Fact check: Imran Khan’s health has not deteriorated in Adiala Jail

Multiple posts circulating on social media platform X on Thursday claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan was unwell in Adiala Jail and his health had worsened. However, a spokesman and lawyer of the party denied any such development.

Imran is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail and in physical remand for a new Toshakhana case. He has been imprisoned for almost a year. His sentences in the previous two Toshakhana cases against him were suspended while he was acquitted in the cipher and iddat cases.

The Lahore High Court a day ago also set aside his physical remand in a dozen new cases over the nationwide riots and vandalism on May 9, 2023.

In a July 21 interview with British publication The Sunday Times, Imran claimed he was being “caged like a terrorist” and being “denied basic prisoner and human rights”.

In a post on social media platform X on Thursday, journalist Salman Durrani said: “There are reports that Imran Khan is unwell.”

His post gained over 207,000 views and was reshared 2,000 times.

Another user shared an alleged news alert from Hum News whose text said: “Breaking News: Imran Khan has complained of nausea and heart palpitations. Doctors arrived with an ultrasound machine.”

The post was viewed over 5,500 times.

Other users also shared the same posts regarding Imran’s health, as can be seen here and here.

A fact check was initiated to determine the veracity of the claim due to its virality, keen public interest in the matter due to the issue concerning the health of the former prime minister and because many users in the comments were claiming otherwise, saying that reports of Imran’s ill health were not true.

An investigation of the social media accounts of spokespersons and lawyers of the former prime minister to see whether they had addressed the matter yielded an X post on Thursday by lawyer Naeem Haider Panjhuta, a PTI core committee member and Imran’s spokesman on legal affairs.

“Who is running the news regarding bad health? May God grant him good health and a long life … Talked to the prison officials, they have said that this news is false.”

Moreover, no news alert was shared on Hum News’ official social media platforms regarding Imran’s complaint about nausea and heart palpitations.

Therefore, the fact check determined that the claim regarding a decline in Imran’s health in Adiala Jail is false. His legal spokesperson himself said he was informed about the alleged development’s lack of veracity by prison officials.

This fact check was originally published by iVerify Pakistan — a project of CEJ and UNDP.