Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan, Noshki: ISPR

PESHAWAR/QUETTA: Security forces killed four suspected terrorists during operations in North Waziristan tribal district and Balochistan’s Noshki district on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Hassankhel area of Mirali tehsil in North Waziristan. Arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the dead terrorists who, according to the ISPR statement, were involved in subversive activities.

According to the ISPR, two terrorists were killed during an operation in the Parodh area of Noshki district. Sources said the terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire on security forces. During the exchange of fire, two terrorists allegedly belonging to the banned Baloch Republic Army were killed.

They were identified as Nadeem and Shehzad Alam who, according to the ISPR, were involved in recent attacks on security forces in Kharan and surrounding areas.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2022