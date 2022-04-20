PM announces relief package for Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a relief package for the current month of Ramazan.

He announced the package during his meeting with some newly-inducted ministers, which was also attended by chief secretaries of all provinces.

Under the package, 10kg bag of wheat flour will be available for Rs400 against its previous price of Rs550.

Similarly, the prime minister announced reduction of Rs5 per kg in the price of sugar. Now one kilogram of sugar will be available for Rs70 against its previous rate of Rs75.

These commodities will be available at subsidised rates at Ramazan bazaars as well as utility stores till Eidul Fitr.

PM Sharif also urged other provinces to try to fix the same rates to provide relief to the public and asked Punjab to support Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) governments in this regard.

“The federal government would make additional payments to the Balochistan government,” he added.

PM meets UAE ambassador

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and extended his felicitations to him on assuming office.

The ambassador reaffirmed UAE’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The prime minister underscored his government’s commitment to further advance the economic dimension of the relationship, focusing on enhanced trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, food security and employment generation.

He said Pakistan and the UAE had always enjoyed special relations which were firmly rooted in shared history, common faith and geographical proximity, adding that these ties were further amplified by close people-to-people contacts.

PM Sharif acknowledged the important role of expatriate Pakistanis in the development of the UAE, who were serving as a strong bridge between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2022