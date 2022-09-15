T20 World Cup: Tickets for highly anticipated Pak-India clash sold out

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday that tickets for the highly anticipated match between Pakistan and India in the group stage of the upcoming T20 World Cup had sold out.

In a press release, the ICC said tickets for the Pak-India match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 were sold out, with additional standing room tickets “snapped up within minutes of going on sale”.

“An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value,” the ICC said.

Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 27 featuring South Africa against Bangladesh and India against the Group A runner-up, the press release said, encouraging fans to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available.

“Only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22, the double-header featuring Pakistan against Group A runner-up and India against South Africa at Perth Stadium on October 30, and Pakistan against South Africa at the SCG on November 3,” the ICC said.

The council also said 500,000 fans had bought tickets for the T20 World Cup, which was set to begin in one month’s time.

The 16-nation tournament will begin on October 16 with Sri Lanka facing Namibia in Geelong — one of seven venues as Australia hosts for the first time.

Last year’s India-Pakistan encounter at the T20 Men’s World Cup had garnered a record television reach of 167 million.

The highly-anticipated match had seen Pakistan writing history, beating India for the first time in a world cup fixture. In the thrilling contest, the Green Shirts had inflicted a chastening 10-wicket defeat on their arch-rivals.