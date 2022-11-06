DAWN.COM Logo

Netherlands dump South Africa out of T20 World Cup, India in semis

AFP Published November 6, 2022 Updated November 6, 2022 08:48am
The Netherlands team celebrates during the match against south Africa at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. — Photo courtesy: ICC Twitter
The Netherlands sent South Africa crashing out of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday with a stunning 13-run victory in Adelaide which also propelled India into the semi-finals.

The latest in a series of shocks at this tournament left Bangladesh and Pakistan fighting it out for the final spot in the last four.

Table-toppers India are on six points and play Zimbabwe in Melbourne in the final match of Sunday's triple header, the result of which will decide the final Super 12 standings and who faces whom in the semis.

Chasing 159 for victory after Colin Ackermann's unbeaten 41, South Africa faltered to end on 145-8, with Dutch fast bowler Brandon Glover returning impressive figures of 3-9 in two overs.

South Africa started on a jittery note with openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma out inside six overs with the score on 39.

The left-handed de Kock hit a four and six but soon fell caught behind to Fred Klaassen, for 13, and Bavuma was bowled by Paul van Meekeren for 20.

But it was Glover's wicket of Rilee Rossouw that raised the Dutch hopes with the batsman, who hit the first century in this tournament, departing after a 19-ball 25.

The Proteas never looked convincing as Klaassen took down Aiden Markram for 17 and a Dutch shock started becoming a reality when Glover struck twice in one over.

He sent back the dangerous David Miller and then got Wayne Parnell caught behind as the wheels came off the South Africa chase — and with it their World Cup hopes.

Put in to bat first, the Dutch, who had only beaten Zimbabwe in the Super 12, started strongly with Stephan Myburgh's 37 but lost their way. But then stepped in Ackermann.

He hit three fours and two sixes in his 26-ball knock and along with skipper Scott Edwards helped the team get 31 runs from the final two overs.

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mohan Dharmalingam
Nov 06, 2022 08:49am
Welcome back Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Nov 06, 2022 08:51am
What a game it was.Dutch players definitely gave their best.fielding bowling batting .. excellent performance in all areas.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Nov 06, 2022 08:52am
That is unbelievable if Pakistan make it to the semis out of no where. I hope Babar and Rizwan shines today!
Reply Recommend 0
MJS
Nov 06, 2022 08:53am
Indo Pak finals possible.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Nov 06, 2022 08:55am
Chances are India-Pakistan will play semi final and one of them will play final with either England or New Zealand, let’s see who will be new champion of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 06, 2022 08:56am
T20 is mostly luck. Let’s try T10 and T5 as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Diarrhea
Nov 06, 2022 09:01am
Go Bangladesh ! Beat Pakistan and enter the Semis !
Reply Recommend 0
Rangamaru
Nov 06, 2022 09:11am
Wonderful World Cup with full of thrills
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 06, 2022 09:14am
Bangladesh > Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Nov 06, 2022 09:39am
Thats great, 2 teams of Indian subcontinent are in semifinal.
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Nov 06, 2022 09:39am
Bangladesh is deserved to get into semifinal
Reply Recommend 0

