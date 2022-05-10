'You are the Mir Jafar I talk about,' Imran tells PM Shehbaz in Jhelum power show

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday clarified that when he speaks of Mir Jafar in his speeches, he refers to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as he appeared to deny that any institution is the focus of the analogy he often draws.

Imran, while addressing a public gathering in Abbottabad on Sunday, had narrated the stories of Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq. The former prime minister had said Sirajud Daula was a governor of the Mughal emperor whose commander-in-chief, Mir Jafar, joined hands with the English to topple the government. He had linked the historical tale of treason with the way he lost his own government last month.

PM Shehbaz had deemed Imran's remarks "vilification" of state institutions and accused him of “hatching a grand conspiracy against Pakistan”. In his speech on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, he had also vowed to curtail such criticism and take action.

Imran, in a fresh PTI power show in Jhelum tonight, responded to PM Shehbaz's warning.

"Have some shame Shehbaz Sharif. You are the Mir Jafar that I talk about," Imran said.

'Only Army and PTI keeping country from breaking apart'

Imran also claimed that the Pakistan Army and his party were the only two entities keeping the country from "breaking apart" in the face of alleged propaganda campaigns being run by India.

He alleged that India had established "600 media houses", which he said were being used to wage propaganda against Pakistan, particularly against the army and himself.

"Why did India target the army and Imran Khan? Because they are the only two [forces] that will keep the country united today," Imran said, adding that it was the effort of the country's enemies to break it apart into "three fragments".

He claimed that propaganda was waged against the two because "they (India) know that Pakistan won't break apart while these two remain."

Imran explained that the PTI, in particular, was targeted because it was the only "federal party" in the country which had representation from all over. He claimed that the PTI was the only party with the strength to hold "historic rallies" in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar within 10 days.

'Entire cabinet going to London on taxpayers' money'

He said PM Shehbaz made a "good combination and partnership" with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, who Imran said, criticises the army while PM Shehbaz "polishes boots".

Imran also criticised the premier's decision to visit London with members of the PML-N to meet Nawaz. The PTI chairman railed against Nawaz as an "absconder" and a "convict" who he said had summoned the "entire cabinet to London".

"This entire cabinet is going to London on your [tax] money — they won't spend their own money," he told his party workers and supporters.

Imran said the cabinet members would "take instructions" from a person who "always runs away from the country whenever there is a problem". This was the reason, Imran said, the nation had stood up and decided that "this imported government is unacceptable."

Coming to his planned march towards Islamabad, the PTI chairman said he wanted the elderly, youth, women, children and families to participate in it. He revised his estimates for the march's strength, saying it had now gone up to 2.5 million from 2m following his interactions with the public.

He said the nation had "awakened" and there would only be one demand after his march, which would be of fresh elections.

Imran later thanked his supporters, for what he said was a "record turnout" for the Jhelum power show.

Chaudhry tells 'gatekeepers' to perform their duty

Speaking before the PTI chairman, party leader Fawad Chaudhry called on the "gatekeepers" to perform their duty and let the country go to polls.

"Our country is our home and its owners are the people whose representative is you (Imran)," he said. "Dacoits have attacked this home and when dacoits attack then chowkidars can't say they are neutral.

"Jhelum demands the chowkidars to perform their duty and carry out elections. This is the only solution to this country's crisis."

He warned that if elections were not carried out then hundreds of thousands were "ready to take matters into their own hands".

"It is better that those who have the duty as per the Constitution to take a suo motu notice, do so before the people do so," Chaudhry seemingly warned.