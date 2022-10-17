DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 17, 2022

England hand crushing defeat to Pakistan in T20 World Cup warm-up match

Dawn.com Published October 17, 2022 Updated October 17, 2022 08:19pm
<p>Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed plays a shot during the ICC 2022 Twenty20 World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed plays a shot during the ICC 2022 Twenty20 World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. — AFP

Harry Brook and Sam Curran were the architects of England’s convincing victory over Pakistan in a T20 World Cup warmup game in Brisbane on Monday.

Pakistan posted 160 at the loss of eight wickets, with Shan Masood top scoring with 39 runs. No other batsman could play a noticeable innings as pacer Mohammad Wasim scored 26 runs, followed by Iftikhar Ahmed (22) and opener Haider Ali (18).

The match was reduced to 19 overs each due to rain.

Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were rested, with Shadab Khan taking the charge temporarily.

While defending the total, pacer Naseem Shah made early inroads by dismissing opener Phil Salt in the second over but Ben Stokes neutralised the bowling attack with his quick 18-ball 36 that took his team to 49-1 in 5 overs.

Fast bowler Wasim managed to dismiss Stokes while skipper Shadab sent Alex Hales to the pavilion. But a quick-fire innings at the bottom from Liam Livingstone (28 off 16 balls), Brook (45 off 24 balls) and Curran (33 off 14 balls) took England home with 26 balls to spare.

Pakistan will play their next warm-up match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Pakistan and India will lock horns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup — a day after Australia begin their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shahid
Oct 17, 2022 08:19pm
What do you expect when all of them bat at a strike rate of 110-120 and the mindset is to post a total score of 160-165. Babar is grinding the misery out of Khushdil and Asif’s selection. Thanks to England for giving us a few lessons.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Oct 17, 2022 08:21pm
This tuk tuk team wont last much
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Acknowledging the inevitable
Updated 17 Oct, 2022

Acknowledging the inevitable

AFTER months of ambivalence, covering the spectrum between outright denials and piecemeal admissions about rising...
Dar’s divergence
17 Oct, 2022

Dar’s divergence

WHEN Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on the World Bank Group president in Washington on Friday, David Malpass...
Breast cancer awareness
17 Oct, 2022

Breast cancer awareness

ALTHOUGH breast cancer is curable if caught in the early stages, timely screening eludes a large number of the...
Uncalled-for remarks
Updated 16 Oct, 2022

Uncalled-for remarks

IT is difficult to understand what made President Joe Biden bring up Pakistan’s nuclear programme during a ...
Nishtar incident
16 Oct, 2022

Nishtar incident

MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital is no stranger to scandal and controversy. News reports from the past four years alone...
Confident cricket
16 Oct, 2022

Confident cricket

IT was the perfect tonic for Pakistan ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup. Heading into a tournament on the back of...