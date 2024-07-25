E-Paper | July 25, 2024

Imran to contest elections for chancellor of Oxford University from Adiala Jail: media adviser

Dawn.com Published July 25, 2024 Updated July 25, 2024 08:41pm

Incarcerated former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan will run for the position of chancellor of Oxford University from Adiala Jail, British newspaper The Telegraph has quoted his advisor on international media, Syed Zulfi Bukhari, as saying.

Imran, himself an Oxford graduate, is currently in Adiala Jail in a fresh Toshakhana case that was lodged in the immediate aftermath of his and his wife Bushra Bibi’s acquittal in the Iddat case, which was the last of a number of faces he had fought and cleared over the last year before being nominated in new cases.

He was also nominated in a dozen new May 9 cases, although the Lahore High Court ended up giving him relief today by setting aside his physical remand in all the cases.

Despite there being no end in sight to his legal troubles and his immediate future set to be behind bars due to the state’s never-ending supply of cases against him, Imran has decided to throw his name in the hat for one of the most prestigious administrative positions in British academia.

“Imran Khan will contest for the chancellor of Oxford University as there is a public demand that he should contest,” adviser to PTI Chairman Imran Khan on international media Syed Zulfi Bukhari told The Telegraph.

“We will announce it publicly once we get a go-ahead from Khan and start the signature campaign for it,” he added.

The seat of chancellor of Oxford University is vacant following the resignation of 80-year-old Lord Patten, the former governor of Hong Kong and Tory Party chairman, who held the post for 21 years, The Telegraph said in its report.

It said that this would be the first time the elections for the chancellor will be held online compared to the traditional process in which the graduates were required to attend the process in full academic dress.

Imran obtained a degree in Economics from Keble College in Oxford University.

The Telegraph said that before he decided to run as a chancellor for Oxford, Imran had served as the chancellor of Bradford University from 2005 till 2014.

The newspaper downplayed Imran’s chances of winning given that many high ranking personnel — such as former UK prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Boris Johnson — are in the running.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bad measures
Updated 25 Jul, 2024

Bad measures

It is most unfortunate that matters have come to this, and both sides deserve equal blame.
Hamas-Fatah deal
25 Jul, 2024

Hamas-Fatah deal

THE Beijing Declaration signed in the Chinese capital on Tuesday reiterates the need for internal Palestinian unity...
Rating risks
25 Jul, 2024

Rating risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s recent discussions with the executives of the two top global credit rating...
Reforming militants
24 Jul, 2024

Reforming militants

Such initiatives have been tried before, in Swat for instance, at centres run by the military as well as NGOs.
IPP debate
24 Jul, 2024

IPP debate

A FIERCE debate blaming the exorbitant electricity prices on expensive power purchase agreements with IPPs has been...
Political vendettas
24 Jul, 2024

Political vendettas

IT seems that the PML-N and PPP need to be reminded again that they are doing themselves a considerable disservice ...