DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 13, 2022

Stocks plunge 1,100 points on concerns over Budget 2022-23

Talqeen Zubairi Published June 13, 2022 - Updated June 13, 2022 04:30pm
A snapshot of the intraday trade at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — Photo via PSX website
A snapshot of the intraday trade at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — Photo via PSX website

The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed intense selling pressure on Monday with the benchmark KSE-100 index opening in the red and plunging by 1,134.80 points to close well below the 41,000 mark in what experts said was a reaction to the annual budget presented by the federal government on Friday.

Analysts linked today's bearish activity to the government increasing taxes on the banking sector in the budget, among other factors.

According to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) website, the index was down 1,016.79 points at 3pm and continued to slide in the last hour of trading to close 1,134.80 points, or 2.7pc, down.

Head of research at Intermarket Securities, Raza Jafri, said the stock market was under pressure today due to the index heavyweight banking sector being sharply down.

"This is because the banking sector has been saddled with a significantly higher tax rate," he said, adding that the new budget removes the tax credit available on investing in mutual funds and life insurance, which is also raising concerns over redemptions.

Head of research at Aba Ali Habib Securities, Salman Naqvi, also said that the bearish trend was a result of increased taxes on the banking sector, which has significant weightage in the stock market.

Moreover, he said, the government had proposed more taxes for the construction sector in the new budget and that had led to a slump in cement and steel shares.

Naqvi also attributed the plunge to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail saying that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was unhappy with the budget.

Speaking at a post-budget news briefing on Saturday, the finance minister had built a case for more challenging decisions and hinted at reducing or withdrawing relief on personal income tax provided in the next year’s budget, saying that the IMF was not ready to give up the demand for higher revenue yield.

"It is a strange thing that he has said," Naqvi said, adding that the budget otherwise was not as bad to have solely led to the sliding of the KSE-100 index and was seen as "neutral to positive".

Arif Habib Corporation's Ahsan Mehanti also cited increased taxes on the banking sector as the main reason behind today's meltdown. "[The] PSX is witness[ing] massive pressure in scrips across the board amid post-budget consolidation after higher taxes [were] slapped on blue-chip corporates, windfall taxes on [the] banking sector and [the] removal of tax credits on mutual and pensions funds," he told Dawn.com.

"Institutional selling on global equity sell-off and [a] slump in global crude oil prices played a catalyst role in the bearish activity," he added.

In the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the government has increased windfall gain tax for banks from 39pc to 42pc that were earning secure profits because of huge investments in government securities.

The stock market had closed last week on a slightly positive note on rising crude oil prices and the likely resumption of the IMF loan programme in the near term.

Budget2023
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (29)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
salman
Jun 13, 2022 11:43am
So even stocks do not trust these imported govt minions
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Jun 13, 2022 11:51am
Pakistan's SX is more fragile than that of Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
Jun 13, 2022 11:51am
These thugs alongside the neutrals have ruined everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Jun 13, 2022 11:52am
Pakistan is going bankrupt just because of neutrals,
Reply Recommend 0
Jay ahmed
Jun 13, 2022 11:53am
Another tick in the box for imported regime
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Jun 13, 2022 12:05pm
Blame this on Ukraine / Russia War also
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jun 13, 2022 12:07pm
Thank you corrupt government
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Jun 13, 2022 12:22pm
Well done PDM. Every day you are breaking records of great governance and fiscal control.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 13, 2022 12:23pm
Elections please
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 13, 2022 12:25pm
Government is only interested in changing NAB laws, destroying evidence against their corruption, and bringing about legislation that would help them rig the next elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 13, 2022 12:25pm
No need for a long march, just wait and see the government collapse
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 13, 2022 12:26pm
Bring back ishaq dar, and nawaz sharif to rescue the economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 13, 2022 12:30pm
Not to worry. Experienced team is in charge.
Reply Recommend 0
Very Concerned
Jun 13, 2022 12:31pm
Shares are on sale now. You can get good companies at a P/E ration of 4 to 5. It cannot get cheaper than that. If you are planning long term then invest some money right now in the stock market. Your money will easily double in the long term.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 13, 2022 12:32pm
The corrupts are going to ruin the country, they are experts in looting not economics.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Jun 13, 2022 12:51pm
Self-serving Gov brought in by handlers so that their cases could be closed. Disgusting. Stop playing with our lives for your own self-serving benefits.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Jun 13, 2022 01:23pm
Incomptenecy, corruption and outlawing government is the main reason for the economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jun 13, 2022 01:27pm
Country is heading to default in the hands of thieves. Would you invest in thieves ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 13, 2022 01:43pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Eternal_Dharma
Jun 13, 2022 01:49pm
Inflate those life rafts and parachutes. Time to abandon ship. Got an alternate passport?
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Jun 13, 2022 01:53pm
Easy solution - blame everything on IK and keep on plundering the country dry.
Reply Recommend 0
Jan
Jun 13, 2022 02:12pm
The only sector that was bullish and had investment opportunity was real estate as it doesn't need fuel or electricity. Now no one is willing to invest due to heavy taxation post budget 22
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 13, 2022 02:39pm
I thought it was a very good budget? Anyways the Pakistani Rupee has also reached new lows today. I think Niazi had the right vision for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Jun 13, 2022 02:46pm
This is universal phenomenon, not Pakistan specific. Entire stock market including US stock markets r down by 2-3% due to inflation and supply concern. Don't twist.
Reply Recommend 0
ania
Jun 13, 2022 02:47pm
imran khan supporters must be rejoicing
Reply Recommend 0
Asmat Jamal
Jun 13, 2022 02:58pm
The Purpose of Regime Change has been achieved.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Jun 13, 2022 03:05pm
@ania, What mufta ismail, khakan, maryam remarked when 184 rupee / dollar on Mar 2022 ? they came in power to rescue rupee.
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Jun 13, 2022 03:12pm
Any new press conference?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 13, 2022 03:15pm
@pakpro, It is a fact.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wages of hate
Updated 13 Jun, 2022

Wages of hate

The monster of Hindutva has been eating away at the innards of Indian secularism for decades.
Right to know
13 Jun, 2022

Right to know

IT is encouraging to note that the PPP is now pushing for greater engagement of public representatives in ongoing...
Refusing post-mortems
13 Jun, 2022

Refusing post-mortems

WHEN a suspicious death occurs, acceding to the wishes of grieving family members in disallowing the post-mortem of...
After the budget
Updated 12 Jun, 2022

After the budget

The rulers will have only themselves to blame if they set impractical goals that they are unable to deliver on.
Afghan visa policy
12 Jun, 2022

Afghan visa policy

PAKISTAN has been a destination of ‘choice’ for millions of Afghans fleeing their strife-torn homeland for the...
Cricket power show
12 Jun, 2022

Cricket power show

THE first win was nerve-jangling, the second emphatic. For 14 years, Multan had missed out on international cricket...