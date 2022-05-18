DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 18, 2022

Mushtaq Mahar removed as Sindh police chief

Imtiaz Ali Published May 18, 2022 - Updated May 18, 2022 11:52am
Mushtaq Mahar was transferred as IG Sindh. —DawnNewsTV
Mushtaq Mahar was transferred as IG Sindh. —DawnNewsTV

The Sindh government on Wednesday removed Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar as Sindh's inspector general of police and posted Additional Inspector General Dr Kamran Fazal as the acting police chief of the province.

According to a notification, Mahar, a grade-22 officer who was appointed as Sindh's police chief in February 2020, has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

In a separate notification from Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Dr Kamran Fazal, a grade-21 officer presently serving as the head of police training, was assigned to hold the "acting charge of the post of Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Karachi until further orders".

Dr Fazal has previously served as the AIG Sukkur Region as well.

Additional IG Dr Kamran Fazal appointed acting police chief. —Photo: Facebook
Additional IG Dr Kamran Fazal appointed acting police chief. —Photo: Facebook

The transfer of the police chief comes as Karachi has been hit by a spate of terror attacks. Three bomb blasts have been reported in the city in as many weeks.

On April 26, a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi's (KU) Confucius Institute killed four people, including these Chinese teachers. The incident happened as a van, carrying staff members, was about to enter the Confucius Institute, located next to the commerce department. The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The second attack in the city took place in the Saddar area on May 12. One passerby was killed and at least nine injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a motorbike went off. Like BLA, the outlawed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) had claimed responsibility of the attack in a message over social media platforms.

The third explosion took place earlier this week on Monday when an IED blasted near the Iqbal Market and New Memon Mosque in Karachi's Kharadar area claiming one life and leaving 11 injured.

The police are investigating the attacks as the security in the metropolis has been beefed up.

'Intelligence failure'

According to a Dawn report, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a press conference yesterday, accepted that anti-social and anti-state elements had started creating unrest.

“But, we would not allow them to achieve their nefarious designs,” he vowed.

Shah said that when the Bolton Market incident took place he was in Abu Dhabi with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to offer condolences over the death of the ruler of the UAE. “I cut my visit short and rushed back to Karachi,” he said and added that upon reaching at around 1.15am held an emergency meeting with law-enforcement officers concerned.

The CM said that he had told the policemen that it was an intelligence failure that three incidents had taken place one after another. He pointed out that when a terrorist carrying a bag entered Karachi University why her bag was not checked.

He said that the police would sensitise citizens to inform ‘15’ whenever they witness any suspicious activity.

“The police will talk to shopkeepers in the market to keep proper vigilance in their parking lots and install their private closed-circuit television camera system,” Shah added.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

18 May, 2022

SC on defections

THE judgement is monumental and will significantly influence Pakistani politics for years to come. After a nearly...
18 May, 2022

Karachi blast

THE frequency of urban terrorism incidents over the past few weeks in Karachi should send alarm bells ringing within...
18 May, 2022

Threats to Imran Khan

IT seems there is never a dull moment in Imran Khan’s life. First, it was a cabal of local and international...
Updated 17 May, 2022

Buyer’s remorse

It is strange to hear senior PML-N leaders lamenting the subsidies, yet not even coming up with a subsidy rationalisation plan.
17 May, 2022

Sikh traders’ killing

THE brutal murder of two Sikh traders in the outskirts of Peshawar on Sunday illustrates the vulnerability of...
17 May, 2022

Cholera outbreak

REPORTS of rising cases of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea in several areas are raising the spectre of a public...