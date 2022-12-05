Soldier martyred, five terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

At least five terrorists were killed and a soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation in the Jhallar Algad area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media wing said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops effectively engaged the location of terrorists during an intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” it added. “The terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.”

During the operation, the ISPR said, 25-year-old Sepoy Nasir Khan embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly against the terrorists. He hailed from the South Waziristan district.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the statement concluded.

On December 4, a terrorist commander named Muhammad Noor was killed during an intense exchange of fire with troops in the Shewa area of Kp’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media wing had said on Saturday.

Last month, four alleged terrorists were killed, and two security personnel embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in Kamal Pass area of Shahrig town of Harnai district.