Today's Paper | June 13, 2022

Stocks fall by more than 900 points during intraday trading on concerns over Budget 2022-23

Talqeen Zubairi Published June 13, 2022 - Updated June 13, 2022 01:09pm
A snapshot of the intraday trade at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — Photo via PSX website
The benchmark KSE-100 index fell sharply soon after trading opened on Monday, with analysts linking the bearish activity to the government increasing taxes on the banking sector in the budget for the next fiscal year.

According to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) website, the index shed more than 300 points shortly after trading began and lost 925.31 points, or 2.20 per cent, by 12:43pm to fall to 41,085.02, compared to the previous session's close of 42,014.73.

Head of research at Intermarket Securities, Raza Jafri, said the stock market was under pressure today due to the index heavyweight banking sector being sharply down.

"This is because the banking sector has been saddled with a significantly higher tax rate," he said, adding that the new budget removes the tax credit available on investing in mutual funds and life insurance, which is also raising concerns over redemptions.

Aba Ali Habib Securities' head of research Salman Naqvi also said that the bearish trend was a result of increased taxes for the banking sector, which has significant weightage in the stock market.

Moreover, he said, the government had proposed more taxes for the construction sector in the new budget and that had led to a slump in cement and steel shares.

Naqvi also attributed the bearish trend to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail saying that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was unhappy.

Speaking at a post-budget news briefing on Saturday, the finance minister had built a case for more challenging decisions and hinted at reducing or withdrawing relief on personal income tax provided in the next year’s budget, saying that the IMF was not ready to give up the demand for higher revenue yield.

"It is a strange thing that he has said," Naqvi said, adding that the budget otherwise was not as bad to have solely led to the falling of the KSE-100 index and was seen as "neutral to positive".

Arif Habib Corporation's Ahsan Mehanti also cited increased taxes on the banking sector as the main reason behind stocks losing points. "[The] PSX is witness[ing] massive pressure in scrips across the board amid post-budget consolidation after higher taxes [were] slapped on blue-chip corporates, windfall taxes on [the] banking sector and [the] removal of tax credits on mutual and pensions funds," he told Dawn.com.

"Institutional selling on global equity sell-off and [a] slump in global crude oil prices played a catalyst role in the bearish activity," he added.

In the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the government has increased windfall gain tax for banks from 39 pc to 42pc that were earning secure profits because of huge investments in government securities.

The shares market had closed last week on a slightly positive note on rising crude oil prices and the likely resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme in the near term.

Comments (12)
Azam
Jun 13, 2022 11:39am
thx bajwa
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jun 13, 2022 11:43am
So even stocks do not trust these imported govt minions
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Jun 13, 2022 12:05pm
Blame this on Ukraine / Russia War also
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jun 13, 2022 12:07pm
Thank you corrupt government
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Jun 13, 2022 12:22pm
Well done PDM. Every day you are breaking records of great governance and fiscal control.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 13, 2022 12:23pm
Elections please
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 13, 2022 12:25pm
Government is only interested in changing NAB laws, destroying evidence against their corruption, and bringing about legislation that would help them rig the next elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 13, 2022 12:25pm
No need for a long march, just wait and see the government collapse
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 13, 2022 12:26pm
Bring back ishaq dar, and nawaz sharif to rescue the economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 13, 2022 12:30pm
Not to worry. Experienced team is in charge.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 13, 2022 12:32pm
The corrupts are going to ruin the country, they are experts in looting not economics.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Jun 13, 2022 01:23pm
Incomptenecy, corruption and outlawing government is the main reason for the economy.
Reply Recommend 0

