DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 08, 2022

Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan, Noshki: ISPR

Dawn Report Published June 8, 2022 - Updated June 8, 2022 08:56am

PESHAWAR/QUETTA: Security forces killed four suspected terrorists during operations in North Waziristan tribal district and Balochistan’s Noshki district on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Hassankhel area of Mirali tehsil in North Waziristan. Arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the dead terrorists who, according to the ISPR statement, were involved in subversive activities.

According to the ISPR, two terrorists were killed during an operation in the Parodh area of Noshki district. Sources said the terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire on security forces. During the exchange of fire, two terrorists allegedly belonging to the banned Baloch Republic Army were killed.

They were identified as Nadeem and Shehzad Alam who, according to the ISPR, were involved in recent attacks on security forces in Kharan and surrounding areas.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Texas Tariq
Jun 08, 2022 07:39am
Keep bringing the good news...
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 08, 2022 08:15am
Should we believe that??
Reply Recommend 0
Fair Trial
Jun 08, 2022 08:18am
Not fighters? Natives? Freedom fighters?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Energy crisis
Updated 08 Jun, 2022

Energy crisis

It is clear no single party can provide the solution to the chronic problems that plague Pakistan’s energy sector.
Unacceptable language
08 Jun, 2022

Unacceptable language

IT beggars belief that lawmakers would throw around statements that make them appear indistinguishable from the...
Livestock precautions
08 Jun, 2022

Livestock precautions

WITH around a month left before Eidul Azha, livestock markets have begun to spring up offering sacrificial animals...
Toxic narrative
Updated 07 Jun, 2022

Toxic narrative

When officials linked to India’s ruling party publicly started attacking Islam’s sacred figures, a red line was crossed.
Electoral roll controversy
07 Jun, 2022

Electoral roll controversy

THE Election Commission of Pakistan finds itself in the middle of another needless controversy. The commission...
Shadow economy
07 Jun, 2022

Shadow economy

THERE’S no right way of accurately measuring the undocumented part of an economy. Hence, the size of Pakistan’s...