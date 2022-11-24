Afghan envoy, traders vow to improve bilateral trade

PESHAWAR: Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir and the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) have agreed to make coordinated efforts for addressing the issues impeding enhanced trade between the two neighbouring countries.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of business community with the Afghan diplomat, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

PAJCCI director Ziaul Haq Sarhadi led the delegation comprising importers, exporters, customs clearing agents and businessmen from Karachi.

On the occasion, Mr Sarhadi demanded restoration of Afghan document Ilam-o-Nazar and lifting of restriction on containers and trucks in Afghanistan.

The Afghan consulate officials present in the meeting complained about presence of unregistered points near Torkham border, subjecting Afghan trucks to unwarranted checking, harassment of Afghan drivers, non-implementation of FBR directives for reloading of Afghan transit goods in local containers, and charging them heavy amounts as detention fees.

The participants pointed out that the volume of Pak-Afghan trade was very low at present, and agreed on developing a roadmap for improving the bilateral trade volume.

They stressed upon Pakistani government to provide opportunities for promotion of trade between both the countries.

Mr Mohibullah Shakir thanked the businessmen for their efforts to promote Pak-Afghan trade.

