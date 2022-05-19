DAWN.COM Logo

May 19, 2022

Meteoric dollar shatters all records, closes at Rs200

Talqeen Zubairi Published May 19, 2022 - Updated May 19, 2022 04:18pm

The US dollar reached the startling milestone of Rs200 when trading closed on Thursday afternoon, gaining Re1.00 from the previous day's close of Rs199, data by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) showed.

According to FAP data, the US currency reached the all-time high of Rs200.10 around 1:45pm in the interbank market before settling to Rs200 by close. It was trading at Rs201 in the open market at 3:50pm.

A day ago, the greenback had made a significant gain of more than Rs2 from Tuesday's close and settled at Rs199 at the session's end, which was the latest in a string of record highs that the US currency has been hitting since last Tuesday.

While the FAP recorded the previous day's closing rate at Rs199, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan stated the closing rate as Rs198.39 — still remarkably close to the Rs200 milestone that the international currency was being anticipated to reach earlier in the day on account of the country's rising import bill, growing current account deficit and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

The dollar's value already reached Rs200 in the open market yesterday.

According to Saad Bin Naseer, co-founder and director of web-based financial data and analytics portal Mettis Global, the rupee's fall is mainly on account of a lack of clarity from the government on its plans to arrest the decline in foreign exchange reserves.

He pointed out that the central bank's reserves were down by $7.5bn since January 1, adding that importers were engaged in panic buying as they were uncertain about whether the government would be able to secure funding from China, Saudi Arabia and the International Monetary Fund, talks with which are underway.

"Meanwhile, exporters are holding their earnings outside the country amid a consistent fall in the rupee's value," he said.

'Blackest Day'

The milestone has left some experts distraught.

Speaking about today's exchange rate, FAP secretary general Zafar Paracha told Dawn.com that today was the "blackest day" in the history of Pakistan.

For his part, FAP chairperson Malik Bostan, in a comment to Dawn.com, urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to issue statutory regulatory orders for the implementation of decisions taken to restrict imports.

Importer and former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Zaki told Dawn.com importers were facing the biggest loss due to the rise in the dollar's value.

He added that the country's import bill had increased by 20 per cent in the past month and this would affect the prices of edibles, such as lentils, powder milk and tea.

Zaki recommended that the SBP may fix the rate of dollar in the interbank market for a certain period to curtail the impending inflation. He also demanded that no duties be increased on edibles.

Meanwhile, Asad Rizvi, the former treasury head at Chase Manhattan, told Mettis Global that "pension cost, circular debt [of] Rs2.5 trillion, public entities [worth] Rs1.2tr and fiscal deficit of nearly 8pc are not sustainable and adding pressure" on the rupee."

The "independent SBP", meanwhile, was "not worried about the PKR plunge, probably waiting for [an] IMF outcome," the Mettis Global report quoted him as saying.

In recent weeks, rising oil prices have already doubled the country's oil import bills and the overall imports are also at a record high. In April, imports increased by 72pc, leaving no room for the government to improve its external balance.

Moreover, foreign exchange reserves of the central bank have touched $10.3bn, lowest since June 2020.

Currency dealers say the unexpectedly high imports bill and low foreign investment were not in support of the exchange rate while over $13bn current account deficit was already there as a challenge for the government.

Talks under way for IMF bailout

The development comes as Pakistani officials resumed negotiations with the IMF yesterday, in which Finance Minister Miftah Ismail sought to clear uncertainty on two counts — that the new coalition government would stay in office and take tough decisions, undertake reforms committed in the original fund programme and complete structural benchmarks.

Informed sources said the talks opened on a healthy note as the two sides appeared converging to key principles — separating the state’s economic decision-making from politics.

These sources said the government would be revising fuel and energy prices within days and impose a complete ban, instead of increasing duties, on a total of about 30 luxury items major among them vehicles and mobile phones besides some other no-so-big items to contain imports and thus external account. These announcements would be made shortly to progress talks towards the successful completion of the revised programme.

More to follow

Comments (76)
Comments (76)
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Patriot
May 19, 2022 10:37am
Where is the government? Where is the SBP?
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
May 19, 2022 10:40am
Imagine IK Niazi architect of Pakistan's miseries is still not ashamed.
Reply Recommend 0
Cactus
May 19, 2022 10:40am
Happy now?
Reply Recommend 0
Urban Guy
May 19, 2022 10:53am
200 already breached.
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
May 19, 2022 10:54am
Doesn't matter... as soon as politically things settle down.... dollar will adjust too.
Reply Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
May 19, 2022 11:12am
Happy with purana Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
May 19, 2022 11:13am
Dawn your favorites are in power now no wonder you guys are not screaming from the top of your lungs.
Reply Recommend 0
IK
May 19, 2022 11:14am
Congratulations
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
May 19, 2022 11:17am
Big achievement of new government. More to come.
Reply Recommend 0
ILYAS KHAN
May 19, 2022 11:19am
SS has no clue how to run a country. His main focus is to get rid of his corruption cases rather than do anything good for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
May 19, 2022 11:19am
Happening with Shahbaz speed. . 200 is just another number though.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
May 19, 2022 11:20am
Imported govt namanzoor
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
May 19, 2022 11:32am
Congratulations to the thieves and tugs of PPP, PMLN, JUI,and other 13 parties, inclusive judiciary and military bureaucracy whom derailed the previous government.
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
May 19, 2022 11:34am
Congratulation Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
May 19, 2022 11:53am
Congratulations. Well done. Next target is 300.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
May 19, 2022 11:55am
200 not out! Congratulations Pakistan! Way to go!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
May 19, 2022 11:56am
Thank you Imran Niazi!
Reply Recommend 0
Aaqib
May 19, 2022 11:59am
But remember sharifs know how to run an economy?
Reply Recommend 0
IK4ever
May 19, 2022 12:04pm
This is what you get when you kick out an honest leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
May 19, 2022 12:05pm
Achievement of crime minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
May 19, 2022 12:06pm
Just because of this dirty gameplay of regime change, we are heading towards disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
KSA
May 19, 2022 12:07pm
P:akistan Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 19, 2022 12:09pm
Another gift from imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
IK4ever
May 19, 2022 12:10pm
Imran wouldn't have allowed this.
Reply Recommend 0
Fatty Track
May 19, 2022 12:10pm
Finally. It is like winning the World Cup
Reply Recommend 0
Fatty Track
May 19, 2022 12:11pm
200 achieved. Next should be triple century !! Come on do it
Reply Recommend 0
Shehr Toofani
May 19, 2022 12:14pm
Indeed, a black day. Whole nation wants to slap the imported government and the viscously corrupt cherry blossom & Mir Jafar.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
May 19, 2022 12:30pm
Bailouts after bailouts, when will Pakistan stand on its own feet?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
May 19, 2022 12:32pm
... Can Pakistan compete in world trade? Our government has not been much help.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
May 19, 2022 12:35pm
Dawn should pin this to their front page, this headline is not going anywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
May 19, 2022 12:37pm
thank you neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
May 19, 2022 12:37pm
Thanks to imported govt
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
May 19, 2022 12:37pm
hiya, double century. keep going strong.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
May 19, 2022 12:39pm
It is going to hit 300 before the end of the year. We are doomed!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
May 19, 2022 12:43pm
... Separating the state’s economic decision making from politics is impossible.
Reply Recommend 0
abu
May 19, 2022 12:50pm
Important to raise fuel prices before its too late !
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 19, 2022 12:52pm
Congratulations to the current illegal corrupt clueless government.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
May 19, 2022 12:56pm
Why don't we change the currency name to Vietnamese Dong VND.
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
May 19, 2022 12:57pm
Hail the competent and experienced financial managers
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
May 19, 2022 01:01pm
Army and Judiciary must explain what their test was about.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 19, 2022 01:07pm
Thank you PDM!
Reply Recommend 0
Khany
May 19, 2022 01:07pm
This Goverment is corrupting the system faster than ever b4
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
May 19, 2022 01:10pm
Thank you PMLN
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
May 19, 2022 01:14pm
The king makers are clueless, speechless in fact are neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
May 19, 2022 01:15pm
Complete devastation. Thanks to neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
fahim
May 19, 2022 01:16pm
This incompetent and useless government focusing on punjab as if punjab is pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
May 19, 2022 01:17pm
Congratulations !
Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
May 19, 2022 01:19pm
Now target for 250
Reply Recommend 0
Owais
May 19, 2022 01:23pm
Establishment Judiciary Army Nation is watching the Trio very closely
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 19, 2022 01:26pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every U.S. dollar, there is a mall.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 19, 2022 01:30pm
Thanks to the neutrality of the neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Aditya
May 19, 2022 01:33pm
all nonsense..focus on kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
May 19, 2022 01:34pm
PDM you failed so soon. what a shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Anitha Raj
May 19, 2022 01:35pm
Double century not out. Congratulations.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
May 19, 2022 01:40pm
Congratulation on hitting a double ton.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar
May 19, 2022 01:46pm
@Hope786, its funny how IK is still sitting on your nerves when your incompetent crime minister has got dollar climb 17 rs in 5 weeks
Reply Recommend 0
Kiran Vasudevan
May 19, 2022 01:47pm
And you need kashmir!! My foot.
Reply Recommend 0
girish
May 19, 2022 01:49pm
Ignore this. Kashmir is more important. Please focus on it. What is Bilawal doing in US?
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
May 19, 2022 01:51pm
@Hope786, You have spent years of your life commenting on Pakistani politics now concentrate on your own country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 19, 2022 01:54pm
And corrupts are running our country from England! Go ahead and buy properties in England and UAE. Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
numbersnumbers
May 19, 2022 01:55pm
ALL NOTE: Dollar is not going up! PKR is going down!
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot 2
May 19, 2022 01:56pm
congratulations to PDM. As expected economy has become true reflection what you guy really are.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot 2
May 19, 2022 02:00pm
To all the neutrals, How do you like them apples! Stay neutral pretty soon it will hit you where it hurt most.
Reply Recommend 0
Arun1
May 19, 2022 02:00pm
China has 3,000b in forex reserves. It could easily pay off Pakistan total debt of 200b and allow it a breather.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot 2
May 19, 2022 02:07pm
new match Sri lanka $1 = 360 Rs Collapsed economy Pakistan $1= 200 Rs not far behind
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
May 19, 2022 02:12pm
Wow, but still pakistani elite will send their kids to USA for higher education to get green card in the name of education
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
May 19, 2022 02:13pm
Get lost neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
May 19, 2022 02:17pm
Imran Khan government is responsible for dollar rise from 125 t0 187 PKR. Do not ignore it.
Reply Recommend 0
A
May 19, 2022 02:18pm
IK must be very happy today. This was his dream. New target? 250 without US help. 150 with US help. Pakistan must work with USA.
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
May 19, 2022 02:23pm
very sad news for the entire nation expect looters because their property is aboard and they don't care but i am amazed where is army what do they wait for lets cracks down all arrest all the looter across the country and put them in jail for the rest of their life specially zardari
Reply Recommend 0
Hubli
May 19, 2022 02:24pm
@Patriot, Govt is in London, SBP on IMF's lap
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
May 19, 2022 02:52pm
Dollar cross 200, according to IK a puppt govt is running the country, according to Shabaz, IK is dividing the army and and Pakistan is busy issuing a demarche on behalf of an indian citizen. Pak is a country that has all its priorities wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Shad
May 19, 2022 03:02pm
Dollar is not meteoric Pak Rupee has weakened by indecision of corrupt lot.
Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
May 19, 2022 03:10pm
While our neighbours forex reserves increased to 650 billion USD.
Reply Recommend 0
Guardian
May 19, 2022 04:30pm
Force exporters to bring back earnings or face withdrawal of export-tax-exemption.
Reply Recommend 0
Prof.Fida Hussain Sarki
May 19, 2022 04:35pm
State bank should not interfer in the exchange market, rupee will set its real value at about 250
Reply Recommend 0

