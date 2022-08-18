PPP’s Khokhar says has seen ‘disturbing pictures’ of torture on PTI’s Shahbaz Gill, condemns PDM govt

PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar on Thursday claimed to have seen visual evidence of “physical torture” on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, calling the Shehbaz Sharif-led government “complicit” and “spineless” for failing to stop such an atrocity.

“[I] have seen very disturbing pictures of physical torture on Shahbaz Gill,” Khokhar, whose party is a part of the PML-N-led coalition government in Centre, tweeted. “No matter how much you disagree with or dislike him, a man’s dignity should not have been violated like this.”

Khokhar said that the government was either “complicit or spineless” for not preventing such an atrocity.

“Shame on us. Include the so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement in it too. Serving democracy by torturing political opponents. What a farce,” he added.

His statements come after a four-member medical board recommended further monitoring and assessment of Gill’s health by specialists.

In its report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the medical board also said that Gill “is a known case of asthma since childhood and has been on inhaled bronchodilators when required, now presented with shortness of breath, body aches, including left shoulder, back, neck, fight gluteal region and left-sided chest pain”.

It further suggested 10 tests for the PTI leader.

Gill, who is former prime minister Imran Khan’s chief of staff, was arrested near the Bani Gala chowk in Islamabad earlier this month for passing controversial comments at a programme aired on ARY News that were “highly hateful and seditious” and tantamounted to “incite armed forces towards revolt”.

He was later sent to Adiala Jail on a judicial remand after staying in police custody for two days. Yesterday, a judicial magistrate had granted Islamabad police two-day physical remand of Gill and ordered officials to conduct the PTI leader’s medical examination after he had complained of breathing issues.

However, a standoff ensued between the Punjab and Islamabad police last night when the former made arrangements to transfer Gill to Raw­a­l­pindi District Head­quarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Finally, after hours, the Islamabad police managed to get Gill’s custody and moved him to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

The PTI has claimed that Gill has been tortured during his incarceration. The party has also alleged that the PTI leader is being coerced into making a statement against party chief Imran Khan.

Subsequently, at a hearing today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) allowed embattled Gill’s lawyers to meet him and sought a report from the Islamabad police chief over reports of alleged torture on him while in custody.