Virat Kohli stars as India beat Bangladesh to stand on brink of T20 semi-finals

AFP Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 06:32pm
<p>India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval, Australia on November 2. — AFP</p>

<p>Bangladesh’s Litton Das plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match. — AFP</p>

Virat Kohli became the highest run-scorer in Twenty20 World Cup history on Wednesday as India edged Bangladesh by five runs in a crunch rain-hit Twenty20 World Cup clash in Adelaide that went to the last ball.

India go to the top of Group 2 and can clinch a semi-final spot with a win against Zimbabwe in their final Group 2 match on Sunday after Bangladesh faltered in their revised chase of 151 in 16 overs.

Kohli's unbeaten 64 had steered India to 184-6 but Bangladesh had looked on course for victory after racing to 66-0 in seven overs when rain stopped play causing four overs to be lost.

Opener Liton Das hit a 27-ball 60 but his run out after the 50-minute interruption heralded a Bangladesh collapse and ended on 145-6.

Needing 20 off the final over, Nurul Hasan gave them hope with a six and a four but left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh held his nerve on the last ball to hand India their third win in four matches.

It leaves Bangladesh all but out of the semi-finals picture.

Das gave the team a blazing start, reaching his fifty in 21 balls, but once he fell to KL Rahul's direct hit India came roaring back.

Arshdeep struck twice in one over including the prize of captain Shakib Al Hasan for 13 to turn the tables.

Hardik Pandya took two wickets in the 13th over as Bangladesh slumped from 98-2 to 108-6 and despite Hasan's 14-ball 25, fell short of their DLS method target.

It was Kohli, who hit an unbeaten 64, and KL Rahul with a blazing 50 that set up India's victory with a stand of 67.

In the process, Kohli overtook former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1,016 runs to become the highest scorer in T20 World Cup history.

Jayawardene set his mark from 31 innings but Kohli took only 23 to pass him.

Match-winning fifties

The in-form Kohli, who had already hit two match-winning half-centuries at this World Cup, reached his third fifty in 37 balls to bring alive the Indian-dominated crowd at the Adelaide Oval.

Taskin Ahmed kept India pinned down early with an impressive opening burst of seam and swing bowling after Bangladesh elected to field.

Rohit Sharma went cheaply for two but Rahul went on the counter-attack to regain his batting touch with a flurry of boundaries.

Rahul, who had scored just 22 runs in the previous three matches, smashed two sixes and a four in a 24-run ninth over as the Indian run rate soared.

He reached 50 off Shakib but fell on the next ball from the left-arm spinner after hitting three fours and four sixes.

There was no respite for the Bangladesh bowlers as Suryakumar Yadav joined Kohli to keep up the attack, nonchalantly hitting the ball to all parts before Shakib struck again when he had made 30 off 16 balls.

Kohli anchored the innings and Ravichandran Ashwin enjoyed himself in a six-ball cameo for 13 that included a six and four in the final over.

Imtiaz Mahmood
Nov 02, 2022 04:43pm
With India's win, Pakistan's slimmest chance for the semi-finals has gone with the wind.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Nov 02, 2022 04:57pm
DESTINy: Always looking for others to help!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 02, 2022 05:07pm
Bring it on if you can.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Nov 02, 2022 05:18pm
India gets two points!
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Nov 02, 2022 05:19pm
Bangladesh lost...will be heading home soon...Same will be the fate of Pakistan after match with South Africa
Reply Recommend 0
Rksoma
Nov 02, 2022 05:21pm
Indian down Bangladesh. Green shirts, begin your long march back to Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 02, 2022 05:21pm
Bangladesh is a school boys team need more training and experience.
Reply Recommend 0
MJS
Nov 02, 2022 05:23pm
India Won. Pakistan only hope now is Zimbabwe to beat India or Netherland to beat SA. And Pakistan need to beat SA and Bangladesh.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Nov 02, 2022 05:28pm
India won against Bangladesh and now Pakistan is out !
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Nov 02, 2022 05:28pm
This means ouster of Pakistan from T20 World Cup
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Nov 02, 2022 05:29pm
Pakistan is out in world cup race now ...
Reply Recommend 0
Deepanjan
Nov 02, 2022 05:30pm
It's game-over for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hari Singh nalwa
Nov 02, 2022 05:30pm
Pakistan bye bye
Reply Recommend 0
rangamaru
Nov 02, 2022 05:43pm
Surprised that Bangla lost. Not convinced of fair game today.
Reply Recommend 0
Eternal_Dharma
Nov 02, 2022 05:44pm
India win!
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 02, 2022 05:45pm
It is really a Good Cricket Played by Bangladesh and fights till end. Now Pakistan don't have a chance to qualify in Semi Finals.
Reply Recommend 0
Rain King
Nov 02, 2022 05:46pm
Respect to bangle for giving India a fair fight. They deserve better. Kudos to India for once again playing well under pressure.
Reply Recommend 0
Fast Zak
Nov 02, 2022 05:57pm
Pity pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Dhar
Nov 02, 2022 06:02pm
Go India go
Reply Recommend 0
SMI
Nov 02, 2022 06:07pm
Not easy !!
Reply Recommend 0
Apna Pakistan
Nov 02, 2022 06:08pm
My prediction... Zimbabwe will beat India and Pakistan will win remaining matches and clinch the world cup. Need to wake up now as this dream is too unreal even for a dream.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghanuj
Nov 02, 2022 06:11pm
India wins
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Nov 02, 2022 06:16pm
Pakistan will beat SA easily
Reply Recommend 0
Fast Zak
Nov 02, 2022 06:18pm
Match fixed, rains fixed, DL fixed. Any supporters from Pakistan here
Reply Recommend 0
John
Nov 02, 2022 06:20pm
pakistan should start packing
Reply Recommend 0
Delio
Nov 02, 2022 06:21pm
Pakistan still has chances to make it to semis.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Nov 02, 2022 06:21pm
Hope tye world cup stays in South Asia. I support all south Asian teams.
Reply Recommend 0
Mzay
Nov 02, 2022 06:26pm
Bye bye Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
Nov 02, 2022 06:27pm
Is it bye bye Pakistan already?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali..
Nov 02, 2022 06:28pm
Minnows BD resisted well.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
Nov 02, 2022 06:28pm
Best wishes to Pakistan to win both their remaining games, see you again in the finals at the MCG!
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Nov 02, 2022 06:34pm
Fluke and joke of the century
Reply Recommend 0
sam
Nov 02, 2022 06:36pm
Anyone out there for BAber vs kohli debate?
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil
Nov 02, 2022 06:40pm
Still would love to see Pak in the semis. Can they beat South Africa. I think they will as they will have an off game.
Reply Recommend 0
Suresh
Nov 02, 2022 06:41pm
India is now in semifinals
Reply Recommend 0
Shazia Shaheen
Nov 02, 2022 06:53pm
Come home, useless team, no need to play anymore games.
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Nov 02, 2022 06:53pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, South Africa is going to do it....
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 02, 2022 06:54pm
So what does it do for Pakistan's chances?
Reply Recommend 0
Sr Malaria
Nov 02, 2022 06:58pm
India will. Loose to Zimbabwe
Reply Recommend 0

