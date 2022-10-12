DAWN.COM Logo

Aitzaz Ahsan sees establishment in Sharifs’ acquittal

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 09:09am

LAHORE: PPP leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday alleged that the establishment helped the Sharif family cleared from the court cases of corruption against them.

In an obvious reference to Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the senior lawyer said: “Bajwa sahib has rescued them (Sharif family) from conviction in cases and he has committed a big crime.”

Barrister Ahsan was talking to the media persons at the Lahore High Court.

He said the cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif were open-and-shut and their conviction was evident.

He further said it was unfortunate that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been used for political engineering in Pakistan.

To a query about the possibility of a long march by former prime minister Imran Khan, Ahsan said nothing could be predicted in Pakistan except what had already been done in the past.

He said a few months ago nobody was expecting that Imran Khan’s government would be ousted and Nawaz Sharif would be ruling the country. “Nothing can be predicted in Pakistan,” he insisted.

He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari were the only politicians who were doing ‘politics of principles and politeness’ in the country. He hailed FM Bhutto for his efforts to bring international help for the flood-affected people in the country.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2022

Taimur
Oct 12, 2022 09:16am
"...were the only politicians who were doing ‘politics of principles and politeness’ in the country.." He lost me there.
AW
Oct 12, 2022 09:18am
He was bold enough to name the culprit but not bold enough to tell the truth about his own party PPP.
Ali B
Oct 12, 2022 09:19am
Aitzaz Ahsan would never say anything wrong specially against the army chief unless he was sure about it.
Fasttrack
Oct 12, 2022 09:29am
Aitzaz Ahsan has issues with NS, as NS stole his show of lawyer's movement!
furqan
Oct 12, 2022 09:31am
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari were the only politicians who were doing ‘politics of principles and politeness’ in the country :)
haider shaikh
Oct 12, 2022 09:31am
Truth has to prevail.
Masood
Oct 12, 2022 09:44am
Not only Aitzaz Ahsan but every Pakistani sees the same!
Laila O Laila
Oct 12, 2022 09:47am
Didn't Bajwa categorically say that the armed forces do not interfere in politics.
Webz
Oct 12, 2022 09:49am
Moral standards gone down the drain
Kamran
Oct 12, 2022 09:50am
An irrelevant man trying to stay in the news
Mak
Oct 12, 2022 09:59am
Whole country is agree with this statement of yours !
