India eases Russian oil buying in July, boosts Saudi imports

Reuters Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 09:54am

India’s crude oil imports from Russia in July fell for the first time since March along with its overall purchase while supplies from Saudi Arabia rebounded for the first in five months, data obtained from trade and industry sources showed.

Indian refiners lifted more term supplies from Saudi Arabia as prices were attractive while prices for Russian supplies have climbed on robust demand.

India shipped in 877,400 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Russia in July, a decline of about 7.3 per cent from June, with Moscow continuing as its second-biggest oil supplier after Iraq.

Refiners in India are snapping up discounted Russian oil after some Western countries and companies shunned purchases from Moscow over its late-February invasion of Ukraine.

Overall India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in 3.2pc less oil in July at 4.63 million bpd from June as some refineries planned maintenance turnaround from August, the data showed.

India’s oil imports from Saudi Arabia rose by 25.6pc to 824,700 bpd in July, the highest in three months, the data showed, after the producer lowered the official selling price (OSPs) in June and July compared with May. Saudi Arabia stayed at number three spot among India’s suppliers.

“Most refiners have term contracts with Saudi Arabia so they can adjust slightly but they can not cut drastically … They might have used lower OSPs for June and July to meet their commitments under the term contract,” said Ehsan Ul Haq, an analyst with Refinitiv.

The share of Middle East oil in India’s overall imports declined marginally in July as the nation cut purchases from Iraq by 9.3pc from June to below 1m bpd mark for the first time in 10 months, the data showed.

India has raised imports of Russia’s diesel-rich ESPO grade and that could further dent purchase of similar grades from west Africa, said Haq, adding ESPO is cheaper than Brent-linked Atlantic basin crude as it is sold at a discount to Dubai oil.

Share of Opec countries in India’s overall imports declined marginally in July from June, and plunged to the lowest in April-July, the first four months of this fiscal year, the data showed.

Ameer
Aug 18, 2022 10:13am
And beggars would still not buy Russian oil
Reply Recommend 0
DeSilva
Aug 18, 2022 10:18am
India is doing, what is in her best interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Aug 18, 2022 10:22am
Finally India breaks under American and EU pressure regarding Russia. So much for its independent foreign policy.
Reply Recommend 0
Realist
Aug 18, 2022 10:30am
Nation’s interest first . Brilliant .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Rhetoric PhD
Aug 18, 2022 10:31am
India buys oil from the market. There's no such thing as Saudi oil or Russian oil.
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 18, 2022 10:42am
India knows how to manage its foreign relations.
Reply Recommend 0
IK willbeback
Aug 18, 2022 10:42am
Well done, India.
Reply Recommend 0
Top Gun
Aug 18, 2022 10:46am
Smart policy by the Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Aug 18, 2022 11:09am
Bring back Imran Khan. And we shall have cheap oil from Russia
Reply Recommend 0
Zoltar
Aug 18, 2022 11:15am
Smart moves by India. Keep everyone happy.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel badayuni
Aug 18, 2022 11:15am
Saudi should give free oil to Pakistan like before
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 18, 2022 11:30am
Will Pakistan ever learn anything positive from India?
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Aug 18, 2022 12:22pm
American fear worked .
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Aug 18, 2022 12:23pm
@DeSilva, Best interest or big boss obeying orders.!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hamad Raza,D I Khan.
Aug 18, 2022 12:30pm
We should learn from india.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Aug 18, 2022 12:40pm
Buying Russian oil from Saudis is more beneficial. .....
Reply Recommend 0
truth hurts
Aug 18, 2022 12:43pm
@Abbas shah, Who is the bigboss and what are orders.Explain.@Abbas ??
Reply Recommend 0
Dev Dhayu
Aug 18, 2022 01:57pm
Storage capacity exhausted.
Reply Recommend 0

