DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2022

Hindus protest girl’s ‘abduction’ in front of Zardari House in Nawabshah

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published July 13, 2022 - Updated July 13, 2022 11:11am

DADU: Members of Hindu community marched on main roads before staging a protest in front of Zardari House in Nawabshah on Tuesday in protest against what they believed was abduction of a community girl.

Police claimed Shrimati Kareena had eloped with a Muslim boy for love and had contacted marriage with him in a Karachi court.

The protesters chanted slogans against police and demanded former president Asif Ali Zardari intervene to help them recover the girl, who was allegedly kidnapped in Unnar Muhalla, Qazi Ahmed town, six days ago.

But Nawabshah SSP Ameer Saud Magsi said that Shrimati Kareena had not been abducted she had eloped with Khalil Rehman Jono of Meer Mohammad Jono village and had married to him in a court in Karachi.

He said that Asghar Jono, father of Khalil, had been arrested after registration of FIR under Section 365-B on a complaint lodged by Sundurmal. Khalil and his father Asghar were nominated in FIR, he said.

The SSP shared a nikahnama purportedly of Shrimati Kareena and Khalil Rehman Jono and said the girl would be produced in Sindh High Court. The girl would decide to go wherever she wanted, he said.

Hindu Panchayat vice president Lajpat Rai rejected the SSP’s claim and said that police had registered an FIR but were rescuing the abducted girl. A delegation of Hindu community met the SSP but he had not helped them, he said.

Manomal, another Panchayat leader, said that the abducted girl was under pressure to change religion and was not being produced in any court.

He appealed to Asif Ali Zardari to help the Hindu community in the recovery of the girl. When the protestors reached close to Zardari House, police stopped them from advancing to the former president’s residence and persuade them to end the protest over assurance the girl would be produced in court.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Shadab
Jul 13, 2022 11:18am
Only in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Jul 13, 2022 11:25am
@M. Shadab, not really look at India same thing happens daily
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Monsoon misery
Updated 13 Jul, 2022

Monsoon misery

There needs to be a concerted effort from official quarters to resolve Karachi's urban flooding issue permanently.
Cadaveric transplants
13 Jul, 2022

Cadaveric transplants

LIVING in a country where each year end-stage organ failure kills over 150,000 people, we need to be less squeamish...
Descent into chaos
13 Jul, 2022

Descent into chaos

THE political and economic chaos unravelling in Sri Lanka is a chilling reminder of what bad governance and apathy...
CPEC resumption
Updated 10 Jul, 2022

CPEC resumption

It is irregular for so much to be negotiated behind closed doors while such a major project is being executed on our soil.
Haj message
10 Jul, 2022

Haj message

AFTER two years of limited numbers of pilgrims able to attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic, around a million people...
Boris Johnson’s exit
Updated 11 Jul, 2022

Boris Johnson’s exit

Several ethics-related controversies severely dented the maverick politician’s reputation.