DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 24, 2022

2 terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in DI Khan: ISPR

Dawn.com Published June 24, 2022 - Updated June 24, 2022 10:34pm

Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Kulachi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

"During exchange of fire, two terrorists [were] killed. Weapons and ammunition [were] also recovered from the killed terrorists," the military's media affairs wing said.

It added that the militants were "actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces".

Five days ago, security forces had killed six terrorists belonging to the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) during a search operation in Paroom area in Balochistan's Panjgur district. Security forces had conducted an operation on a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in Zamran Range near Paroom.

The ISPR said the slain terrorists were involved in attacks on checkposts as well as IED attacks on security convoys in Paroom and surrounding areas of Panjgur.

The forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition which, according to the ISPR, were to be used by terrorists for disrupting peace in the area.

On June 7, security forces had killed four terrorists during operations in North Waziristan tribal district and Balochistan’s Noshki district.

Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Hassankhel area of Mirali tehsil in North Waziristan, while the other two were gunned down during an operation in the Parodh area of Noshki .

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Parliament’s imprimatur
Updated 24 Jun, 2022

Parliament’s imprimatur

Implications of ‘mainstreaming’ militants are far-reaching and must be discussed threadbare by the people’s representatives.
Monsoon preparedness
24 Jun, 2022

Monsoon preparedness

THE deaths of four people, among them three children, and the usual post-rain chaos in Karachi on Wednesday, yet...
Balochistan budget
24 Jun, 2022

Balochistan budget

A BUDGET is all about the political choices a government makes. The eight-month-old Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo...
Funding expectations
Updated 23 Jun, 2022

Funding expectations

Next few months will show how serious govt is about putting in place measures to strengthen country’s debt management outlook.
Budget debate
23 Jun, 2022

Budget debate

WITH the economy teetering on the precipice of a major crisis, one would have expected that public representatives ...
Afghanistan quake
23 Jun, 2022

Afghanistan quake

FOR the hapless people of Afghanistan, the list of miseries just doesn’t seem to end. The latest catastrophe to ...