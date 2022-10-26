DAWN.COM Logo

Saudi crown prince orders release of Pakistani pilgrims arrested for sloganeering at Masjid-i-Nabwi

Dawn.com Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 05:26pm
<p>Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is received by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. — Photo courtesy: PMO</p>

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is received by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. — Photo courtesy: PMO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Wednesday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman had ordered the release of Pakistani pilgrims who were arrested and detained for sloganeering and hounding a PM-led delegation at Masjid-i-Nabwi in Madina this April.

PM Shehbaz, who will be concluding a two-day trip to Saudi capital Riyadh today, thanked the crown prince in a tweet for ordering the release.

“I am deeply grateful to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mr Muhammad bin Salman, who, on my request, ordered the release of the Pakistanis arrested in Saudi Arabia for the April 2022 incident.

We pray to Allah Almighty to make us better Muslims who forgive each other’s mistakes,“ he said.

In April, PM Shehbaz, along with a delegation comprising federal ministers and others, had gone on a three-day trip to Saudi Arabia. On their visit to Masjid-i-Nabwi during the trip, some Pakistani pilgrims had hounded them, shouted slogans against them and even physically attacked some members of the delegation.

Videos of the incident had gone viral on social media, prompting swift action from Saudi authorities and leading to the arrest of some of the pilgrims.

PMs agree to take fraternal bonds to ‘new heights’

Earlier, PM Shehbaz and Crown Prince Salman, who was named the kingdom’s prime minister last month, agreed to upgrade and enhance bilateral ties and fraternal bonds between the two countries to “new heights”.

The two held a bilateral meeting in Riyadh during which they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz described the meeting as “excellent”.

“We agreed to upgrade and enhance bilateral ties and fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to new heights in line with the requirements of [the] changing world. I told [the crown prince] people of Pakistan are eagerly looking forward to his visit,” he said.

According to Radio Pakistan, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the fraternal bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The premier thanked the Saudi leadership for extending assistance to Pakistan during the recent devastating floods, particularly for establishing the air bridge between Riyadh and Islamabad to provide relief goods in flood-affected areas, the report said.

For his part, the Saudi crown prince termed the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia very important for the two countries as well as for the region and the world, the report added.

Later, the premier and his accompanying delegation performed Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque. PM Shehbaz “prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan as well as Muslim ummah,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan said.

PM Shehbaz landed in Riyadh on Monday where he was received by Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud at the airport. The premier is accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other officials.

He also addressed the Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh on Monday, saying that Pakistan was “ripe for market innovation” and the country was ready to reach out to potential investors for the future of its upcoming generations.

Hyra
Oct 26, 2022 10:10am
Wasting resources and tax payers money all the time. Just to settle his business further. May we get rid of them soon
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Oct 26, 2022 10:13am
Any Cash?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Maleria
Oct 26, 2022 10:17am
what can we offer in an investment summit? More loan applications?
Reply Recommend 0
ABC .
Oct 26, 2022 10:17am
Hope that the brotherly relations between the two countries will strengthen more in the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Oct 26, 2022 10:27am
Just media talks and media happy to yell blaaa blaaaa for their due share in advertisements.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Oct 26, 2022 10:29am
No gifts please, he already super rich
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Oct 26, 2022 10:38am
Pakistan is a developing country and need to restore the relations once ruined with the self centered IK. Good to see trust being restored for the benefit of Pakistan. Still people think IK is saint whilst downing all macro indicators from economy, ratings, corruption perception index and so on.
Reply Recommend 0
Dementia friendly
Oct 26, 2022 10:42am
How much is he begging for?
Reply Recommend 0
Dementia friendly
Oct 26, 2022 10:43am
Nation is waiting for him to bring his criminal absconding brother back to complete his sentence!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 26, 2022 10:59am
Let's get to the crux. Did you get any new loans from Saudi Arabia?
Reply Recommend 0
Mehboob
Oct 26, 2022 11:04am
@Qbmx, yes he is there for asking cash only. No dignity left
Reply Recommend 0
HumaN
Oct 26, 2022 11:04am
New loan heights
Reply Recommend 0
HumaN
Oct 26, 2022 11:04am
Bring it on ... That means we get more loans! Yay
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 26, 2022 11:07am
@Qbmx, Bad news for India, OIC back on track. ouch!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali.Z.A
Oct 26, 2022 11:13am
‘New heights of servitude’ you mean?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 26, 2022 11:34am
The Prince knows, in a month or two, shebaz will not be around ever, faded into jail as a corrupt leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Oct 26, 2022 11:40am
@ABC ., what brotherly! In Sharia investment principles both parties need to equal risk = reward…. There is no place for begging continuously
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 26, 2022 11:50am
Did MBS discussed his gift sold by IK in open market .
Reply Recommend 0
Terrible
Oct 26, 2022 11:52am
Excellent begging experience.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Oct 26, 2022 11:54am
After imrans arrogant and rude behavior, the Saudis are keen to ignore Imran Khan and going out of the way to praise sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Oct 26, 2022 11:57am
Heartache for Imran Niazi and fans as they can't digest whatever good is happening to Pakistan in absence of Niszi
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 26, 2022 12:08pm
@Khan47, Really?? Please point out one 'good: that is happening in Pakistan these days?? PML-N crooks back in power?? More loans while loan default looms?? Downgrades and higher risks with Pakistani bonds and banks going under?? Inflation? Dwindling exports but higher imports of luxuries?? The government officials constantly flying to different countries on flimsiest of excuses, wasting millions??? No active Senate?? Courts compromised and people have no faith in the judiciary? Army MIA??
Reply Recommend 0
Arsalan82
Oct 26, 2022 12:22pm
This is bad news for PTI, Globally PTI is running out of friends, it's gonna be tough for PTI to regain trust of Saudi and the United States. It seems the US and Saudi prefer to have corrupt Leadership in Pakistan, no wonder they sided with Corrupt Sharif family.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 26, 2022 12:58pm
Look at the tears in his eyes, caring for our people. He is our true leader. A leader (amir) for all muslims of Pakistan. The real sadiq and ameen. He is our dear Shebaz Sharif. Salute.
Reply Recommend 0
Anzar Syed
Oct 26, 2022 01:05pm
And what did MBS tweet?
Reply Recommend 0
Suba
Oct 26, 2022 01:08pm
Relationship between countries on give and take basis. Pakistan can't offer anything give only take. Whereever they go they are asking money.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 26, 2022 01:26pm
Pak-Saudi friendship; Zindabaad.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 26, 2022 01:29pm
Not one achievement of this corrupt PDM, only achievement is that the manage to get NRO2 and save Billions of dollars of their corrupt money. They dont care if people die.
Reply Recommend 0
ABKhan
Oct 26, 2022 01:31pm
He went on private jet of tax payers money to beg more money for his family empire
Reply Recommend 0
Frank Manuel
Oct 26, 2022 01:45pm
Wasteful visits when crisis is brewing at home. Non stop overseas travel by the cabinet is a waste of precious foreign exchange. No one respects such leadership team going around for aid.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 26, 2022 01:51pm
Another honey and Himalayas after china
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Oct 26, 2022 01:52pm
The diplomatic machine operates in vacuum!
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Oct 26, 2022 01:53pm
OIC under Saudi must ensure that Kashmir is part of talks
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir
Oct 26, 2022 01:56pm
always talks. nothing concrete. Will they invest in shipping, infrastructure, an oil refinery that provide jobs?
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Oct 26, 2022 02:08pm
Seems change in the equation here. Now Higher will be Saudi and Deeper would be China. Good.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Airalas, Rimaa Mahada
Oct 26, 2022 02:40pm
He is 100 percent correct higher than himalyan deeper than oil well
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Oct 26, 2022 02:46pm
Countries like Saudi,UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia and Iran will survive, Rest of the OIC nations are doomed.
Reply Recommend 0

