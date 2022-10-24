DAWN.COM Logo

PM heads to ‘Davos in the desert’ to secure investment options

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 07:46am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday on a two-day visit to participate in the investment conference dubbed as ‘Davos in the desert’.

PM Sharif is one of the key speakers at the Future Investment Initiative conference, an official said, adding that the prime minister would use the occasion to highlight investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The conference’s theme is “Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order”.

The event being held in Riyadh has been an annual feature since 2017.

This year’s edition runs from Tuesday to Thursday and would be participated in by 6000 delegates from different parts of the world, including top corporate executives of multinationals, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and young leaders.

The conference is hosted by the Future Investment Initiative Institute which, though not officially associated with the Saudi government, operates under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The investment conference, whose second edition in 2018 was eclipsed by the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, is being held this year in the shadow of US-Saudi spat over Opec’s oil production cut.

US officials have not been invited by organisers to this year’s event because of the rift. The organisers say they do not want politics to take centerstage and instead keep the focus on business at the conference. However, nearly 400 top US business executives have confirmed their participation in the event.

Pakistan sided with the Kingdom in its row with the US over oil production cut.

PM Sharif, besides participating in the conference, is also likely to meet Saudi leaders on the sidelines of the conference as well.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022

Khalid
Oct 24, 2022 07:51am
Who in their right mind would trust a crook and corrupt in Davos!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 24, 2022 07:51am
SS never leaves any opportunity to "sneak out" of the country in Govt expense. Is it even necessary for him to go to every meeting and conference while country is inundated with flood and debt?
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Oct 24, 2022 08:03am
This is a wasteful trip. What investment is the Primer Minster going to get? The only thing that the PM will seek is loans
Reply Recommend 0
Solid Adviser
Oct 24, 2022 08:09am
Please meet Indian companies there. They can help like no one else.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 24, 2022 08:09am
What are investment opportunities? Can SS be more specific?
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 24, 2022 08:14am
Beware! One country coming for loans. Others for investment.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 24, 2022 08:41am
He is going out there to see what other assets belonging to Pakistan he can sell for a quick bit of commission.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Oct 24, 2022 08:49am
Not investment options how to get money for his bank accounts
Reply Recommend 0

