly a bad omen!
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Dec 15, 2022 09:47am
Stop killing innocents, if you want peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Arbab
Dec 15, 2022 09:52am
Just another bid to pave way for drone strikes.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 15, 2022 09:57am
These are Indian sponsored IS militants that should be eliminated once and for all.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Dec 15, 2022 09:58am
I am very sorry for the lost of lives. If someone still believes that terrorists are brethren and they broke the shackles of slavery then it’s very alarming.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop losses
15 Dec, 2022

Crop losses

This year’s deluge has compounded our agricultural woes and food insecurity.
Children at risk
15 Dec, 2022

Children at risk

HOW diseased must we be as a society that, four years after little Zainab Ansari’s gruesome ordeal galvanised the...
Typhoid cases
15 Dec, 2022

Typhoid cases

ISSUES of public health and quality of life are relegated to the margins in Pakistan. This is the primary reason why...
Default narrative
Updated 14 Dec, 2022

Default narrative

It is time political considerations stopped dictating economic policy.
Spurious drugs
14 Dec, 2022

Spurious drugs

THE rampant sale of fake or substandard medicines in Pakistan is literally a matter of life and death. This fact was...
Fitting put-down
14 Dec, 2022

Fitting put-down

THE symbolism in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar being tasked with visiting the world’s...