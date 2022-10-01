Bani Gala should be raided to recover ‘missing cypher copy’: Maryam advises govt

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that former prime minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence should be raided to recover the “missing” copy of a diplomatic cypher that carries the details of the purported “foreign conspiracy” against his now fallen government.

The cypher, based on then-envoy Asad Majeed’s meeting with State Department official Donald Lu, has been at the centre of PTI’s claim that the US conspired with elements within Pakistan to dislodge Imran from the top office.

Friday’s federal cabinet meeting was informed that the copy of the diplomatic cypher was “missing” from Prime Minister House records. A handout issued after a meeting of the cabinet declared that the “theft” of diplomatic cypher records is an “unforgivable crime” and a violation of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

After detailed deliberations, the cabinet had formed a special committee which would determine the legal action to be taken against all those involved, including the ex-premier, ex-principal secretary to prime minister and senior ministers.

The cabinet was told that the act was an “unpardonable crime” against the state which was tantamount to prioritising political interests over key state interests. The meeting participants were informed that the record of the receipt of the cypher was available with the relevant department, but the diplomatic cable was missing.

Addressing the matter in a press conference in Lahore today, Maryam said: “You heard that the cypher went missing from Prime Minister House. I think there should be a raid on Bani Gala from where you will know where the cypher copy went and what the real minutes, letter and communique were.”

Maryam said Imran had the “letter” to wave it in rallies but “does not have it to show it to the people”. “You played with the country while playing your games,” she added.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar alleged that former principal secretary Azam Khan has admitted to have handed over the cypher copy to Imran.

More to follow.