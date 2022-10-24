DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz lands in Riyadh for two-day visit

Naveed Siddiqui Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 09:49pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday. — President PMLN Twitter</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Riyadh on Monday for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit, often referred to as ‘Davos in the Desert’, and hold consultations with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

PM Shehbaz was received by Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud at the airport. The premier was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other officials.

Prior to his departure, a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) said PM Shehbaz’s official trip to Saudi capital Riyadh was scheduled following an invitation by Prince Salman, who was named the kingdom’s prime minister last month.

During his stay in Riyadh, PM Shehbaz would hold consultations with the Saudi crown prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field, the FO statement said.

It added that the premier would also attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit, an annual feature since 2017.

Confirming his attendance at the summit, the PM tweeted: “The present state of the global economy needs new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irritants and forge new paths.

“There are serious concerns about the threat of global recession hitting the economies. The pandemic and climate-induced disasters have already put immense strains on developing countries. High time the world explored solutions to the deepening challenges through candid dialogue.”

The conference is hosted by the Future Investment Initiative Institute which, though not officially associated with the Saudi government, operates under the patronage of Prince Salman.

Earlier, an official told Dawn that PM Shehbaz would be one of the key speakers at the conference and use the occasion to highlight investment opportunities in Pakistan.

This year, the conference’s theme is “Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order”. The edition runs from Tuesday to Thursday with 6,000 delegates from different parts of the world participating, including top corporate executives of multinationals, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and young leaders.

The investment conference, whose second edition in 2018 was eclipsed by the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, is being held this year in the shadow of a US-Saudi spat over Opec’s oil production cut.

Opec+, the producer group comprising the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) plus allies including Russia, had earlier this month agreed to reduce two million barrels per day from November at a meeting in Vienna — a move that angered the US.

Following the announcement, US President Joe Biden vowed to impose “consequences” on Saudi Arabia for siding with Russia in supporting the cuts.

According to a Dawn report, US officials have not been invited by organisers to this year’s event because of the rift.

The organisers say they do not want politics to take centerstage and instead keep the focus on the business at the conference. However, nearly 400 top US business executives have confirmed their participation in the event, the report said.

For its part, Pakistan has sided with the kingdom in the row over the oil production cut.

Comments (63)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 24, 2022 11:43am
Pak-Saudi friendship; Zindabaad.
Reply Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Oct 24, 2022 11:44am
Oh look hes off again!
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Oct 24, 2022 11:50am
A nice holiday
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 24, 2022 12:02pm
US is observing SS's travel closely. This may have some price to pay later on.
Reply Recommend 0
Raman
Oct 24, 2022 12:07pm
Here we go again! As someone from across the border, I am completely flabbergasted by Pakistan PM's taking regular trip to KSA. Other than visiting a fellow brother country what do these trip accomplish? Yes, $$$ or an easy paying loan, but that could be done even without a visit. Nearly 4 to 5 visits, and not to mention the whole entourage visiting with PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 24, 2022 12:08pm
We know that the real intent of SS's trip is not investment. He is going to Saudi Arabia to request for fresh loans from participating countries.
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Oct 24, 2022 12:11pm
I suggest Pakistan's PM and other officials should have a satellite office in Riyadh.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Oct 24, 2022 12:12pm
In reality, he will only cause more humiliation to his nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 24, 2022 12:23pm
Another visit, another waste of public funds, he cant even speak English so no point taking part in useless summits where no ne listens to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Oct 24, 2022 12:28pm
Coward corrupt Murderers are ruling Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 24, 2022 12:38pm
PM Shehbaz to leave for two-day Riyadh visit to polish more boots. Title corrected
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 24, 2022 12:43pm
Country is almost going bankrupt and this guy is traveling around on taxpayers money
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 24, 2022 01:05pm
Going to request him to provide him an escape route just like they did with musharaaf in 1999
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Oct 24, 2022 01:07pm
Our advice don't accept gifts, this lowers our image
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Oct 24, 2022 01:24pm
… again he has come asking for money, for the Sharif Family business empire around the world except Pakistan!!
Reply Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Oct 24, 2022 01:25pm
Considering how often he travels there, why doesn't he just move there permanently. Atleast he will save the cost of the air fare of travelling back and forth.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Oct 24, 2022 01:26pm
This Shebaz has very quickly become the biggest source of humiliation and shame for Pakistan in front of the whole world!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 24, 2022 01:38pm
All PML n have 'iqama' as security guard in saudi, so entry will be easy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ch. K. A. Nye
Oct 24, 2022 01:42pm
@Justice, request?? You must mean: beg.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 24, 2022 02:04pm
Loans are not the solution. Saudia has always helped us in the hour need. Problem is within the country. Improve administration. Reduce expenses.Take decisions to minimize losses of govt owned units. Help from friends should not be taken for granted. Problems lies in our attitude. No body can help until we decide to help our selves.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Dhar
Oct 24, 2022 02:07pm
A begging trip
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Oct 24, 2022 02:08pm
@Asfand, sadly , don't think our image can go lower than this .
Reply Recommend 0
parwez
Oct 24, 2022 03:37pm
Freebies. What can a bankrupt country offer to the world by attending these useless conferaences. Save this country expences.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Oct 24, 2022 03:49pm
Pakistan needs both money & oil. And it will get both. Besides there’s a big investment project pending the Gwader Oil Refinery is likely to be finalized in this visit. All the best.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 24, 2022 03:56pm
What for? The failed man and failed PM of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 24, 2022 03:57pm
Free holiday at taxpayers expenses
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Oct 24, 2022 04:05pm
This dude can't even speak in English so what the hell is he going to talk!?! Free ride, lodge and shop on Pakistan money!
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Oct 24, 2022 04:24pm
I can’t be bother to count of how many trips he has made in last few months, even he has been accommodating people from other parties of his coalition government by taking them in rotation to please them
Reply Recommend 0
Murli
Oct 24, 2022 04:30pm
Its good to have friendship, but if your friend charges you more for GAS, then where will you get the extra cash?
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Oct 24, 2022 04:36pm
Don't forget to take the begging bowl with you SS.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Oct 24, 2022 05:00pm
A pilgrimage all the Pakistani leaders must take to stay afloat.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Oct 24, 2022 05:21pm
Punjabi mafia boss looking for overseas operations. Bad for poor country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 24, 2022 05:27pm
Going to beg for more money
Reply Recommend 0
Sidc
Oct 24, 2022 06:00pm
One more trip. Politicians have some big problem staying in there own country when they become PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Oct 24, 2022 06:03pm
I think this will be his last foreign trip as PM
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Oct 24, 2022 06:04pm
He will explain how easy it is to make money by corruption in Pakistan and then get away with it. "PM Shehbaz would be one of the key speakers at the conference and use the occasion to highlight investment opportunities in Pakistan."
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid. Iqbal
Oct 24, 2022 06:10pm
Who is going to do the thinking ,that was possible if he had brains .
Reply Recommend 0
babaji
Oct 24, 2022 06:11pm
@INDIAN DALIT DELTA , he always was a source of shame, his whole family is ... but there is nothing we can do about it, can we ?
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem
Oct 24, 2022 06:12pm
Keep burning tax payers money on fun trips.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral
Oct 24, 2022 06:33pm
look at the face of this money launderer
Reply Recommend 0
Neutraview
Oct 24, 2022 06:48pm
Beggar again on his journey. A PM who is an embarrassment for the nation. He has not uttered a word about the tragic assassination of Arshad Sharif!
Reply Recommend 0
khan
Oct 24, 2022 06:50pm
This is the only way Dar/Sharifs are doing to borrow from where ever they can get. It is not going to help the econmy. It only raise the debt and increase the account balances of Sharifs and Dar. No genuine investor is interested to invest in Pakistan because of the kick back the ruling party asks for. Only countries like Chinas/USA can give money to Pakistan but their eyes on something else.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 24, 2022 06:59pm
No Red, Green or Blue Carpet for SS No Saudi officials to receive him. If it wasn't for Pak Embassy cars, he may probably have to ride in a taxi for his meeting with MBS???
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 24, 2022 07:02pm
Imran Niazi and his supporters must be burning and they will burn more when MBS pays a return visit with investments
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 24, 2022 07:04pm
Beg, Borrow and Steal! That's the game plan to drown the country in debt, that it will never be able to repay, while most of the money will end up overseas in private accounts, shell companies hidden behind properties and fake accounts.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Oct 24, 2022 07:09pm
KSA Give SS a Few Billion Dollars for free with the intent to help Pakistanis. No Conditions.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Oct 24, 2022 07:11pm
Good luck SS Glad it is SS and not the certified thief!
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikarm
Oct 24, 2022 07:14pm
When PM announces trip to Saudi, means loan and extending deferred oil facility. Saudi royal sending low key official to invite to airport. They frustrated with Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 24, 2022 07:31pm
What ‘consultations’ will he have with a foreign leader? I can understand discussions, but why consultations?
Reply Recommend 0
Alige
Oct 24, 2022 07:48pm
Gone to beg some more
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Oct 24, 2022 08:04pm
He may try to exchange some ideas on fascism in exchange for money.
Reply Recommend 0
g.khan
Oct 24, 2022 08:14pm
@British Pakistani, trying to clean up mess created by IK in his tenure.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 24, 2022 08:23pm
@Justice, he is not Imran Khjan, who took every chance to ask for donations for his S.K.Hospital !
Reply Recommend 0
Gamer
Oct 24, 2022 08:36pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, joke of the century?
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Oct 24, 2022 08:54pm
It’s an order to come and hope he gets some deposits and loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Oct 24, 2022 08:59pm
Hope our government work with USA manufacturing to bring top of the art machinery in Pakistan to make export quality products for international market like Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore. China will not bring Pakistan to same standards of manufacturing to avoid direct competition for same USA market.
Reply Recommend 0
Nh
Oct 24, 2022 09:03pm
Where is the navy person??
Reply Recommend 0
I.A
Oct 24, 2022 09:06pm
The selection of Army chief should be as follows: The current army Chief selects 5 generals based on merit, competence and seniority and the Army Chief should be elected by all generals of the Army by voting on it very quickly. No lobbying allowed. Civilian government and PM not allowed to elect Army chief. This will insure Army's non-interference in politics.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Oct 24, 2022 09:10pm
Pakistan has no money to live on, why waste money going there. Sharif and Dar looted money can be invested there?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 24, 2022 09:16pm
He is trying to seek way out in case he looses office.
Reply Recommend 0
Naim
Oct 24, 2022 09:40pm
@MAK123, you wish!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Oct 24, 2022 09:51pm
With bowl in hand
Reply Recommend 0
VK S
Oct 24, 2022 10:14pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0

