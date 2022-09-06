DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 06, 2022

Officer among five army men martyred in North Waziristan

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published September 6, 2022 Updated September 6, 2022 10:46am
<p>A combination photo of (L-R) Havaldar Ghulam Ali, Captain Abdul Wali, Sepoy Zafar Ullah, Naib Subedar Nawaz and Lance Naik Ilyas. — Photo courtesy ISPR</p>

A combination photo of (L-R) Havaldar Ghulam Ali, Captain Abdul Wali, Sepoy Zafar Ullah, Naib Subedar Nawaz and Lance Naik Ilyas. — Photo courtesy ISPR

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A young army officer and four soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists that took place when security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Boyya area of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday, the military said.

During the conduct of the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and the terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media affairs wing, said. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which four terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, the ISPR said.

However, it said, during the intense exchange of fire, Captain Abdul Wali, 26; Naib Subedar Nawaz, 45; Havaldar Ghulam Ali, 34; Lance Naik Ilyas, 33; and Sepoy Zafar Ullah, 29, embraced shahadat.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found there.

The ISPR said that Pakistan Army is “determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished”.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (16)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Sep 06, 2022 08:36am
RIP. Ruthless freedom fighters. Hope SS will make peace with them and end this madness.
Reply Recommend 0
Junego
Sep 06, 2022 08:43am
Taliban is hitting hard where it hurts. Basically stay away from other people's lands.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Sep 06, 2022 09:00am
Those are disgruntled citizens unhappy about the state not giving them their fair share of resources
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Sep 06, 2022 09:01am
Why is the army in North Waziristan?
Reply Recommend 0
Kk
Sep 06, 2022 09:09am
No one knows the ground reality
Reply Recommend 0
Kk
Sep 06, 2022 09:09am
No one knows the ground reality
Reply Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Sep 06, 2022 09:20am
It is a result of political chaos created by one party that enemy is using to take advantage.
Reply Recommend 0
Assad
Sep 06, 2022 09:33am
@AW, Because NW is Pakistan! Get that through your skull! Pak Army zindabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Mm
Sep 06, 2022 09:37am
Rest in Peace brave souls
Reply Recommend 0
abu talib
Sep 06, 2022 09:43am
Address their grievance also might be they were misguided by Anti-state elements,(Terrorists) Eliminating them is not the right solution in the long run.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 06, 2022 10:04am
TTP is this ceasefire
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz
Sep 06, 2022 10:38am
Pakistan is grateful to Shuhda, whom have sacrifices their lives in the line of duty to protect her from the terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Sep 06, 2022 10:52am
India is giving total support to all terrorist blocs even in dark hour. Entire world must notice this and take actions
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Sep 06, 2022 10:56am
RIP our brave soldiers who went for flood relief and got shaheed by these thankless people.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Sep 06, 2022 11:03am
RIP our brave soldiers. Pakistan zindabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Desi_angrej
Sep 06, 2022 12:11pm
As you sow, so shall you reap
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Chief concern
Updated 06 Sep, 2022

Chief concern

Public pressure will continue to build as the army chief’s retirement draws near.
Militancy fears
06 Sep, 2022

Militancy fears

AS uncertainty surrounds the fate of the government’s ceasefire with the banned TTP, there is growing disquiet...
No one like her
06 Sep, 2022

No one like her

FOR an understanding of Serena Williams’ tennis legacy — her impact on the sport — one only needed to hear ...
Tough path to follow
05 Sep, 2022

Tough path to follow

THE country report published by the IMF after the completion of the seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund...
Cut and burn
05 Sep, 2022

Cut and burn

THE Ministry of Defence’s public disowning of two veterans’ organisations led by retired officers of the armed...
Health catastrophe
Updated 05 Sep, 2022

Health catastrophe

Given it will take time to get the ruined health facilities up and running again, this is a humanitarian disaster in the making.