DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 23, 2022

Contempt case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran, summons him on Aug 31

Tahir Naseer Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 03:48pm

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to PTI chief Imran Khan and summoned him in his personal capacity on August 31 in contempt proceedings against him for his controversial remarks about additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, who approved the remand of his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

The notice was issued by a three-member bench, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and also comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The IHC had constituted the bench on Monday, after the decision to start contempt proceedings against the PTI chief was taken by Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq during the hearing of a petition challenging Gill’s police remand.

During today’s hearing, Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Khan Jadoon informed the court that he had filed a miscellaneous application seeking permission to put Imran’s controversial statements against state institutions on record.

The court asked him when Imran made the “objectionable remarks”, to which Jadoon responded that the PTI chief had made the comments during a rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park on Saturday.

“Imran Khan said, ‘Zeba sahiba, you should be ashamed, we will take action against you too’,” the advocate general quoted the ex-prime minister as saying.

He said that Imran was repeatedly making controversial statements about the judiciary and the Election Commission of Pakistan, and was obstructing justice.

When asked which case the remarks were linked to, Jadoon said they were in connection with a case registered against Gill.

“Imran Khan is constantly making statements against institutions. Any party should now be restrained from making statements against institutions. Imran Khan tried to destroy the public’s trust in the judiciary,” the advocate general argued.

At one point, Justice Kayani questioned how someone could pass remarks in a case that was under adjudication. Then, addressing the advocate general, he added: “This matter does not concern you. It is between the court and Imran Khan.”

“An attempt was made to disrespect our judiciary. If this environment has to be created then no work will get done in the country. How will things run if courts, which are the hope of the people, abandon their work?” Justice Kayani said.

He further remarked, “If a court’s decision is not in favour of anyone, will they start giving statements against the court? Do they want people to do justice as they deem fit?”

The judge questioned how a former prime minister could issue such statements. He regretted that a controversial statement was made regarding a female judge and that she was named.

The court then asked the advocate general whether Imran should be issued a notice or a show-cause notice. The advocate general replied that prime facie, a show-cause notice should be issued.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani said that some people thought they could get away with saying whatever they want. He questioned how the country could run if state institutions stopped functioning.

“Certain people have crippled the state,” he remarked.

Subsequently, the court issued Imran a show-cause notice and sent the case to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for the constitution of bench comprising more than three judges.

Permission sought to put Imran’s statements on record

Earlier today, Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon sought the court’s permission to put on record Imran’s statements allegedly against the judiciary and other institutions in court.

In his application, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Jadoon said he wanted to place relevant material “like videos, clips and previous statements of the respondents (Imran) on electronic and digital media on record, which are helpful” for the case.

The Islamabad advocate general said he wanted to seek permission to “display different statement of the respondents on different occasion against the judiciary and other institution (sic) .

“In these circumstances, it is humbly prayed that [the court] allow to display the aforementioned material in this honourable court via USB or other digital gadgets, and consider this material as part of the case,” he said in his application.

The advocate general has filed the application on the state’s behalf.

Imran’s remarks

Imran, who has alleged that Gill has been subjected to “sexual abuse” and “physical and mental torture” in custody, had lambasted police over the accusation and judge Chaudhry for allowing Gill’s remand at a rally in Islamabad on Saturday.

He had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and declared: “We won’t spare you.” He had then warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

The PTI chairperson had warned judge Chaudhry that she would also face dire consequences.

Subsequently, he was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism).

He has been granted protective bail by the IHC in the case till Thursday.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (42)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Akram
Aug 23, 2022 12:09pm
In the interest of impartiality he should also display Rana Sanaullah’s threats to IG police
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Aug 23, 2022 12:09pm
Statements of Maryam Nawaz, and all the other goons in PML-N should also be displayed in all the courts in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Moochy
Aug 23, 2022 12:18pm
Lets see who wins the race to please Neutrals?
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Aug 23, 2022 12:20pm
Neutrals showing their neutrality.. Hope the same vocal will play clips of Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sana, Maryam, Tarar and many more...
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Aug 23, 2022 12:22pm
Recent polls should open eyes of these traditional politicians and neutrals. This dirty game won’t help.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 23, 2022 12:43pm
Long over due. The chicken heart should be caged.
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Aug 23, 2022 12:49pm
IK stop wasting time expecting any justice from this corrupt system. All needs to be removed.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Aug 23, 2022 12:50pm
Why is the word `female` being mentioned again and again? She's a judge, isn't it enough? Let's stop playing women card, and save it for the situation where it actually matters. Let's not weaken a whole cause just to buy some sympathy.
Reply Recommend 0
Baghi
Aug 23, 2022 12:54pm
Justice must be done with Imran EXACTLY the same way as it was done with Nehal Hashmi
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Aug 23, 2022 12:57pm
The neutrals are fully responsible for 75 years in destroying Pakistan economically in building their own palaces in house and abroad
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 23, 2022 01:05pm
No investigation into what happened to Gill, but contempt hearing. Interesting
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Aug 23, 2022 01:07pm
Unlike other, Imran does not read any pre-written speech. Imran Urdu & Punjabi is not the best and at time he struggles to find most suited words. This deficiency is exploited by the opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Aug 23, 2022 01:08pm
@Dominic, If PML-N leadership is the model to be followed then what's the need of IK and Tehreek Insaf??
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Aug 23, 2022 01:08pm
Low IQ leaders committing blunder after blunders!
Reply Recommend 0
ZulfI
Aug 23, 2022 01:11pm
Contempt hearing has become a joke in Pakistan Judges are not above the law and not exempt from blame if they make serious blunders or make biased decisions
Reply Recommend 0
Alim
Aug 23, 2022 01:12pm
People who are asking for statements of nawaz, zardari seem ok with a female judge being threatened by a narcissist
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi vacouver
Aug 23, 2022 01:21pm
@Dominic, you need to file complaint on these proofs to save Inran.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Aug 23, 2022 01:27pm
Are there any wise people...high IQ people.. in establishment..to prevent this global embarrassment?
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 23, 2022 01:38pm
In other words if the nation is behind IK then bar him from taking office because only PML or PPP have a right to rule seeing as they have done such a sterling job over the past 30 years.
Reply Recommend 0
ShahidK
Aug 23, 2022 01:40pm
@Dominic, It was your time to do then, now it is there time to action. Enjoy till your next time, if any
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 23, 2022 01:45pm
Judiciary should stay away from dirty pdm politics and their backers
Reply Recommend 0
iftekhar
Aug 23, 2022 01:50pm
Islamabd name should be temporarily changed to Sharifabad
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Aug 23, 2022 01:51pm
The media, the anchors and social media are out to prove that IK is the underdog and above the law. The rule of law is above all.
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Aug 23, 2022 01:53pm
Only losers hide behind anticipatory bail
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Aug 23, 2022 01:54pm
Neutrals should run the country officially
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Sami
Aug 23, 2022 02:04pm
You cannot stop Tsunamis.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Aug 23, 2022 02:05pm
If IK has the the support of public, why is he threatening the instructions. He is spoiling his own case.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 23, 2022 02:05pm
Best opportunity for all crooked politician statements to be played in court and for the public.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Aug 23, 2022 02:10pm
Zardari and nawaz clan are above the law
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Aug 23, 2022 02:10pm
While he is adding statements of IK perhaps he can also add all the contempt statements made by the PDM leaders as well. Why deprive them of judicial review ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 23, 2022 02:21pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Aug 23, 2022 02:25pm
All neutral evil ways will end in vain. People are with Khan and you can't do anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 23, 2022 02:33pm
One can clearly reads as what is written on the wall.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Aug 23, 2022 02:43pm
@MONIER, Compliments of neutrals!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Aug 23, 2022 02:48pm
When will this all end and the politicians can focus on the plight of the people .. what they are elected to do ..
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Aug 23, 2022 03:02pm
This case is about don't criticise the judiciary they are above the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Aug 23, 2022 03:11pm
Pure vendetta.
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Aug 23, 2022 03:12pm
Mir Jafer and Sadiq are so common and easy to find in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Aug 23, 2022 03:37pm
There is no contempt here! Talking about taking a legal action against a judge or the IG is not threats or contempt. It’s right of any civilian.
Reply Recommend 0
Wajid
Aug 23, 2022 03:40pm
And now Imran Khan will apologise and all will be well. He is untouchable.....
Reply Recommend 0
Armetis
Aug 23, 2022 03:56pm
Imported government gone of the rails.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Aug 23, 2022 03:59pm
IK is above the law let's be honest
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Banning free speech
Updated 23 Aug, 2022

Banning free speech

By using Pemra to silence dissent, the government has dented the former’s credibility.
PTI’s Karachi triumph
23 Aug, 2022

PTI’s Karachi triumph

THOUGH the PTI’s stand-off with the ruling coalition shows no signs of easing, the party’s march towards success...
Reviving hockey
23 Aug, 2022

Reviving hockey

A NEW secretariat, the same old promises of reviving hockey in Pakistan. As many of Syed Haider Hussain’s...
Climate catastrophe
Updated 22 Aug, 2022

Climate catastrophe

The changing climate requires a bottom-up approach to adaptation if we want to survive.
Agricultural reform
22 Aug, 2022

Agricultural reform

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the ministries concerned to prepare a ‘comprehensive reform programme’...
Suicides in Chitral
22 Aug, 2022

Suicides in Chitral

IT is unfortunate that the incidence and causes of suicide remain under-researched in Pakistan. That is why a study...