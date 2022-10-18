DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan expresses ‘solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia after US criticism over oil cut

Naveed Siddiqui Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 06:57pm

Pakistan on Tuesday expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the wake of “statements made against the kingdom” following the Saudi-led Opec+ cartel’s decision to cut oil production target despite objections from the United States.

Opec+, the producer group comprising the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) plus allies including Russia, had earlier this month agreed to reduce two million barrels per day from November at a meeting in Vienna — a move that angered the US.

Following the announcement, US President Joe Biden vowed to impose “consequences” on Saudi Arabia for siding with Russia in supporting the cuts.

The Opec+ move undermines Western countries’ plans to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil exports in response to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat who chairs the Senate’s foreign relations committee, also called for a halt to most US arms sales to Saudi Arabia after the Opec+ move.

Read more: Opec+ cut shows widening gulf between Biden and Saudis

Commenting on the matter, the Foreign Office said it appreciated Saudi Arabia’s concerns about avoiding market volatility and ensuring global economic stability.

In a statement, the FO said Pakistan encouraged a constructive approach on such issues based on engagement and mutual respect.“

“We reaffirm our longstanding, abiding and fraternal ties with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement added.

Wahab UK
Oct 18, 2022 07:22pm
Who cares, we have lost all our credibility courtesy neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Oct 18, 2022 07:22pm
Pakistan is happy to pay higher oil prices. Not sure why it keeps on asking lenders for more money.
Reply Recommend 0

