DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2022

ECP denotifies PML-N MPA months after disqualification

Iftikhar A. Khan Published July 27, 2022 - Updated July 27, 2022 08:08am

ISLAMABAD: After a lapse of seven month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday de-notified PML-N member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Kashif Mehmood who was disqualified in a fake degree case.

Mr Mehmood, an MPA from PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V, was disqualified by the Islamabad Hight Court (IHC) in January 2020. Subsequently, he filed an appeal with the Supreme Court which was also rejected in November last year.

“Pursuant to the judgement dated January 31, 2020 passed by the Hon’ble Islamabad High Court … and subsequent order dated November 23, 2021 passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court ... the [ECP] hereby de-notifies Mr. Kashif Mehmood,” reads a notification issued by the ECP.

The IHC disqualified the lawmaker after receiving a report from Al-Khair University in Bhimber, AJK, confirming that he held a bogus degree of the Bachelor of Business Administration.

“The record held in the university reveals that Mr Kashif Mehmood, son of Khalid Mehmood, had neither been [a] student of Al-Khair University, Bhimber, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, nor did he graduate in the course of BBA,” the report said.

In the 2018 general election, Mr Mehmood was elected after securing 48,543 votes. Muhammad Muzaffar Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf who bagged 44,184 votes came in at second position.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Outspoken
Jul 27, 2022 08:12am
Why this long? I guess we all know the why
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Justice on trial

Justice on trial

Zahid Hussain
It's important to alleviate concerns about the impartiality of the apex judiciary in order to strengthen court's authority.

Editorial

An expected change in Punjab
Updated 27 Jul, 2022

An expected change in Punjab

Change in the political scene after top court’s decision will prove to be the most massive setback for the PML-N in its history.
Ulema in Kabul
27 Jul, 2022

Ulema in Kabul

WHILE attacks by militants on Pakistani forces continue, the state is still strangely committed to suing for peace...
Monkeypox outbreak
27 Jul, 2022

Monkeypox outbreak

IT may seem right now to be a distant concern, but if the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that even...
Collision course
Updated 26 Jul, 2022

Collision course

Observers are expecting the crisis to turn into a three-way showdown between civilian leadership, judiciary and establishment.
Rain disaster
26 Jul, 2022

Rain disaster

TO say that the 2022 monsoon season has been exceptionally challenging for Pakistan would be an understatement. The...
Lifting import ban
26 Jul, 2022

Lifting import ban

THERE is no doubt that tariff and non-tariff barriers on imports are bad for the economy as they put serious...