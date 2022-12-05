DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 05, 2022

Soldier martyred, five terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui Published December 5, 2022 Updated December 5, 2022 07:28pm
<p>Sepoy Nasir Khan. — ISPR</p>

Sepoy Nasir Khan. — ISPR

At least five terrorists were killed and a soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation in the Jhallar Algad area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media wing said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops effectively engaged the location of terrorists during an intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” it added. “The terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.”

During the operation, the ISPR said, 25-year-old Sepoy Nasir Khan embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly against the terrorists. He hailed from the South Waziristan district.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the statement concluded.

On December 4, a terrorist commander named Muhammad Noor was killed during an intense exchange of fire with troops in the Shewa area of Kp’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media wing had said on Saturday.

Last month, four alleged terrorists were killed, and two security personnel embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in Kamal Pass area of Shahrig town of Harnai district.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite politics

Elite politics

Maleeha Lodhi
For most part, Pakistan’s fractious politics has seen fierce govt-opposition conflict and mutual efforts to upend each other.

Editorial

Extension legacy
Updated 05 Dec, 2022

Extension legacy

The practice of having individuals carry on well beyond their time is up.
Dodging accountability
05 Dec, 2022

Dodging accountability

A WARNING carried in these pages in August appears to have gone completely unheeded. Months ago, as the government...
Double standards
05 Dec, 2022

Double standards

IN a globalised world, if states fail to protect the human rights of their citizens, or worse, participate in ...
Retracted offer
04 Dec, 2022

Retracted offer

WITH so many U-turns under his belt, it was hardly surprising when on Saturday, PTI chairman Imran Khan decided to...
Embassy attack
Updated 04 Dec, 2022

Embassy attack

The Taliban should have enhanced the existing security arrangements.
Smog season
04 Dec, 2022

Smog season

FOR the past week, major cities of Pakistan have been among the top most polluted cities in the world. Lahore ranked...