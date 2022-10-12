Aitzaz Ahsan sees establishment in Sharifs’ acquittal

LAHORE: PPP leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday alleged that the establishment helped the Sharif family cleared from the court cases of corruption against them.

In an obvious reference to Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the senior lawyer said: “Bajwa sahib has rescued them (Sharif family) from conviction in cases and he has committed a big crime.”

Barrister Ahsan was talking to the media persons at the Lahore High Court.

He said the cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif were open-and-shut and their conviction was evident.

He further said it was unfortunate that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been used for political engineering in Pakistan.

To a query about the possibility of a long march by former prime minister Imran Khan, Ahsan said nothing could be predicted in Pakistan except what had already been done in the past.

He said a few months ago nobody was expecting that Imran Khan’s government would be ousted and Nawaz Sharif would be ruling the country. “Nothing can be predicted in Pakistan,” he insisted.

He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari were the only politicians who were doing ‘politics of principles and politeness’ in the country. He hailed FM Bhutto for his efforts to bring international help for the flood-affected people in the country.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2022