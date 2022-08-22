DAWN.COM Logo

IHC to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran for controversial remarks regarding sessions judge

Tahir Naseer Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 07:10pm
<p>This image shows PTI chief Imran Khan during a rally in Islamabad on Saturday. — Photo courtesy“ PTI Instagram</p>

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday decided to initiate contempt proceedings against PTI chairman Imran Khan for passing controversial remarks regarding female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The decision was taken by Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq during the hearing of a petition filed by the PTI challenging incarcerated party member Shahbaz Gill’s police remand.

At a rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park on Saturday, Imran had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and declared: “We won’t spare you.” He then warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

The PTI chariman also warned additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved two-day physical remand of Imran’s aide Shahbaz Gill’s on the request of the capital police, that she would also face dire consequences.

During the hearing today, Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Khan Jadoon raised the matter in court and urged the judges to take notice of Imran’s comments.

However, they replied: “That is a separate matter. We will see what will be done on it.”

Later in the day, after consultation with other judges, the court decided to issue a contempt notice to Imran.

A larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case which is expected to be take up tomorrow (Tuesday).

The court’s notice comes a day after Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally on Saturday.

The first information report (FIR) registered against the PTI chief, registered at the Margalla police station, Imran had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address.

The FIR also requested that legal action be pursued against Imran and an “exemplary punishment” be meted out.

Imran criticised for his remarks

Prior to the registration of the FIR, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said the government was holding legal consultations on whether to file a separate case against the PTI chairperson for his “provocative speech” on Saturday or nominate him in a previous case.

“This is all happening in continuation — from a campaign after Lasbela incident when six army officers were martyred followed by Gill’s attempt to incite army ranks to go against their top command and then Imran threatening a woman judge and police officials for performing their duties as per the law,” the minister had said.

The minister had also denied the PTI’s allegations that Gill was being subjected to custodial torture.

Earlier, Sanaullah had also tweeted that Imran would have to face the law for “threatening and hurling abuse” at the magistrate and police officers.

The minister had said the PTI chief will not be allowed “to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebellion”.

Meanwhile, several other leaders from the ruling alliance, including Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PPP’s Farhatullah Babar, also condemned Imran’s remarks against the judge and police.

Comments (32)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ismail
Aug 22, 2022 06:26pm
Lootsale of insaaf in Pakistan but only at behest of neutral!
Reply Recommend 0
nadeem
Aug 22, 2022 06:27pm
Take this madman Imran to jail he has lost his head.. He don't respect constitution.. He don't respect laws... This guy is mental
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Aug 22, 2022 06:28pm
So now threatning with case on a judge is illegal? Banana republic of pakistan strikes again.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Aug 22, 2022 06:28pm
IHC to initiate case against Imran for using the bathroom. Any way the neutrals can break his power
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 22, 2022 06:28pm
Judiciary should stay on the right side and not side with the wrong…
Reply Recommend 0
Peter Hartt
Aug 22, 2022 06:29pm
WoW .. so how could one states something against corrupt law and enforcement and biased decisions.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Aug 22, 2022 06:29pm
Pakistan has now officially descended into Chaos
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 22, 2022 06:31pm
IK should think before speaking . He landed in problem for his carelessness. He has enough on his plates and should not give reasons for his detractors and those hatching conspiracies.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 22, 2022 06:31pm
The whole Pakistani nation stands with Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 22, 2022 06:33pm
IK is in hot water.
Reply Recommend 0
Alim
Aug 22, 2022 06:33pm
It's about time this man is shown how respect is to be given to others, albeit by a taste of his own medicine..
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 22, 2022 06:35pm
Imran Khan should be taught how to respect the law, as no one is above the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Aug 22, 2022 06:37pm
No denying that Imran Khan threatened lady Judge for the consequences.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Aug 22, 2022 06:37pm
Bani gala celebration
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 22, 2022 06:39pm
Neutrals are making a big mistake!!!
Reply Recommend 0
fubar
Aug 22, 2022 06:39pm
@Syed A. Mateen, and what laws are those? The same ones that are ignored by everyone else?
Reply Recommend 0
NT
Aug 22, 2022 06:50pm
@Syed A. Mateen, please do.
Reply Recommend 0
Gabbar
Aug 22, 2022 06:50pm
Is it so important that it should be heard tomorrow? What about hundreds of thousands of pending cases
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Aug 22, 2022 06:51pm
@SkyHawk , You are lying
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Aug 22, 2022 06:51pm
@Nouman, Tell me in which country you are can threaten a judge.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 22, 2022 06:51pm
This is justice? In what country is critical not allowed and besides, were Sanaullah's comments against the judiciary ever investigated?
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Aug 22, 2022 06:55pm
I am remembering those day of Nawaz Sharif, and facing same charges by IK
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 22, 2022 06:59pm
Father daughter duo of NS and Maryam have said far worse against the judiciary! Why be selective??
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Aug 22, 2022 06:59pm
@nadeem, Neither do I respect
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Aug 22, 2022 07:07pm
@nadeem So you believe this country have constitution and law.. Thanks for letting us know
Reply Recommend 0
Masood Ahmed
Aug 22, 2022 07:07pm
He wants to rule the state of Pakistan but does not want to respect the laws of the State of Pakistan. He wants to have his cake and eat it too.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Aug 22, 2022 07:10pm
That seem to be in a hurry all of a sudden. I wonder why?
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Aug 22, 2022 07:10pm
Clever policy by PDM. They are trying to entangle PTI to n legal issues so that he has less time to cause trouble
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 22, 2022 07:13pm
No NRO for Imran.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Aug 22, 2022 07:14pm
@Syed A. Mateen, How about Neutrals , Nawaz Shahbaz Maryum Nawaz Zardari Fazal ur Rahman and others . Who will bring them under the law ?.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 22, 2022 07:16pm
@Jigen.m19, Not funny.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 22, 2022 07:17pm
@Syed A. Mateen, SO should the judges, PDM and neutral
Reply Recommend 0

