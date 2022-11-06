DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 06, 2022

Pakistan beat Bangladesh, use Dutch treat to keep World Cup dream alive

AFP Published November 6, 2022 Updated November 6, 2022 01:21pm
Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates during the T20 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. — Photo courtesy: PCB
Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates during the T20 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. — Photo courtesy: PCB

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi returned career-best figures of 4-22 to lead Pakistan into the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in a do-or-die clash on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 128 for victory in Adelaide, Pakistan achieved their target with 11 balls to spare and join arch-rivals India in the final four from Group 2.

The clash turned into a virtual quarter-final after the Netherlands stunned South Africa in the opening match of the day, a result which put India into the semis.

READ: 5 takeaways as Pakistan rise from the ashes like a phoenix

India play Zimbabwe in the last Super 12 match of the tournament in Melbourne later on Sunday to decide who plays whom in the last four. New Zealand and England qualified from Group 1.

Man-of-the-match Shaheen, who missed the recent Asia Cup with injury, said: “I have improved. Not easy to come back from injury […] but I’m trying my best.

“As a team, we are very happy. We’ve played great. Bowl in the right areas and fast was the plan.”

Asked if he was looking forward to the semis, he joked: “Now we are looking forward to the final.”

Pakistan bounced back from opening defeat against India and a shock loss to Zimbabwe to outplay South Africa last week.

They had a spring in their step after the shock South Africa loss earlier on Sunday and Shaheen struck early as the left-arm quick sent back Liton Das for 10 following Bangladesh’s decision to bat first at the Adelaide Oval.

Najmul Hossain Shanto capitalised on a reprieve when the usually safe Shadab Khan dropped the left-handed batsman on 11 at short extra. The opener went on to top-score with 54 for Bangladesh.

Shadab struck twice on successive balls including Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan out lbw, but he reviewed the decision and it appeared from replays that the ball grazed the bat before it hit the pad.

But the third umpire upheld the on-field call as Shakib looked stunned, waved his hands and didn’t want to walk off.

A Shadab hat-trick was averted by Afif Hossain.

Shakib’s wicket seemed to affect the Bangladesh batsmen, who suddenly looked out of sorts and managed a below-par total despite an unbeaten 24 from Afif.

Bangladesh lost regular wickets and Shaheen struck twice in one over and then picked a fourth for the first time in his T20 career.

Mohammad Rizwan, who made 32 after he survived a dropped catch on nought, and Babar Azam, who scored 25, launched the chase in an opening stand of 57 but Pakistan seemed to lose their way in the middle.

Rizwan fell to fast bowler Ebadot Hossain in the next over as Bangladesh looked to fight back and had Mohammad Nawaz run out on four.

But Mohammad Haris made 31 and put on partnerships including a 29-run stand with Shan Masood, unbeaten on 24, to guide Pakistan into the semi-finals.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (46)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 06, 2022 11:15am
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Nov 06, 2022 11:26am
Pakistan zindabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 06, 2022 11:30am
Clearly It was a mistake by the third umpire but at least it wasn’t cheating by any Pakistani player like what Kohli did to Bangladesh.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Nov 06, 2022 11:33am
Pathetic batting of Babar Azam continues
Reply Recommend 0
Crickfried
Nov 06, 2022 11:37am
Bangladesh wins
Reply Recommend 0
HumaN
Nov 06, 2022 11:38am
@Asif, pot calling the kettle black.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Nov 06, 2022 11:39am
Pakistans plan will be to beat BD without losing too many wickets to have a better average and a chance to the semis. Working so far.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Nov 06, 2022 11:41am
@Asif, not a mistake. That distance is considered as a umpire call and he was given out on the field.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Hamad
Nov 06, 2022 11:43am
@Asif, Kohli did not cheat!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Siddiqi
Nov 06, 2022 11:45am
Baber Azam should be retired. He almost made the match difficult to win. He has become an old gun now.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 06, 2022 11:45am
Great move and excellent news sending shocking waves in the corridors of power at Old and New Delhi as well as in the ranks and columns of I.C.C. (Indian Cricket Council) at this crucial, critical, caviling, carping and compelling point in time and history.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 06, 2022 11:52am
Babar and Rizwan trying there level best that Pakistan shud go early back home
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Nov 06, 2022 12:25pm
Congrats. Pak won and BD lost. How easy is it to make fun of BD, but no. We are better, Pakistan team is better. Pakistan Zindabad. oh yes one more thing poor India watching nervously!!
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Pashtun
Nov 06, 2022 12:32pm
Everyone wants to defeat Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan... And all get disappointed.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar
Nov 06, 2022 12:36pm
Pakistan is formidable team and in semi final they will ensure Indian arrogance is dumped in dust and defeat them badly. Well done Pakistan and congratulations for today’s win .
Reply Recommend 0
STRAIGHTFORWARD
Nov 06, 2022 12:37pm
Congratulations Pakistan. Lucky Green Shirts in semi finals . Will play against New Zealand in second semi final. Keep it up.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 06, 2022 12:38pm
India's plan failed. Rohit and team again exposed while loosing intentionally, still they can't stop Pakistan to reach Semis. thats why always play with the spirit of game.
Reply Recommend 0
Gayan
Nov 06, 2022 12:45pm
Sri Lankan here and I must say Pakistan is one lucky team. We root for Pakistan after our own Sri Lanka haa... I still remember how Pakistanis rooted for us in the 1996 world cup final, good luck to Pakistan both in the cricket field and Imran Khan's comeback as your leader. You guys can do it win or lose remember to fight and keep up the spirits.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Nov 06, 2022 12:45pm
Good Work GREEN SHIRTS. Keep it up and congratulations for a superb win and reaching Semis. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD
Reply Recommend 0
Rho
Nov 06, 2022 12:49pm
Congrats Pakistan. Well played
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 06, 2022 12:49pm
@Crickfried, “ Bangladesh wins” Not today. Sorry
Reply Recommend 0
Kabeer
Nov 06, 2022 12:50pm
The frustrating opening pair. Earlier, I loved Babar, but the day has has begun to start the innings, I don't like him anymore. About Rizwan; no comments! The basic essence of T20 game gets ruined by this batting pair. Neither they perform nor they are pleasing to watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Biju
Nov 06, 2022 12:52pm
Well played. India is waiting..!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Nov 06, 2022 12:52pm
Babar and Rizwan have done their job now we need new blood.
Reply Recommend 0
Mnkhan
Nov 06, 2022 12:53pm
Despite Rizwan and Babar trying their best to lose this match, Haris spoiled their plans again. Beyond pathetic display of batting by Babar and equally pathetic display of intent by Rizwan. Also, pathetic captaincy through out the match. On a pitch helping spinners , did not use Nawaz at all and conceded extra 15 to 20 runs. In batting, why the hell Haris can't open. He and Shan Masood are the ideal openers. Rizwan lost a similar match in Asia Cup final.
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Nov 06, 2022 12:54pm
Nawaz is no-good, he must be dropped. He has become liability.
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Nov 06, 2022 12:55pm
Congratulations to Pakistan! Now please stay focused and get selfish Babar down the order. Low strike rate from both openers is adding too much pressure.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Ahmed
Nov 06, 2022 12:55pm
Babar made the match difficult in the beginning and Bangladesh tied both the Pakistani openers. Babar must resign after world cup.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Nov 06, 2022 12:57pm
Pakistan chased the low score in difficult manner. Both Rizwan and Babar played very badly.
Reply Recommend 0
matazona
Nov 06, 2022 12:57pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, It's going to England Vs Pakistan final at MCG repeat of 1992 World Cup Wow that might be first non India-Pakistan Final prediction.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Nov 06, 2022 12:58pm
Pakistan won the match but we did not see good shots. Bangladesh bowled well and our batters were in difficulties. Babar has lost him game.
Reply Recommend 0
Crickfried
Nov 06, 2022 12:58pm
Next match pak cannot sustain. Pack your bags
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 06, 2022 01:01pm
Next thrashing will be of India but make sure Indian cant cheat again like they did against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Thats the only way they win.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaki
Nov 06, 2022 01:02pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Bring it on
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Nov 06, 2022 01:02pm
Pakistan don't deserve to be in the semis based on very poor attitude this world cup, however, it is also true that Bangladesh deserve to be in the semis even less, as they regularly choke against India. The lesser of two flops has progressed.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 06, 2022 01:03pm
Why Babr azam is still in the team. Look at his pathetic performance during the WC. Pakistan reached to semis just by chance. South African team was playing better cricket. Semi final is going to be the last match for them.
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Nov 06, 2022 01:03pm
@Ali Hamad, "Kohli did not cheat!" Except that...he did. You cannot fake fielding action in cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
ASHOK
Nov 06, 2022 01:08pm
Bangladesh didn't say that Pakistan "paid".
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ashraf
Nov 06, 2022 01:09pm
Congratulations Pakistan proud of you. Babar you must hit and get out to help team to win matches. If we continue play 5-6 runs average in power play 90% chance opponent will win. Play aggressively like world champ and don’t worry about your performance. Give Haris more time during power play. He can change the game for us. Please send him as opener and see the result.
Reply Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Nov 06, 2022 01:10pm
Lucky Green Shirts move into the semifinals. Shaheen Afridi with 4 for 21 is the main architect of Pakistan’s victory. Another fine batting performance by Haris . Lastly, thank you Netherland for your indirect support .
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Nov 06, 2022 01:10pm
Once again needed someone else shoulder to move ahead
Reply Recommend 0
Dragden
Nov 06, 2022 01:13pm
@Crickfried, you should pack your bags buddy
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Nov 06, 2022 01:16pm
Congratulations green monster well played
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Nov 06, 2022 01:19pm
Congratulations
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Abbas
Nov 06, 2022 01:28pm
If babar and rizwan continue playing like this match, we may not go through final for sure.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Nov 06, 2022 01:34pm
Pakistan is only deserving team in this group and Inshall now the cup is ours.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate conference
06 Nov, 2022

Climate conference

THE timing of this year’s Conference of the Parties, or COP27, could not be better for the Global South; many...
Whither restraint?
06 Nov, 2022

Whither restraint?

IT seems that no matter how frantically the nation cries out for some mature leadership, those at the top keep...
Toxic mindset
Updated 06 Nov, 2022

Toxic mindset

The Constitution treats human dignity as an inviolable right.
Serious accusations
05 Nov, 2022

Serious accusations

THE attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan’s life has lit a fuse that must be put out post-haste. In his ...
Chinese concerns
05 Nov, 2022

Chinese concerns

WE can say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has returned home empty-handed from his first official visit to ...
Menagerie of extremists
05 Nov, 2022

Menagerie of extremists

WHILE supporters of progressive politics worldwide may have rejoiced over Lula da Silva’s trumping of incumbent...