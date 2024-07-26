Karachi ranked ‘second riskiest’ city for tourists: report

Karachi has been ranked as the second riskiest city for tourists with a rating of 93.12 out of 100, it emerged on Friday.

According to a July 11 Forbes Adviser list of three of the riskiest cities, Karachi was second just behind Venzuela’s Caracas, which had a score of 100, while Myanmar’s Yangon ranked third with a score of 91.67 out of 100.

Per the ranking, the city had the highest personal security risk, reflecting risk from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters, and economic vulnerabilities.

It said Karachi had the second-worst (level 3, reconsider travel) travel safety rating from the US State Department.

The ranking further said that the metropolis had the fourth-highest infrastructure security risk, reflecting the availability and quality of city infrastructure.

To uncover the most and least risky cities for tourists, Forbes Adviser said it compared 60 international cities across seven key metrics.

Karachi has repeatedly appeared in lists of “unlivable” cities.

The city was named among the least safe cities in the world by the Economist Intelligence Unit in 2017.

The research and analysis division of the Economist Group ranked Karachi among the top five “least livable” urban centres in the world.

Meanwhile, Singapore ranked first with a score of 0, Japan’s Tokyo ranked second with a score of 10.72 and Canada’s Toronto ranked third with a score of 13.6 as the top three safest cities in the world.