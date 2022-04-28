DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 28, 2022

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia for 3-day visit

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiPublished April 28, 2022 - Updated April 28, 2022 10:31pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is received by Madinah Governor Faisal Bin Salman Al Saud on his arrival to Madinah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is received by Madinah Governor Faisal Bin Salman Al Saud on his arrival to Madinah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Madinah Governor Faisal Bin Salman Al Saud in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Madinah Governor Faisal Bin Salman Al Saud in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: PML-N Twitter
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: PML-N Twitter
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: PML-N Twitter
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: PML-N Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday — his first foreign trip since assuming office — on a three-day visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Madinah Governor Faisal Bin Salman Al Saud and high-level Saudi officials received the prime minister and his delegation. The prime minister was accompanied by key cabinet members, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Narcotics Control Minister Shahzain Bugti, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Federal minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also joined PM Shehbaz on the official visit.

The prime minister and members of his delegation later offered prayers at the Prophet's Mosque.

Prior to his departure, PM Shehbaz said he was embarking on the visit to "renew and reaffirm our bonds of brotherhood and friendship".

"I will have wide-ranging discussions with [the] Saudi leadership," he said, calling the kingdom one of Pakistan's "greatest friends".

The premier also issued a video message shortly before leaving in which he said he was "delighted" that his first visit since assuming office was to the kingdom.

"This reflects the high importance that Pakistan attaches to its special relationship with Saudi Arabia, which is historic in nature and strategic in significance," he said, thanking the crown prince for the "gracious" invite.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by deep-rooted and abiding fraternal ties which are built on a solid foundation of mutual trust and support," he said.

"We are profoundly grateful to Saudi Arabia for its consistent support to Pakistan in its difficult hours. For its part, Pakistan has always stood by Saudi Arabia and will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Saudi brethren."

PM Shehbaz also lauded the development the kingdom has achieved under the vision of the crown prince, calling it a transformational initiative.

"I look forward to my interaction with the Saudi leadership to review our multi-faceted bilateral cooperation and to take this special relationship to unknown heights," the prime minister said.

He also conveyed his good wishes to expatriates in the kingdom, saying that they contributed enormously to the country's economic development. "They are a key partner in further fortifying Pakistan-Saudi brotherly relations," he concluded.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Foreign Office (FO) said the prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation which will include key members of the federal cabinet.

"During the visit, the prime minister will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia. The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest," the statement said.

PM Shehbaz's visit to Saudi Arabia will impart a strong impetus to deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries, the statement added.

The Saudi crown prince had officially extended the invitation on April 16, when he had called PM Shehbaz to felicitate him after he became premier and assured him of the Kingdom’s continued support for Pakistan.

The two leaders had also discussed bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing and developing them in all respects. The crown prince, according to the Saudi Press Agency, had confirmed the keenness of the Saudi leadership on supporting Pakistan in all fields.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the premier and the crown prince had also agreed to work together to further augment and diversify their bilateral ties in all spheres, particularly trade, investment and employment generation opportunities.

PM Shehbaz had thanked the crown prince for the support his country has been extending to Pakistan, describing it as “historic”.

PM Shehbaz's trip, during which he will also perform Umrah, has also garnered attention for reasons apart from it being his first foreign visit. He was initially criticised for bringing several family members on the trip on state expenses and for planning to charter a plane.

However, the information minister has insisted that the prime minister would be travelling on a commercial flight and all members of his entourage would be bearing their own expenses.

Pak Saudi Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (51)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Apr 28, 2022 02:57pm
beggars cant be a choosers
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Apr 28, 2022 02:59pm
The treatment of Saudi immigration at their airport is worst experience in my life. May be our leaders treated with little bit better at airport.
Reply Recommend 0
Doland Trumf
Apr 28, 2022 03:01pm
This is not an official visit, it’s a family picnic with all the servants, nannies and kids on exclusive 777 jet all on tax payers expense. We have been seeing your movie since the 1980’s so you can’t fool us.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab Khan
Apr 28, 2022 03:02pm
Make sure you account for all the gifts you receive.
Reply Recommend 0
VC
Apr 28, 2022 03:07pm
Not even a month in office and he is embarking on a foreign trip.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 28, 2022 03:13pm
The pilot of the plane knows what he needs to do
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Hurts
Apr 28, 2022 03:15pm
why be proud of someone else’s heritage, don’t you have your own heritage?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 28, 2022 03:44pm
Ummrah on government expense...is it Halal?
Reply Recommend 0
KA
Apr 28, 2022 03:47pm
Who is going and how much it will cost tax payers?
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 28, 2022 03:51pm
$2 to $3 billion.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahoriya
Apr 28, 2022 03:51pm
Good luck Sir, hope this trip help you reduce damage done by lK govt and he planned to do in coming months.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Apr 28, 2022 04:10pm
A family picnic with all the servants and friends .......
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 28, 2022 04:17pm
A convicted criminal leading our country. The nation has to wake up now.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 28, 2022 04:28pm
Imran khan chauffeured the Crown Prince and Shahbaz Sharif reaping the benefit.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 28, 2022 04:32pm
@Sid, but, it is not yet the season of mangoes !
Reply Recommend 0
Ary
Apr 28, 2022 04:32pm
Dawn wouldn’t bring up the large entourage that’s accompanied the fake PM on this picnic… They doggedly criticized everything IK did, especially in the last few months after receiving funding from the Americans
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Apr 28, 2022 04:33pm
Being strategic partner Saudia should give 2 billion dollars to us.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 28, 2022 04:34pm
@Sam, it is not Hajj. Umrah on the way is just like Namaz on excursion.
Reply Recommend 0
Marium
Apr 28, 2022 04:39pm
@Sam, ask pinki peerni and Imran khan, they went on state expense too along with a whole contingent of 70 people, including peerni’s family members.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Mofu
Apr 28, 2022 04:43pm
Hope to get a big package.
Reply Recommend 0
Suss
Apr 28, 2022 05:01pm
He is going to receive issac dar in SA
Reply Recommend 0
Local
Apr 28, 2022 05:08pm
May be meeting with Nawaz over there
Reply Recommend 0
azad
Apr 28, 2022 05:12pm
visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Apr 28, 2022 05:18pm
@Sam, The word does not exist in the vocabulary of the corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
sidd C
Apr 28, 2022 05:19pm
Politicians know people are not that smart. He is doing same thing the previous guy did. But his supporters blindly support him.
Reply Recommend 0
Savitri
Apr 28, 2022 05:22pm
Pakistan foriegn policy start and end with trip to Saudis.
Reply Recommend 0
VIKS
Apr 28, 2022 05:28pm
gang of beggers in action...
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 28, 2022 05:33pm
Official visit with servants and 16 family members what a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 28, 2022 05:33pm
pmln supporters getting fooled
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 28, 2022 06:13pm
@Sam, These people dont even do Umra at their own expense.
Reply Recommend 0
Lutera
Apr 28, 2022 06:16pm
@Truth Hurts, you mean the Indian heritage?
Reply Recommend 0
IrfanL
Apr 28, 2022 07:00pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, I lived there for 35+ years have no bad experience with immigration or even their police.
Reply Recommend 0
Jcp
Apr 28, 2022 07:02pm
Tradition to go to Soudi once in power and request for more money.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Apr 28, 2022 07:02pm
The remaining taking private airlines paid by the government
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 28, 2022 07:07pm
Next China, Iran and Turkey. That is the entire world tour.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 28, 2022 07:08pm
May be new loans?
Reply Recommend 0
Money Lender
Apr 28, 2022 07:11pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, think about the situation in USA Airports.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 28, 2022 07:11pm
There was no need for Shebaz to visit KSA when we have issues in Pakistan! Shear wastes of our national wealth on this visit.
Reply Recommend 0
Money Lender
Apr 28, 2022 07:12pm
@Aftab Khan , this time only eatable date fruit as gift.
Reply Recommend 0
Money Lender
Apr 28, 2022 07:13pm
@M. Saeed, MBS knows IK sold the gift.
Reply Recommend 0
a4
Apr 28, 2022 07:13pm
Did he need to, so early in his tenure? I am sure bigger issues need to be addressed at home first
Reply Recommend 0
Sindhi
Apr 28, 2022 07:48pm
Great Development.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Apr 28, 2022 08:02pm
One dynastic ruler will be meeting another dynastic ruler. Fortunately, both are USA close friends.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Apr 28, 2022 08:04pm
SS is utilizing helicopter? OMG! I am shocked after they criticized IK for such things.
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar Awan
Apr 28, 2022 08:08pm
Wasn't he going to travel by a commercial flight? Did Pakistan Air Force start a commercial airline?
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Apr 28, 2022 08:08pm
He won’t be driving MBS’ car
Reply Recommend 0
J
Apr 28, 2022 08:22pm
Still less number of people as compared to pti's trip to ksa.
Reply Recommend 0
a4
Apr 28, 2022 08:25pm
Shehbaz means business.....the guy has been constantly on the move since taking over the reigns
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Apr 28, 2022 08:33pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, but for the time being they are choosers dear.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Apr 28, 2022 08:36pm
Such type of visits will burdening the economy and bring nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Apr 28, 2022 08:37pm
@Ary, Well said !! -
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 28 Apr, 2022

An unlikely profile

The insurgency is evolving in a direction that makes it imperative for the authorities to revisit their approach to it.
28 Apr, 2022

Oil shortages

AS the public braces itself for intensified power blackouts in the middle of a countrywide heatwave, reports of...
28 Apr, 2022

Missing teenager case

CLARITY eludes several aspects of the Dua Zehra case. The dilemma of not knowing which side to believe stems from...
Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Attack on Chinese

Disparate Baloch militant groups are coming together in bid to restructure insurgency and beef up their numbers.
27 Apr, 2022

Verdict delayed

YET again, a verdict on the PTI foreign funding case appears to have eluded us. Relieving the party of its objection...
Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Long life for all

MANY of the country’s health challenges can be easily tackled by fixing gaps in the preventive healthcare...