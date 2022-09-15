DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 16, 2022

T20 World Cup: Tickets for highly anticipated Pak-India clash sold out

Dawn.com Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 03:13pm
<p>Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — AFP/File</p>

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — AFP/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday that tickets for the highly anticipated match between Pakistan and India in the group stage of the upcoming T20 World Cup had sold out.

In a press release, the ICC said tickets for the Pak-India match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 were sold out, with additional standing room tickets “snapped up within minutes of going on sale”.

“An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value,” the ICC said.

Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 27 featuring South Africa against Bangladesh and India against the Group A runner-up, the press release said, encouraging fans to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available.

“Only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22, the double-header featuring Pakistan against Group A runner-up and India against South Africa at Perth Stadium on October 30, and Pakistan against South Africa at the SCG on November 3,” the ICC said.

The council also said 500,000 fans had bought tickets for the T20 World Cup, which was set to begin in one month’s time.

The 16-nation tournament will begin on October 16 with Sri Lanka facing Namibia in Geelong — one of seven venues as Australia hosts for the first time.

Last year’s India-Pakistan encounter at the T20 Men’s World Cup had garnered a record television reach of 167 million.

The highly-anticipated match had seen Pakistan writing history, beating India for the first time in a world cup fixture. In the thrilling contest, the Green Shirts had inflicted a chastening 10-wicket defeat on their arch-rivals.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 03:44pm
Indian fans scoop tickets up before anyone else can even blink!
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Sep 15, 2022 04:10pm
Inshallah History of last world cup will repeat again. As stronger Pakistan will win and be crowned as new world cup champions
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 15, 2022 05:32pm
As an Indian, I have a feeling India will loose this match. They are not in great form.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 05:50pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Sep 15, 2022 05:56pm
now will get it on black
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 15, 2022 06:26pm
People are not concerned at all whether tickets of Pakistan-India match are sold out or not. People who will not be able to purchase tickets will watch the cricket matches on TV screens while sitting at home with other family members whether the matches are played between Pakistan-India or in between other T-20 cricket teams. Why to go through the hassle of going to any stadium, stand in the queue and then sit in hot weather to watch these matches. One should use his common sense.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 15, 2022 07:32pm
My suggestion is to save your money. India will easily win against the squad announced by Punjab Cricket Board.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khan’s gamble
Updated 15 Sep, 2022

Khan’s gamble

It is extraordinary to see tenure extension being used so openly as a bargaining chip.
KP bombings
15 Sep, 2022

KP bombings

CLEARLY, the fiction that ‘all is well’ in KP — particularly in the province’s merged tribal districts, and...
Short-sighted move
15 Sep, 2022

Short-sighted move

THE prime minister and cabinet’s populist decision to reject a fresh proposal from the health ministry to raise...
FATF & militancy
Updated 14 Sep, 2022

FATF & militancy

It is in our best interests to ensure all FATF requirements are met so that there are no lacunae that hostile actors can exploit.
Dengue emergency
14 Sep, 2022

Dengue emergency

A DENGUE emergency is looming, and judging from the inertia on the authorities’ part, it is likely to get much...
Dirty mountain
14 Sep, 2022

Dirty mountain

IT is an experience no mountaineer wants or expects: the sight of heaps of trash and the stench of refuse left ...