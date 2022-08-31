DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 31, 2022

Imran asks judges to ‘sit out’ contempt case

Nasir Iqbal Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 08:06am

ISLAMABAD: A day before the Islamabad High Court is to take up a contempt case against Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief pleaded before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday that the judges who had agreed to initiate the case should consider withdrawing themselves from the bench as, according to him, they had pre-judged the matter.

A reply submitted by Mr Khan, through Hamid Khan and Barrister Salman Safdar, recalled a court order passed by the then acting chief justice last week, after receiving a note from the deputy registrar, in which he said the matter was discussed in the tea room and all his colleagues unanimously agreed that “we should proceed forward”.

A five-judge IHC bench, consisting of Chief Justice Athar Minal­lah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kay­ani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aur­an­gzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar, will commence the contempt proceedings against Mr Khan on Wednesday (today). The case pertains to a speech by the PTI chief at a rally in Islamabad on Aug 20 in which he “intimidated” a female judge, Zeba Chaudhry.

The high court issued a show-cause notice to the PTI chairman on Aug 25 with a directive to appear before it in person.

In his reply to IHC, PTI chief says he’s ready to ‘take back’ his words if they are regarded as inappropriate

In the reply, Mr Khan urged the IHC to discharge the show-cause notice and dispose of the contempt matter, saying he believed in the rule of law and an independent justice system. “I do not believe in hurting the feelings of judges.”

Mr Khan also said he was ready to “take back” his words if they are “regarded as inappropriate”, urging the court to examine the content of his speech in the context of his intention, which was ‘bona fide’.

The reply explained that the respondent was under a misconception that Ms Zeba Chaudhry was an executive magistrate carrying out executive or administrative functions on the federal government’s orders.

The government was “bent upon torturing and violating” the fundamental rights of Shahbaz Gill, the PTI chief said about his chief aide.

“It was under this misconception that she was referred to as magistrate,” the reply said, adding the respondent did not mean to threaten the judicial officer or to say anything which brings the administration of law into disrepute.

The reply contended that no contempt was committed by the respondent and that the deputy registrar picked words selectively from his Aug 20 speech during a public meeting at Islamabad’s F-9 Park.

“These words were taken totally out of context and splashed all over the print and electronic media to give an impression as if the respondent (Imran Khan) intended to take the law into his hands.”

The PTI chairman said a mistaken impression was gathered from his speech, which was actually meant to “raise awareness about the rule of law and fundamental rights”, that he intended to belittle the judiciary.

The reply acknowledged that the high court may have initiated the contempt proceedings to allay its concerns about threats facing the subordinate judiciary, but added even these proceedings were being used for “political point-scoring to the federal government’s advantage”.

The reply alleged that while Shahbaz Gill was in the custody of Islamabad police, the federal interior and information ministers continued to “leak video clips to a select group of journalists”.

The PTI chief alleged that the contempt proceedings were initiated on the basis of clippings from those newspapers which were against him.

The reply said the respondent became anxious after watching “visuals of physical torture” and hearing about “sexual abuse” of Shahbaz Gill in police custody.

Jurisdiction

The reply questioned the contempt proceedings against Imran Khan, arguing it was without jurisdiction. Moreover, it contended, a high court cannot invoke any suo motu jurisdiction since it can result in undermining of the rule of law and due process. It said the deputy registrar misinterpreted the law and his own powers since he had no authority under the Islamabad High Court Act 2010 or the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.

To protect the rights of all parties and to ensure due process, the law provides a proper course, saying the power to punish for contempt of subordinate courts, vested at present in high courts, can only be exercised after receipt of a reference from a subordinate court.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (22)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MKA
Aug 31, 2022 08:11am
What a shameless mindset, IK.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Aug 31, 2022 08:12am
The lady judge made the mistake when she gave the second physical remand after she had already decided for physical remand. She should have excused herself and sent the case to another judge. That is the standard practice.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaan
Aug 31, 2022 08:12am
Pakistan. Land of the lost!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2022 08:13am
Yesterday, the nation showed that their trust in IK as their true leader has increased manifold.
Reply Recommend 0
It's TIME
Aug 31, 2022 08:14am
The biggest Ace-hole I have seen in my entire life. Aces the list. Clapping with joy. Good going kaptaan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2022 08:14am
And those corrupt lot that cursed the judges openly roam free.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Aug 31, 2022 08:15am
Respect for the Judiciary must be maintained. Imran Khan must make an unconditional apology to Ms. Zeeba Chaudhry in public.
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Aug 31, 2022 08:19am
You r Einstein we should listen to you imposter and a liar
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Aug 31, 2022 08:19am
This criminal has a pattern, he threatens/ridicules an institution or person and then makes a u-turn. How long are we going to allow this to go on?
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 31, 2022 08:24am
There is one law for PML-N & Zardari's and another for the rest of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Aug 31, 2022 08:25am
Imran Khan cites several reasons for his offence. It becomes difficult to decide, what the actual reason was!!
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Aug 31, 2022 08:29am
Childish approach by Imran Khan as usual
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 31, 2022 08:32am
What does he mean by "regarded as inappropriate”? they were hundred percent inappropriate, why such conditional statement? Seems his arrogance has still not gone.
Reply Recommend 0
Burch Brosnan
Aug 31, 2022 08:32am
IK as a fast bowler has fighter and attacker instincts built into his DNA. Unfortunately, there is no Viv Richards here to hook his bouncers sending over the boundary. IK is acting naturally; should someone have the guts to deal with it; come on out or lose. As I see, IK is playing it within the game's scope, rules, and norms.
Reply Recommend 0
asim
Aug 31, 2022 08:36am
He is clearly contesting the case, the bench , the court and it's jurisdiction. No remoreseness and no acknowledgement of his mistake. It is always others who are at fault in IK eutopia.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Aug 31, 2022 08:36am
Excellent lawful reply .
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Aug 31, 2022 08:42am
@Truthful , Einstein has nothing to do with law and with the contempt of court law .
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 31, 2022 08:50am
Painful to see selective justice ! Losing hope in the country and its judicial system!
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Aug 31, 2022 08:51am
justice demands that the only action left for the court now is to pass the sentence to set an example and not listen to his most ridiculous conditional offer he has croaked long enough
Reply Recommend 0
Muna
Aug 31, 2022 08:56am
Audacity Like a Tribal Headman
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Aug 31, 2022 09:00am
A lier he has become.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Shah
Aug 31, 2022 09:07am
Imran Khan is the best! He should be given at least another 10 years as PM. His self serving ego, ability to work for his own interests at the cost of country is why he is much loved across the border! Bring back the Khan!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Miftah’s victory
Updated 31 Aug, 2022

Miftah’s victory

An IMF loan is not all that Miftah's legacy should be about.
Rebuild better
31 Aug, 2022

Rebuild better

THE inevitable exodus has begun. Thousands of desperate flood victims are making their way to Karachi. According to...
Fumigation required
31 Aug, 2022

Fumigation required

WITH a large part of the country left inundated after heavy monsoon spells, it was just a matter of time before...
International responsibility
Updated 30 Aug, 2022

International responsibility

The developed nations must take responsibility to restore at least some of the damage their actions have caused.
Food inflation
30 Aug, 2022

Food inflation

TORRENTIAL rains, which have triggered unprecedented flooding in most parts of the country, are also causing food...
‘Missing’ publisher
30 Aug, 2022

‘Missing’ publisher

THOUGH the nation may be in the midst of a calamity of epic proportions, some within the security establishment are...