Meteoric dollar shatters all records, hits Rs200 in interbank

The US dollar reached the startling milestone of Rs200 in interbank trading on Thursday morning, gaining Rs1 from the previous day's close of Rs199, data by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) showed.

According to the FAP, the US currency had reached the Rs200 mark — an all-time high — around 11am.

A day ago, the greenback had made a significant gain of more than Rs2 from Tuesday's close and settled at Rs199 at the session's end, which was the latest in a string of record highs that the US currency has been hitting since last Tuesday.

While the FAP recorded the previous day's closing rate at Rs199, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan stated the closing rate as Rs198.39 — still remarkably close to the Rs200 milestone that the international currency is being anticipated to reach with the country's rising import bill, growing current account deficit and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

The dollar's value has already reached Rs200 in the open market yesterday.

Speaking about today's exchange rate, FAP secretary general Zafar Paracha said today was the "blackest day" in the history of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Asad Rizvi, the former treasury head at Chase Manhattan, told Mettis Global — a web-based financial data and analytics portal — that "pension cost, circular debt [of] Rs2.5 trillion, public entities [worth] Rs1.2tr and fiscal deficit of nearly eight per cent are not sustainable and adding pressure" on the rupee."

The "independent SBP", meanwhile, was "not worried about the PKR plunge, probably waiting for [an] IMF outcome," the Mettis Global report quoted him as saying.

More to follow