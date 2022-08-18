DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 18, 2022

PPP’s Khokhar says has seen ‘disturbing pictures’ of torture on PTI’s Shahbaz Gill, condemns PDM govt

Dawn.com Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 10:09pm

PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar on Thursday claimed to have seen visual evidence of “physical torture” on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, calling the Shehbaz Sharif-led government “complicit” and “spineless” for failing to stop such an atrocity.

“[I] have seen very disturbing pictures of physical torture on Shahbaz Gill,” Khokhar, whose party is a part of the PML-N-led coalition government in Centre, tweeted. “No matter how much you disagree with or dislike him, a man’s dignity should not have been violated like this.”

Khokhar said that the government was either “complicit or spineless” for not preventing such an atrocity.

“Shame on us. Include the so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement in it too. Serving democracy by torturing political opponents. What a farce,” he added.

His statements come after a four-member medical board recommended further monitoring and assessment of Gill’s health by specialists.

In its report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the medical board also said that Gill “is a known case of asthma since childhood and has been on inhaled bronchodilators when required, now presented with shortness of breath, body aches, including left shoulder, back, neck, fight gluteal region and left-sided chest pain”.

It further suggested 10 tests for the PTI leader.

Gill, who is former prime minister Imran Khan’s chief of staff, was arrested near the Bani Gala chowk in Islamabad earlier this month for passing controversial comments at a programme aired on ARY News that were “highly hateful and seditious” and tantamounted to “incite armed forces towards revolt”.

Read more: Imran distances himself from Gill’s remarks, calls them ‘wrong’

He was later sent to Adiala Jail on a judicial remand after staying in police custody for two days. Yesterday, a judicial magistrate had granted Islamabad police two-day physical remand of Gill and ordered officials to conduct the PTI leader’s medical examination after he had complained of breathing issues.

However, a standoff ensued between the Punjab and Islamabad police last night when the former made arrangements to transfer Gill to Raw­a­l­pindi District Head­quarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Finally, after hours, the Islamabad police managed to get Gill’s custody and moved him to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

The PTI has claimed that Gill has been tortured during his incarceration. The party has also alleged that the PTI leader is being coerced into making a statement against party chief Imran Khan.

Subsequently, at a hearing today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) allowed embattled Gill’s lawyers to meet him and sought a report from the Islamabad police chief over reports of alleged torture on him while in custody.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (16)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M.Sethi
Aug 18, 2022 09:42pm
Seems like ,he has left PPP and joined PTI ?
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Aug 18, 2022 09:55pm
The beginning of the end of coalition
Reply Recommend 0
Inayat Khan
Aug 18, 2022 09:58pm
Thanks for your honest criticism. Shame on all responsible, from top to bottom, very sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 18, 2022 09:59pm
Thank you mister senator for speaking up for the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Zafar Nasir
Aug 18, 2022 09:59pm
Salute to Mr. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar for being brave enough to tell the truth & defy the unfortunate political culture of following party line at all cost. Zafar Nasir
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 18, 2022 10:00pm
condemn??
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Aug 18, 2022 10:00pm
Well done Khokhar
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Aug 18, 2022 10:00pm
Nobody has seen any evidence of torture and he should not be tortured but he should be facing the law for trying to sow rebellion..
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 18, 2022 10:03pm
Favour will be returned to guilty abusers very soon. You won't be able to hide after elections
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Aug 18, 2022 10:08pm
Shame on this imported Govt and shame on neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 18, 2022 10:11pm
Don't worry, guilty will be punished soon
Reply Recommend 0
F
Aug 18, 2022 10:12pm
When else left as evidence now
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 18, 2022 10:14pm
The shameless corrupt regime is not leaving any stone unturned to torture the people of Pakistan with its incompetent self-serving policies
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 18, 2022 10:18pm
I thought PML goons were claiming there was no torture. PDM is a party of liars starting with shareef family.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Aug 18, 2022 10:18pm
Thanks Sen. Khokhar for accepting some responsibility for this inhuman behaviour. Why don't I hear any thing from human rights stalwarts like Raza Rabbani or Aseefa Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Aug 18, 2022 10:21pm
Shame on pdm!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The fall guy
Updated 18 Aug, 2022

The fall guy

Maryam’s public distancing from Miftah over recent fuel price hike is quite uncalled for.
Never-ending scourge
18 Aug, 2022

Never-ending scourge

POLIO eradication efforts in the country appear to have suddenly taken a giant leap backwards. A day after...
Frozen Afghan funds
18 Aug, 2022

Frozen Afghan funds

WITH Afghanistan facing a humanitarian catastrophe and economic collapse, the American decision to not release ...
No end to hostility
Updated 17 Aug, 2022

No end to hostility

It is time for all parties to rise above petty tactics and hostilities for political gains and pull country back from brink.
Deadly accidents
17 Aug, 2022

Deadly accidents

TWO horrific accidents on Tuesday, which resulted in high death tolls, illustrate the dangers people face while ...
New banknote
17 Aug, 2022

New banknote

PAKISTAN has a new currency note to mark the diamond jubilee of independence. The 75-rupee banknote, issued by the...