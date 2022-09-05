DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 05, 2022

Euro hits 20-year low on Russian gas halt

Reuters Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 11:06am

The euro fell below 99 cents for the first time in nearly two decades, while sterling was on the ropes on Monday as Russia’s halt on gas supply down its main pipeline to Europe sparked concerns over energy prices and growth.

The euro slid to $0.988 in Asia trade, the lowest level since 2002, while sterling hit a new 2.5 year low at $1.144, and remained close to its pandemic trough.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies with the euro the most heavily weighted, hit a new two-decade high, surging to a top of 110.25.

Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline for flows down the Nord Stream pipeline to resume, citing an oil leak in a turbine. It coincided with the Group of Seven finance ministers announcing a price cap on Russian oil.

The pound has also been weighed down by concerns over rising energy costs. British foreign minister Liz Truss said over the weekend she would set out immediate action to tackle rising energy bills and increase energy supplies if she is to become Britain’s next prime minister, as expected.

“We can’t have any confidence in the outlook for natural gas in Europe, and this is a negative for the euro. It heavily depends on Putin,” said Osamu Takashima, Citigroup Global Markets’ chief FX strategist.

The yen, at 140.38 per dollar, was under pressure near a 24-year low. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar slid 0.41 per cent and was near a seven-week low at $0.678.

“The first order effect seems to be that the heightened geopolitical risk and consequent adverse global demand shocks will probably be the effects dominating,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

“The adverse demand shocks in a very unsavoury geopolitical environment are probably going to trigger, and reflect, safe demand for the U.S. dollar … the European currencies are perhaps going to be the worst hit and on the back foot.”

Outsized rate hikes are on the cards this week. Markets have priced a near 80pc chance of a 75 basis point (bp) hike in Europe and an almost 70pc chance of a 50 bp hike in Australia.

“One would have anticipated that a hawkish ECB (European Central Bank) should deliver some kind of a tailwind to the euro. But instead what you might get is the policy tradeoff and dilemma biting in,” Varathan said.

In the United States, pricing for a 75 bp hike this month has pared back somewhat after a mixed jobs report on Friday, that contained a few hints of a loosening labour market.

Fed funds futures imply about a 58pc chance of a 75 bp hike.

Elsewhere in Asia, the offshore yuan similarly fell to a fresh two-year low at 6.954 per dollar, as worries linger over Covid-19 lockdown measures in the country.

China’s southern tech hub of Shenzhen said it would adopt tiered anti-virus restriction measures beginning on Monday, while Chengdu announced an extension of lockdown curbs, as the country grapples with fresh outbreaks.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F Nawaz
Sep 05, 2022 12:00pm
If only Ukeraine had said no to NATO. But the US had other ideas about Europe.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Sep 05, 2022 12:15pm
And soon the Winter approaches...how will the EU people warm themselves without Russian gas!
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 05, 2022 12:33pm
A game of Russia and US to weaken Europe.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 05, 2022 01:42pm
US has played a 'great game' with Europe
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 05, 2022 01:44pm
A deep recession and dark days are ahead for the entire Europe, the chances are the European countries may go their own way.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 05, 2022 02:19pm
The US means us, (we) is the only matter that counts and all others are just nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 05, 2022 04:31pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every Euro and Pound Sterling, there is a wall.
Reply Recommend 0
IA
Sep 05, 2022 07:02pm
Ukraine is causing so much harm to the world only because they broke a treaty to join NATO. Is it worth to join NATO now?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tough path to follow
05 Sep, 2022

Tough path to follow

THE country report published by the IMF after the completion of the seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund...
Cut and burn
05 Sep, 2022

Cut and burn

THE Ministry of Defence’s public disowning of two veterans’ organisations led by retired officers of the armed...
Health catastrophe
Updated 05 Sep, 2022

Health catastrophe

Given it will take time to get the ruined health facilities up and running again, this is a humanitarian disaster in the making.
Time to hit ‘pause’
Updated 04 Sep, 2022

Time to hit ‘pause’

As he looks to regain power, everything for Imran has become about political point-scoring.
Mistreatment of Uighurs
04 Sep, 2022

Mistreatment of Uighurs

OUTGOING UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s report on state practices in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous...
Herat bombing
04 Sep, 2022

Herat bombing

ANOTHER devastating bombing in Afghanistan — this time occurring in the western city of Herat — highlights the...