‘Establishment’s role in Sharifs’ acquittal’: IHC disposes of contempt plea against Aitzaz Ahsan

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday disposed of a contempt plea filed against PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan for alleging that the establishment had helped the Sharif family get clear of the corruption cases against them.

“This court will not seek any unnecessary explanation from anyone,” Justice Minallah remarked while announcing his decision, adding that “such unnecessary things should not be given any importance” and contempt proceedings were not a solution in these cases.

The plea was filed by PML-N leader Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar, who, along with wife and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, was acquitted in the Avenfield properties reference last month — more than four years after his conviction in July 2018.

Speaking to the media last week, Ahsan had made an obvious reference to Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and commented: “Bajwa sahib has rescued them (the Sharif family) from conviction in cases, and he has committed a big crime.”

He had further said that cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were open-and-shut cases and their conviction was evident.

The senior lawyer’s remarks had earned him rebuke not just from the PML-N but from within his party as well, with Safdar filing a contempt plea against him.

When Justice Minallah took up the plea today, the IHC CJ inquired whether the Pakistan Bar Council or any other bar council had any doubts about his court.

“Does anybody have any doubt about the impartiality of the Islamabad High Court?” he asked. “If not, why should we pay any heed to someone’s irresponsible statement?”

The IHC CJ added, “Our decision will determine the level of people’s trust in us.”

He said the court would not ask for an “unnecessary explanation” from anyone.

At that, Safdar’s lawyer contended that Ahsan’s statement was against the judiciary and institutions.

“A ruling of this court was criticised while a detailed verdict has not even been released yet,” he argued.

But Justice Minallah disregarded the contention, saying: “Vlogs are made and news [is run] against this court every day. We are not bothered by it. These unnecessary things should not be given importance.”

He said courts were known for their decisions, adding, “People will talk but contempt proceedings are not a solution for it.”

When Safdar’s lawyer made a reference to the Rana Shamim case, Justice Minallah was irked and again asked whether the petition had any doubts about his court.

Safdar assured the court that he had complete trust in the IHC, as well as the judicial system.

“But the issue is not just about my case. The statement was given by a man who has been attending courts for the past 40 years,” Safdar added.

He further said until recently, the PML-N’s political rivals labelled them as those who had been sentenced.

The PML-N leader went on to ask whether a “court could be under the pressure of a neutral army chief.

“The army chief is a neutral person. His job is defence. He cannot even pressurise a civil judge.”

At that, Justice Minallah remarked: “Do you want that decision like those [in the cases of] Talal Chaudhry, Daniyal Aziz and Nihal Hashmi be taken here?”

He said he would issue an order in the case and dispose of the plea.