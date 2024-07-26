Pakistan will not sacrifice China ties for US sake: FO

• Says no zero-sum games in foreign policy

• Insists UK MPs’ demand for Imran’s release made at private event organised by a political party

• PM to attend inauguration of Iran’s president-elect

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ruled out the possibility of sacrificing its relationship with China for the sake of improved relations with the United States, the Foreign Office said on Thursday, stressing that “Pakistan doesn’t believe in zero-sum relationships”.

“For us, relations with the United States and relations with China are both important,” Foreign Office spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at a weekly press briefing in Islamabad. “We do not believe in situations where relationship with one country can be sacrificed on the altar of relations with another.”

Describing China as an all-weather strategic cooperative partner of Pakistan, Ms Baloch said Pakistan would continue to strengthen this relationship. At the same time, Pakistan values its close relationship with the United States and believes in constructive engagement.

“We would like to develop this relationship on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs,” she said.

Ms Baloch’s statement came after she was asked to comment on the $101 million assistance that the Biden administration sought from US Congress for Pakistan a day ago and remarks by US diplomat Donald Lu that “China is the past in terms of investment, and we are the future”. The questioner also sought to know if the aid was being given with a pre-condition that China’s influence would be reduced in Pakistan.

About the attack on the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt, Ms Baloch said Pakistan has conveyed its concerns to the German government and is in discussions to ensure the protection of Pakistani consular missions and diplomats.

“We will continue to take measures to ensure the protection of our missions and work with the host governments to ensure that our missions are safe from any attacks,” she remarked.

Commenting on the demand by over a dozen UK MPs for the release of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, Ms Baloch said Pakistan has taken note of the discussions at an event that took place in London.

“As far as we understand, it was a private event held in a side room of the House of Lords, and the event was organised by a political party that had invited some members of the parliament,” she said. “It is important that members of legislative bodies contribute to promoting positive dynamics in bilateral relations and contribute to developing mutual understanding and mutual respect between the two countries.”

When asked to comment on the US ambassador’s declared plan to meet Imran Khan and asked if Pakistan would allow any diplomat to meet the former prime minister in jail, Ms Baloch said she had not seen the ambassador’s statement.

“We have, however, commented on this particular aspect in the past, and we have underlined that any such requests will be determined on the basis of Pakistani laws and the decisions of the Pakistani courts,” she said.

On the issue of foreigners’ entry into Pakistan, Ms Baloch reaffirmed that the one-document regime remains in place, and no foreigner can enter Pakistan without a valid passport and visa.

To another question, she said Pakistan welcomed the efforts by China in bringing the different Palestinian factions to one platform and the outcome that has been announced. “We appreciate the positive role that China has played in the region, including in the understanding that was reached last year between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Pakistan will continue to work with China on all matters of mutual interest.”

She announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit Tehran on July 30 to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president-elect, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.

“The visit attests to the commitment by the two countries to strengthen leadership-level engagement and bilateral cooperation,” she said.

Ms Baloch said Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi will lead the Pakistan delegation at the 31st Asean Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, to be held on July 27 (tomorrow) in Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

At the ministerial meeting, the foreign secretary will take part in discussions on political and security issues pertaining to the Asia-Pacific region to foster collective solutions through dialogue and collaboration. He will share Pakistan’s perspective on important regional and global issues and will hold bilateral meetings with participating dignitaries on the event’s sidelines.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2024