DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 01, 2022

Bani Gala should be raided to recover ‘missing cypher copy’: Maryam advises govt

Dawn.com Published October 1, 2022 Updated October 1, 2022 08:23pm
<p>PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Ishaq Dar address a press conference in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Ishaq Dar address a press conference in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that former prime minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence should be raided to recover the “missing” copy of a diplomatic cypher that carries the details of the purported “foreign conspiracy” against his now fallen government.

The cypher, based on then-envoy Asad Majeed’s meeting with State Department official Donald Lu, has been at the centre of PTI’s claim that the US conspired with elements within Pakistan to dislodge Imran from the top office.

Friday’s federal cabinet meeting was informed that the copy of the diplomatic cypher was “missing” from Prime Minister House records. A handout issued after a meeting of the cabinet declared that the “theft” of diplomatic cypher records is an “unforgivable crime” and a violation of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

After detailed deliberations, the cabinet had formed a special committee which would determine the legal action to be taken against all those involved, including the ex-premier, ex-principal secretary to prime minister and senior ministers.

The cabinet was told that the act was an “unpardonable crime” against the state which was tantamount to prioritising political interests over key state interests. The meeting participants were informed that the record of the receipt of the cypher was available with the relevant department, but the diplomatic cable was missing.

Addressing the matter in a press conference in Lahore today, Maryam said: “You heard that the cypher went missing from Prime Minister House. I think there should be a raid on Bani Gala from where you will know where the cypher copy went and what the real minutes, letter and communique were.”

Maryam said Imran had the “letter” to wave it in rallies but “does not have it to show it to the people”. “You played with the country while playing your games,” she added.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar alleged that former principal secretary Azam Khan has admitted to have handed over the cypher copy to Imran.

More to follow.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Javed
Oct 01, 2022 07:32pm
The Diabolical Duo look great together.
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 01, 2022 07:35pm
This press conference shows the big divide between Mariam and Shahbaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 01, 2022 07:35pm
An absconder giving press conferences against elected PM. Only happens in Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Oct 01, 2022 07:39pm
Shameful act. Shameless PMLN. Do the maximum what you can do, inshallah you will not succeed. Shame on us to be fooled by your mafia for 30 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Oct 01, 2022 07:40pm
Both convicts are out and about.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 01, 2022 07:42pm
Agreed
Reply Recommend 0
Ziarat khan
Oct 01, 2022 07:42pm
What about her claim of there was no such thing as cypher ?????
Reply Recommend 0
Abuzar
Oct 01, 2022 07:45pm
Wow look at that smirk!!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Untruths and politics
Updated 01 Oct, 2022

Untruths and politics

It would arguably be in the national interest for the Supreme Court to take up the cipher and settle the matter.
Farmers’ protest
01 Oct, 2022

Farmers’ protest

SEVERAL hundred farmers have converged on Islamabad for the last three days to protest against the soaring costs of...
Dasht-i-Barchi bombing
01 Oct, 2022

Dasht-i-Barchi bombing

ON Friday morning, Kabul’s Dasht-i-Barchi neighbourhood was rocked by a terrorist attack targeting an educational...
Avenfield relief
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Avenfield relief

Accountability cannot continue to be treated like a revolving door in which politicians can be shoved in or pulled out on a whim.
Dar’s plans
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Dar’s plans

For starters, the country doesn’t have spare dollars to burn.
Another targeted attack
30 Sep, 2022

Another targeted attack

WEDNESDAY’S deadly attack on three Chinese-origin individuals in Karachi’s Saddar area demonstrates the threat...