US says had constructive talks with India on Russian oil price cap plan

Reuters Published August 26, 2022 Updated August 26, 2022 07:22pm
<p>In this file photo, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo speaks during a joint news conference with EU Commissioner McGuinness (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium on March 29, 2022.— Reuters/File</p>

The United States had constructive discussions with Indian officials on a proposal to cap prices of Russian oil, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Friday, as it seeks global support for a proposal to cut Russian revenue.

India and China have stepped up oil purchases from Russia after the Ukraine invasion at a discount to the market price, at a time Western sanctions have pushed global inflation to the highest levels in years and hurt revenues of European and American companies linked to Russia’s oil trade.

The Group of Seven richest economies aims to have a price-capping mechanism on Russian oil exports in place by Dec. 5, when European Union sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude come into force.

“I had a very constructive conversation with my Indian counterparts about the price cap proposal, but also talked extensively with private sector participants in India as well,” Adeyemo told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.

The proposal to cap prices of Russian oil is aimed at curbing the oil revenue that Moscow uses to finance its invasion of Ukraine, while ensuring sufficient global supply at affordable prices, Adeyemo said.

“It would allow European, American services from around the world and Western countries to continue to be used for the purchase and transportation of Russian crude,” he said.

Adeyemo said inflation was a priority for the United States and that the country also wanted to ensure global oil markets were adequately supplied.

“We are very concerned that come December 5… we will be in a place where access to Russian crude will diminish for the world and would potentially lead to higher prices,” Adeyemo said.

bhaRAT©
Aug 26, 2022 07:38pm
Pointless exercise, this price cap, if there is no total embargo on Russian oil and gas. Just pulling wool over people's eyes!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Aug 26, 2022 07:39pm
The USA has been having constructive talks since the war in Ukraine started.In the meantime,India oil imports from Russia from 0.5 percent to 30 percent.It just shows Biden administration has no spine .
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Aug 26, 2022 07:43pm
India will do what suits its own interests.
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Aug 26, 2022 07:43pm
Americans should be less afraid of the enemy in the front (china) and more of the enemy in the back (India)
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Aug 26, 2022 07:50pm
On one side you are requesting, and other , threatening .
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Aug 26, 2022 07:55pm
Will India agree? India did not comply with US orders to impose sanctions against Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Sartaj
Aug 26, 2022 07:56pm
US should also talk to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Aug 26, 2022 07:56pm
India powerful
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 26, 2022 07:56pm
This guy looks like Obama.
Reply Recommend 0
Aqliyat
Aug 26, 2022 07:57pm
Why US appeases the neighbor? Why sanctions, threats and do more for one and none for the other. Clear double standards.
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Aug 26, 2022 08:00pm
I am sure India will have a loophole in mind. India is unlikely to abandon Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Aug 26, 2022 08:12pm
Constructive discussion means no progress
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Aug 26, 2022 08:15pm
Nobody Dictates India.... No Power...
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Aug 26, 2022 08:16pm
India Deals on its Own Terms....
Reply Recommend 0
Ali h Ali
Aug 26, 2022 08:24pm
These americans want every one to be their slaves. They got us for the next 10 years, Thanks for our slave mind big boy B. Kudos to Indiana for standing up to them
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 26, 2022 08:26pm
@JustSaying, Pointless chest-thumping bravado and arrogance of small minds!
Reply Recommend 0
SU
Aug 26, 2022 08:35pm
@Saira Khan, funny comment!
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Aug 26, 2022 09:07pm
@Saira Khan, Something is burning.
Reply Recommend 0

