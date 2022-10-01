DAWN.COM Logo

Islamabad police deny ‘rumours’ of sending team to Bani Gala after arrest warrant issued for Imran

Tahir Naseer | Shakeel Qarar Published October 1, 2022 Updated October 1, 2022 10:46pm
PTI workers pictured at former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Banigala residence in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

The Islamabad police on Saturday denied “rumours” of sending a police force to Bani Gala after an arrest warrant was issued for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in connection with his controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry and other officials at an August 20 public rally.

The police said that rumours were being spread of a 300-member force being sent to Bani Gala. “There is no truth in this news and it is baseless,” the Islamabad police said soon after PTI supporters started to congregate at Banigala in anticipation of any police action. It requested citizens to not “listen to propaganda”.

Imran’s arrest warrant dated September 30 was issued by Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim.

Islamabad police subsequently issued a statement, explaining the reasons for the warrant which it said was a “legal process”.

The police said that after the Islamabad High Court struck down terror charges from a case registered against Imran for his remarks, the case was transferred to a sessions court and the PTI chief had not obtained his bail from there.

The police said he had also not attended the last court hearing on the matter and the arrest warrant was thus issued to ensure his presence.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, speaking on Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan”, said Imran’s arrest warrant was routine and bailable.

“It is [for] a bailable crime. There is no question of arrest,” the interior minister said.

In his Aug 20 address, Imran had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and said: “We won’t spare you.”

The former premier had also taken exception to ADSJ Chaudhry, who had approved Shahbaz Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she should “prepare herself as action would be taken against her”.

Shortly after, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed. The FIR said that at the PTI’s rally, Imran had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI-related individual if required to do so.

The magistrate had argued that Imran’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation. “Terrorism has been spread the country’s peace has been harmed,” he had added.

The FIR had requested that legal action be pursued against Imran and an “exemplary punishment” be meted out.

Later, Sections 186 (offence of obstructing public servant in the execution of public duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 504 (criminal intimidation) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code were added to the FIR.

The issuance of an arrest warrant against Imran came to light shortly after PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that his residence should be raided to recover the “missing” copy of a diplomatic cypher that carries the details of the purported “foreign conspiracy” against his now fallen government.

PTI warns against attempt to arrest Imran

Meanwhile, PTI workers congregated at Imran’s Banigala residence.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar warned against Imran’s arrest, adding that whoever tried to detain him would “regret it”.

“Imported government and puppets keep in mind that the public backlash to any kind of unnecessary campaign will be too strong to bear, better stay behind the red line in your time,” warned former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said the arrest warrant was a “needless measure”.

PTI leader Murad Saeed, in a video message from Banigala, claimed that a prisoner van had arrived at Imran Khan Chowk. He called on party supporters in Islamabad to reach the party chairman’s residence, adding that Imran was the PTI’s “red line”.

“If they try to cross the red line and enter Banigala then we will make Islamabad a jail for you by tomorrow morning.”

Meanwhile, Imran’s official Instagram account shared a photo of the former premier inside Bani Gala with his pet dog.

He also declined to comment on reports of his possible arrest.

PTI leaders gathered at Bani Gala also showed their support for their chairman.

Imran submits affidavit to IHC in contempt case

The arrest warrant came to light hours after Imran submitted to the Islamabad High Court an affidavit in a contempt case against him, saying he had realised he “might have crossed a line” in his criticism of Chaudhry and was willing to apologise to her “if she got an impression” that he had crossed a line.

The court had sought the affidavit during a hearing on September 22, when Imran had offered to tender an apology to Chaudhry, who had earlier caught flak from the PTI supremo after approving his close aide Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand in a sedition case. Imran’s offer to apologise had seen him escape the indictment.

In his affidavit submitted to court today, Imran said he had “realised during these (contempt) proceedings before the honourable court that he might have crossed a red line while making [a] public speech on August 20, 2022”. However, he added, he never intended to threaten Judge Chaudhry and “there was no intention behind the statement to take any action other than legal action”.

He said he wanted to assure the IHC that he was willing to explain and clarify before Judge Chaudhry that“ neither he nor his party seeks/sought any action“ against her and he was willing to apologise to her “if she got an impression that the deponent (Imran) had crossed a line”.

The PTI chief assured the court that in future he would not do anything that would hurt the dignity of any court and the judiciary, especially the lower judiciary.

He also expressed his willingness to take any further steps that the IHC “deems necessary and appropriate for the satisfaction of the honourable court that he never intended to interfere in the process of the court or impugn the dignity or independence of the judiciary”.

Imran assured the court that he would always stand by his statement in the affidavit in letter and spirit.

Contempt proceedings

The decision to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran was taken by the IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq on August 22 while hearing a petition challenging Gill’s police remand. The court had summoned Imran on August 31 and subsequently issued him a show-cause notice.

A day before the hearing, the former prime minister had submitted a reply before the IHC wherein he had expressed his willingness to “take back” his words about Judge Chaudhry if they were “regarded as inappropriate”. He had pleaded before the IHC that the judges who had agreed to initiate the case against him should consider withdrawing themselves from the bench as, according to him, they had pre-judged the matter.

However, the IHC had deemed the response to be “unsatisfactory” and asked the PTI chief to submit a “well-considered” response.

Following this, Imran had submitted another reply to the court. In the revised response, Imran had stopped short of rendering an unconditional apology.

On September 8, the IHC had decided to indict Imran, once again calling his response “unsatisfactory”.

However, at the next hearing on September 22, when it was expected that charges would be framed against the PTI chief, Imran had offered to tender an apology to Judge Chaudhry and escaped the indictment.

Following his statement in the court, the larger bench hearing the case had said: “We are, prima facie, satisfied with the apology rendered by the respondent. Let him file an affidavit for consideration of this court before the next date is fixed.”

Before submitting the affidavit today, Imran appeared before an Islamabad sessions court to personally apologise to Judge Chaudhry on Friday (yesterday), but his apology was left hanging as the judge was on leave.

In her absence, Imran left a message for her with the court reader, Choudhry Yasir Ayaz.

“I have come to apologise to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry,” he could be heard saying to the court reader in a video shared by the PTI on Twitter.

“You have to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan had visited and wanted to apologise if his words hurt her sentiments,” he said.

MirzaCanada
Oct 01, 2022 04:27pm
Surrender of a mob leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 01, 2022 04:27pm
Slowly but surely his software is being updated
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 01, 2022 04:34pm
“He might have” - is it a face saving or an ignorance . I think it’s still an admission of arrogance
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 01, 2022 04:34pm
I never thought he would be so humble like a child upon offering an apology. It means soon he would be offering apology to Fazul Rehman for publicly insulting him , he would be apologising to the current prime minister for using abusive language against him. All will happen after a few more leaked audios and videos. Stay tuned.
Reply Recommend 0
kam
Oct 01, 2022 04:36pm
Put him behind bars.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 01, 2022 04:37pm
Great, humble man. A true leader. There is grace in admitting a mistake, not persisting with it.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Oct 01, 2022 04:37pm
Realization of a 70 years old Child. What a shame! Imran Khan is not fit for politics
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Oct 01, 2022 04:49pm
IK you have crossed your line on many matters in your 3 5 years in power and at present too and now realise your own mistakes which has damaged your own reputation and of your party only hungry for power
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 01, 2022 04:50pm
Neutral has no charge, learn chemistry
Reply Recommend 0
Daniel
Oct 01, 2022 05:17pm
Arrogance personiffied. Despite knowing it will end in shame, and will have to eat a humble pie.
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Oct 01, 2022 05:21pm
IK wants absolute freedom to hurt others and when they are hurt, they should not react.This can happen only in fool's paradise.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Oct 01, 2022 05:25pm
A few Pashtuns languishing in jails may also have crossed some truth line but who is looking after them? HYPOCRITS.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Oct 01, 2022 05:25pm
Nonsense.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 01, 2022 05:25pm
Egoistic joker
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 01, 2022 05:31pm
Might have crossed line or if the female judge felt threatened. This man has no quality of admitting guilt or shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Oct 01, 2022 05:59pm
Whats wrong in a uturn? people should be used to this lier by now.
Reply Recommend 0
YXS
Oct 01, 2022 05:59pm
“If crossed a red line” enough said.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 01, 2022 06:07pm
What is wrong with this guy? He is yet to submit unconditional apology to the court.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Oct 01, 2022 06:11pm
Unconditional apology is still missing
Reply Recommend 0
Neil
Oct 01, 2022 06:11pm
His new drama.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 01, 2022 06:34pm
IK had enough and he got what he deserved. Judges gave him runaround. Judiciary always has upper hand.
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Oct 01, 2022 06:34pm
The picture is epic. Shows this man's true two-timing character.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Oct 01, 2022 06:35pm
Imran Khan is learning the politics of the courts.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Oct 01, 2022 06:40pm
"might have" that means he is not sure if he did. let's see how does the court take it?
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Oct 01, 2022 06:41pm
IK is being badly exposed.
Reply Recommend 0
Ray
Oct 01, 2022 06:43pm
"He might have" shows no remorse. Send him to jail.
Reply Recommend 0
finally
Oct 01, 2022 07:10pm
Finally!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 01, 2022 07:11pm
Grace period is over for IK and PTI. Welcome to reality.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Oct 01, 2022 07:12pm
Neutrals at their best!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 01, 2022 07:13pm
These thugs in Govt know they can’t win election, so they are prepared to push the country into total anarchy with such steps!
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Oct 01, 2022 07:14pm
Hell no! You dare think of touching IK. Judicial system in Pakistan is fully broken down.
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Oct 01, 2022 07:15pm
Magistrate who issued these warrants needs immediate fixing as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Outspoken
Oct 01, 2022 07:15pm
Hopeless country
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Oct 01, 2022 07:16pm
The seriousness of this whole Issue has finally emerged now. This is a very strong message to all the Politicians of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Umer
Oct 01, 2022 07:19pm
The deep state pulls all the strings.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Oct 01, 2022 07:19pm
Fascist govt and neutrals are out of their mind.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Oct 01, 2022 07:22pm
Lock him up and throw away the key. The man has ruined a generation with his lies and tall tales, distracting them from reality to serve his lust for power.
Reply Recommend 0
inpakilove23
Oct 01, 2022 07:22pm
Sad state of affairs of Pakistan. Shameful to see and wish the public would stand up and say enough is enough.
Reply Recommend 0
AndYou!
Oct 01, 2022 07:23pm
And who will apologise Shabaz Gill for being tortured and unlawfully detained by which law?
Reply Recommend 0
Yusuf Bhatia
Oct 01, 2022 07:24pm
By the same effect first arrest Rana Sanaullah and Maryum Nawaz. They have said worst things against judiciary and army both in letter and spirit. This country is run by thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Oct 01, 2022 07:25pm
Rana Sana will never arrest Imran Khan. He had 6 months to do that and he has been delaying it.
Reply Recommend 0
Saadat
Oct 01, 2022 07:25pm
That's why we are at number 132
Reply Recommend 0
commentondawn
Oct 01, 2022 07:31pm
The arrest warrants dated September 30 were issued by Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim. Why?
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 01, 2022 07:31pm
And the imported think that people will just watch them to do so
Reply Recommend 0
Nazim
Oct 01, 2022 07:32pm
Wow! Another drama for international investors to invest in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 01, 2022 07:32pm
Well, seems 1 vs ALL ....
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Oct 01, 2022 07:33pm
The guys who attacked the supreme Court are ruling Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
AL
Oct 01, 2022 07:33pm
Pakistan politics is a never ending circus !!
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal Baqir
Oct 01, 2022 07:36pm
What is the meaning of "Kangaroo court"?
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Oct 01, 2022 07:36pm
Good. Put him behind bars. His deserved place
Reply Recommend 0
Jamboola
Oct 01, 2022 07:37pm
Finally, nip the evil in the bud
Reply Recommend 0
Ad
Oct 01, 2022 07:38pm
This charade has been going back and forth for much too long. Needs to end one way or another.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilquis
Oct 01, 2022 07:38pm
about time
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 01, 2022 07:40pm
After reduction in petrol prices another wonderful news received. Very Good initiative by Government
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 01, 2022 07:40pm
Alhamdulillah
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Oct 01, 2022 07:47pm
Beginning of the end for an impostor and a fraud.
Reply Recommend 0
Uzma Khadim
Oct 01, 2022 07:48pm
Imran Khan zindabad. We don't need the stupid queen.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Oct 01, 2022 08:38pm
This imported government of convicted criminal PM Shehbaz Sharif is destroying Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 01, 2022 08:38pm
The endless chase of cat and mouse continues. This only highlights the insecurity of this corrupt government of criminals, who foresee trouble for them and their self-styled Saint Nawaz in London, should IK ever returns as PM. So the courts are being used as sling shots to settle score, tie up IK in fabricate false cases until all pending cases against the criminals are wipe clean.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 01, 2022 08:40pm
Pakistan's Khomeini moment is approaching, would the masses answer the call as Iranians did?
Reply Recommend 0
Sal
Oct 01, 2022 08:42pm
Process of law? In a country where crooks get rulings overturned and absorbers come to become prime and finance ministers. Really?
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 01, 2022 08:46pm
Our people are misguided and gullible and Imran used them to the max. Regrettably he is a con.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Oct 01, 2022 08:47pm
The liar king will be taken from his hideout in Banigala to his rightful den, The jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Oct 01, 2022 08:48pm
PTI workers picture outside Banigala residence shows immense popularity of the leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 01, 2022 08:50pm
Nation is one step away from dispensing justice to corrupt crooks Sharif and Zardars omce and for all.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 01, 2022 08:51pm
@MirzaCanada, Surrender of a mob leader. That is nawaz sharif
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 01, 2022 08:52pm
@Abdullah, Slowly but surely his software is being updated Soon you will see the software updater have reverse software update.
Reply Recommend 0

