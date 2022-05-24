Leh Nullah dredging to be completed by June 30

RAWALPINDI: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) will finish cleaning up of Leh Nullah by June 30 and this will improve flow of rain water in the nullah in case of heavy rain during monsoon.

Wasa Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood informed the Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq that work on cleanliness of Leh Nullah started on time. DC Farooq visited the Wasa offices and reviewed arrangements in case the agency had to deal with a flood-like situation in the garrison city. He visited the Wasa workshop and inspected heavy machinery besides work on cleanliness of the nullah.

Mr Mehmood said that the agency had completed arrangements to make all its machinery functional in the upcoming monsoon season, adding that the city had been divided in four sectors and an emergency centre had been opened in these areas.

He said agency officials would pay attention to low lying areas so that water does not accumulate, adding machinery includes dewatering sets, jetting and screw machines and so on.

There are more than 28 dewatering sets available that will be able to drain out four cusecs water at a time.

“The government provided Rs30 million for the annual cleaning of Leh Nullah and we would complete work within the allocated budget. During the past year, despite heavy rains the situation remained under control.

“We are removing waste from under bridges and removed islands developed in the nullah so that smooth flow of water will be possible,” he said, adding debris from the nullah is being transported out of the city by dumpers and cleaning of sewerage lines across the city is also in full swing.

Published in Dawn,May 24th, 2022