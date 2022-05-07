DAWN.COM Logo

Prices of food items at utility stores rise as Ramazan relief package ends

Tahir SheraniPublished May 7, 2022 - Updated May 7, 2022 03:03pm
People stand in a queue while waiting for their turn outside a utility store in Hyderabad. — APP/File
The prices of various food items, including pulses, cooking oil and gram flour, have risen at utility stores across the country as the government's Ramazan Relief Package came to an end.

According to the new rate list issued by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Saturday, the discount of Rs10 per kg being offered on dal mash and dal moong has been reverted while the price of gram flour has risen by Rs20 per kg.

New prices of items at utility stores:

  • Dal mash: Rs270 per kg (up by Rs10)
  • Dal moong: Rs170 per kg (up by Rs10)
  • USC gram flour: Rs190 per kg (up by Rs20)
  • USC dates: Rs80 per 500gm (up by Rs10)
  • Fresh Bru Tea 475gm: Rs442 (up by Rs23)
  • Fresh Bru Tea 950gm: Rs846 (up by Rs47)
  • Dalda Cooking Oil 5 litre: Rs2,155 (up by Rs100)
  • Habib Cooking Oil 1 litre: Rs400 (up by Rs20)
  • Meezan Cooking Oil 1x5 litre pack: Rs402 (up by Rs20)
  • Eva Cooking Oil (1x5) litre pillow pouch: Rs410 (up by Rs20)
  • Tullo Cooking Oil 5 litre tin: Rs1,990 (up by Rs100)
  • Yellow Label 380gm: Rs479 (up by Rs19)
  • Lipton Yellow Label 475gm: Rs575 (up by Rs24)
  • Supreme Tea 495gm: Rs525 (up by Rs24)
  • Tapal Danedar Tea 450gm: Rs545 (up by Rs22)

The USC had launched its relief package at the start of April.

The package consisted of subsidy on 19 essential items, including wheat flour, sugar, ghee, rice, cooking oil, pulses, white gram, dates, tetra pack milk, tea, spices and gram flour. Besides, the USC also offered hefty discounts on more than 1,500 products.

Under the relief package, a 20kg bag of wheat flour was available for Rs800, sugar for Rs70 per kg and ghee for Rs170 per kg. Subsidy on black tea was Rs50 per kg, on oil Rs20 per litre, on pulses from Rs15 to Rs30 per kg, on white gram Rs25 per kg, on dates Rs20 and on rice Rs10-12 per kg.

Subsidy on squashes and syrups ranged from Rs20-25, Rs20 per litre on UHT milk and 10 per cent on spices.

The relief package was implemented nationwide in over 4,800 utility stores, the USC had said at the time.

Later in the month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced a relief package for Ramazan, under which a 10kg bag of wheat flour would be available for Rs400 against its previous price of Rs550.

In addition, sugar would be available for Rs70 per kg.

Comments (1)
SMI
May 07, 2022 02:58pm
This government has no concern about the people of Pakistán they r in government only to protect their interest imported government not accepted
