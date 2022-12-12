Balochistan to get 38pc share form Reko Diq revenue: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has said the provincial government will receive more than 38 per cent share from the revenue earned from the Reko-Diq cooper-cum gold project.

While defending the agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation on Sunday, he said the province will reap financial benefits from the accord signed with the Canadian company.

Talking to the participants of the ongoing 10th National Security Workshop during a meeting, he said Balochistan will get an estimated Rs200 billion from the project. The money, he added, will strengthen the provincial economy which is currently facing a crisis.

“We have taken decisions with goodwill and courage on all important issues, including Reko Diq,” he said, adding that inordinate delays in decision-making were not in the interest of the people of Balochistan and the country.

Says illegal trawling in province’s waters ‘remedied’

The chief minister said an in-camera briefing was also organised for the provincial lawmakers to allay their concerns about the project following which, the assembly and the cabinet have approved the contract.

The government has ensured all taxes will be paid while the province will benefit in the form of royalties and CSR while also providing jobs to over 8,000 people.

Calling it the “biggest investment in the country’s history”, he said the provincial government will have a 25pc share in the project without making any investment.

This project will prove to be a gateway for foreign and local investments in the province.

Responding to a question about illegal trawling — a long-standing issue of the people of Gwadar — the chief minister said illegal trawling in Balochistan’s waters has been completely eliminated to protect the employment of fishermen of the province.

He said the people of the province were more dependent on barter trade, for which border trade has been restored in areas along the Pak-Iran border with the support of Pakistan Army.

“Trade points are being established at six places on the border and commercial facilities at the border are being improved,” he added.

He said the implementation of the ‘Agricultural Transformation Plan’ has been started while ‘Kisan Card’ will be issued to the farmers.

He also spoke at length about the economic, social and political situation of Balochistan and also responded to the questions.

“My conscience is satisfied with every decision and I consider myself accountable to the people on these decisions I had taken as chief minister,” Mr Bizenjo added.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2022