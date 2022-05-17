DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 17, 2022

Dollar upward march continues, closes at record Rs196.50

Talqeen Zubairi Published May 17, 2022 - Updated May 17, 2022 04:51pm

The US dollar continued its flight against the rupee for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday to breach the Rs196 mark — an all-time high — in interbank trading, mainly due to the country's depleting foreign exchange reserves and high imports.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the greenback gained Rs1.90 from the previous day's close of Rs194.60 to climb to Rs196.50.

This spell of the dollar's persistent rise against the rupee began on Tuesday last week, when the international currency hit a record high of Rs188.66. It then soared to Rs190.90 on Wednesday, rose past Rs192 on Thursday, reached Rs193.10 on Friday and climbed over Rs194 yesterday (Monday).

While the FAP data showed that the greenback closed Rs194.60 on Monday, the State Bank of Pakistan recorded the closing rate at Rs194.18. A Dawn report, while quoting the SBP's closing rate, said that the international currency was traded at higher rates before settling at Rs194.18.

The Dawn report highlighted that while the dollar kept the rupee in its strong clutch during the entire fiscal year FY22, the last two months proved the worst.

Moreover, a Dawn.com report said on Monday that the when the PML-N-led coalition government took over on April 11, the dollar was valued at Rs182.3, and since then, the rupee had lost Rs11.4 or 6.2 per cent of its value.

According to currency dealers, the dollar demand never comes down, which did not allow the local currency to stay at any point.

They say the higher demand for dollars is the key reason for the bullish trend in the currency market. Political foot-dragging by the incumbent government on the reversal of fuel and electricity subsidies — a prerequisite for the resumption of the loan programme by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — has further eroded the confidence of stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the decline in the rupee is also fuelled by an uncontrolled increase in imports coupled with a relatively slower pace of growth in exports.

The rising oil prices have already doubled the oil import bills, but the overall imports are also at a record high. In April, imports increased by 72pc, leaving no room for the government to improve its external balance.

Moreover, foreign exchange reserves of the central bank have touched $10.3 billion, lowest since June 2020.

Currency dealers said the unexpectedly high imports bill and low foreign investment were not in support of the exchange rate while over $13bn current account deficit was already there as a challenge for the government.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan further identified the uncertainty surrounding the release of a $1 billion tranche as another factor contributing to the rupee's decline.

He explained the release of funds by the IMF as a "benchmark", saying that if the Fund was to approve the payment, other international institutions would gain confidence and follow suit.

Dealers in the inter-bank told Dawn on Monday that there was no chance for improvement in the exchange rate.

“The dollar will appreciate every day until and unless the government takes some concrete measures to stop this free fall,” said currency dealer Atif Ahmed.

'Strict measures' needed to prevent dollar hitting Rs200-mark

In the midst of dwindling foreign exchange reserves and the massive devaluation of the local currency, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the policymakers to devise a comprehensive strategy in consultation with the stakeholders to halt the rupee’s free fall and improve reserves.

He also held a Zoom meeting with Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) chairperson Malik Bostan on Monday and expressed concern over the current situation.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Bostan said the "effects of yesterday's meeting will soon be seen on the market".

He also emphasised that in order to curtail the dollar's flight and prevent it from reaching the Rs200 mark, "the government will have to take strict measures". In this regard, he suggested restrictions on imports on bounding exporters to bring in revenue from exports.

Bostan said if the government managed to control the dollar's rate in the interbank market, "we will expeditiously bring the dollar's value down in the open market".

Prior to PM Shehbaz's meeting with Bostan, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had discussed in detail the exchange rate situation with a ECAP team.

During the meeting, it was suggested that entire markets across the country should be closed down before the sunset, which would save a substantial amount of energy, reduce the import oil bill and the supply to the general public could be restored.

Moreover, the representatives of exchange companies called for a ban on all imports except essential items.

“If someone feels imports of more items are necessary, he should arrange the dollars himself,” Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the ECAP, had suggested.

He reiterated while speaking to Dawn.com today, as he went on to call for imposing an "economic emergency" and urge political parties to sit together to devise a plan for stabilising the economy.

He also called on the government to put an end to the unnecessary expenditure on parliamentarians' "perks and luxuries", warning that if these measures were not taken, situation in Pakistan could turn like that in Sri Lanka, which is currently facing a severe economic crisis.

According to a Dawn report, the PM would hold another meeting with Bostan and the SBP governor on the exchange rate today.

This will be the third meeting held by the government on the issue in four days and reflect the growing frustration in the power corridors of Islamabad, the report said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (61)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Saif Zulfiqar
May 17, 2022 10:51am
Thanks to the PMLN and PPP giovernment.
Reply Recommend 0
Karim Virani
May 17, 2022 10:54am
Inter bank says 195 but in market one cant even get in Rs 200
Reply Recommend 0
Om
May 17, 2022 10:57am
Come on 200
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
May 17, 2022 11:03am
Rupee at 220 by end of the summer is a real possibility. 250 by end of the year, will halt most of the imports.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
May 17, 2022 11:11am
Target is 200. Thanks to corrupts.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 17, 2022 11:12am
Wait until cpec is completed. Pakistani rupee will replace US Dollar as international currency.
Reply Recommend 0
Afridi Khan
May 17, 2022 11:16am
Stop the subsidy. Oil prices will remain high or may increase for one more year. Pakisyani will prefer the higher oil privces than wheat.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 17, 2022 11:17am
The great Khan is responsible for another double century even after cricket
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
May 17, 2022 11:18am
It will come down once the govt gets setteled and tajes decision in a week time and have a startegy.those buying dollars wont like it than.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
May 17, 2022 11:19am
Should impose ban on all kinds of luxury items forthwith.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
May 17, 2022 11:21am
Hahaha "BECHAREY"
Reply Recommend 0
Rafique
May 17, 2022 11:23am
Hoping for the best!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
May 17, 2022 11:23am
1 USD = 250PKR by the end of year 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
May 17, 2022 11:36am
Come on .... 4 more for double century.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 17, 2022 11:37am
Thank you PDM!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastertrack
May 17, 2022 11:38am
We are more worried about you staring into our faces.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
May 17, 2022 11:40am
All this can be avoided thru elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Vj
May 17, 2022 11:44am
300 coming soon. Your debt also going to double to triple soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
May 17, 2022 11:46am
Worst ever govt. in the history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 17, 2022 11:47am
Congratulations to the nation. Thanks to the imported govt, we will be touching 200 mark in the next couple of days.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
May 17, 2022 11:50am
Economy is just melted in one month. Soon, it will be worse than Sri Lanka.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
May 17, 2022 11:59am
... and IK said our economy is doing fine, way better than India.
Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
May 17, 2022 11:59am
What a pity
Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
May 17, 2022 12:00pm
1 INR = 2.50 PKR
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 17, 2022 12:04pm
shame on imported government
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 17, 2022 12:04pm
Shame on PMLN and PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
May 17, 2022 12:09pm
Pakistan should build more atum bums. This will improve the economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
May 17, 2022 12:10pm
The question is not whether dollar will reach 200, but where will it end?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
May 17, 2022 12:12pm
... What is the demand for the Euro?
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
May 17, 2022 12:17pm
Welcome to purana Pakistan and the end of governance
Reply Recommend 0
Two 2 Tango
May 17, 2022 12:17pm
It will certainly hit 200 by the end of this month.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
May 17, 2022 12:22pm
The 'neutrals' are obviously okay with the disaster that is hitting the nation!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 17, 2022 12:31pm
The Pakistani currency rupee has no value, the corrupt government's ill performance is the cause of its collapse and the slide is not over.
Reply Recommend 0
Arrogantman
May 17, 2022 12:47pm
Result of corrupt nation and corrupt leadership (At the payroll of others)
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
May 17, 2022 12:51pm
Is default part of current regime plan?
Reply Recommend 0
BannedbyDawn
May 17, 2022 12:58pm
incompetency has a new acronym, "PDM".
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
May 17, 2022 01:00pm
I strongly dislike the current thugs in govt. but I hope they do something good for my country: I am worried.
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
May 17, 2022 01:12pm
My last prediction was PKR 220 / USD ...looks like a better target would be 250
Reply Recommend 0
SAM88
May 17, 2022 01:13pm
Impatiently waiting for 250 to benefit expats as stated by PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
May 17, 2022 01:23pm
Ohh bad for economy bad for Pakistan . Shahbaz SB and PML N has just completely destroyed us
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
May 17, 2022 01:30pm
Inshallah crossing 200 RS soon. Welcome to Purana Paksitan and shame on its supporters
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
May 17, 2022 01:31pm
Import of cars can be stopped for now. We have plenty of local options now.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
May 17, 2022 01:36pm
Country has gone to dogs literally. One clown after other in sitting on the chair.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
May 17, 2022 01:39pm
The one other thing that rises besides prices and terrorism. 200 in May2022!
Reply Recommend 0
Fatty Track
May 17, 2022 01:54pm
The Dollar is fantastic
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
May 17, 2022 02:01pm
Purana pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Cactus
May 17, 2022 02:08pm
Thank you Neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
May 17, 2022 02:11pm
Keep going PKR, you can do it. Only another 3rupee 50 Paise to go to reach 200.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
May 17, 2022 02:25pm
An absconder in London is running the country... Huge lack of trust in this Government.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 17, 2022 02:29pm
This is a senseless IMF direction, for making Pakistani exports cheaper and competitive in international markets for increasing export figures.
Reply Recommend 0
Factrack
May 17, 2022 02:30pm
Naya Pakistan in the making..
Reply Recommend 0
Accent
May 17, 2022 02:36pm
Imported government keeps on importing.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
May 17, 2022 02:37pm
Imported Government's mission of reaching 200 now will within reach, well done in ruining Pakistanis lives..
Reply Recommend 0
Inzi
May 17, 2022 02:46pm
Good news for Pakistanis living outside the country, bad news for local citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 17, 2022 02:58pm
Where is Ishaq Dar and his cronies?
Reply Recommend 0
A
May 17, 2022 03:00pm
IKs dream double century is very close.
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
May 17, 2022 03:04pm
Thanks Imran.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 17, 2022 03:16pm
Thanks to the neutrality of the neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
May 17, 2022 03:23pm
Thanks to Imran Khan, his benchmark was 200.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 17, 2022 03:25pm
Looks like dollar has adopted shahbaz speed!
Reply Recommend 0
36th Puncture
May 17, 2022 04:09pm
Can any youthia explain how come the conspirators aren’t helping their own government control the dollar??
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A whiff of hope

A whiff of hope

Arifa Noor
Despite the old script that has played out in front of us, political events do indicate some changes.

Editorial

Updated 17 May, 2022

Buyer’s remorse

It is strange to hear senior PML-N leaders lamenting the subsidies, yet not even coming up with a subsidy rationalisation plan.
17 May, 2022

Sikh traders’ killing

THE brutal murder of two Sikh traders in the outskirts of Peshawar on Sunday illustrates the vulnerability of...
17 May, 2022

Cholera outbreak

REPORTS of rising cases of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea in several areas are raising the spectre of a public...
Updated 16 May, 2022

Electoral reforms

EARLY elections or not? That is the question. And it seems to be weighing heavy on the mind of everyone in the...
16 May, 2022

Iran deal revival

WHERE the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 is concerned, a great deal of fluidity exists regarding its fate....
16 May, 2022

Deprived of funds

THIS May, Pakistan’s former Fata region will complete its fourth year of merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The...