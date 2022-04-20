DAWN.COM Logo

PM announces relief package for Ramazan

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 20, 2022 - Updated April 20, 2022 09:13am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting attended by some newly-inducted ministers and chief secretaries of all provinces.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting attended by some newly-inducted ministers and chief secretaries of all provinces. — Photo courtesy PMO Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a relief package for the current month of Ramazan.

He announced the package during his meeting with some newly-inducted ministers, which was also attended by chief secretaries of all provinces.

Under the package, 10kg bag of wheat flour will be available for Rs400 against its previous price of Rs550.

Similarly, the prime minister announced reduction of Rs5 per kg in the price of sugar. Now one kilogram of sugar will be available for Rs70 against its previous rate of Rs75.

Wheat to be sold for Rs400 per 10kg, sugar to cost Rs70 per kg

These commodities will be available at subsidised rates at Ramazan bazaars as well as utility stores till Eidul Fitr.

PM Sharif also urged other provinces to try to fix the same rates to provide relief to the public and asked Punjab to support Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) governments in this regard.

“The federal government would make additional payments to the Balochistan government,” he added.

PM meets UAE ambassador

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and extended his felicitations to him on assuming office.

The ambassador reaffirmed UAE’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The prime minister underscored his government’s commitment to further advance the economic dimension of the relationship, focusing on enhanced trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, food security and employment generation.

He said Pakistan and the UAE had always enjoyed special relations which were firmly rooted in shared history, common faith and geographical proximity, adding that these ties were further amplified by close people-to-people contacts.

PM Sharif acknowledged the important role of expatriate Pakistanis in the development of the UAE, who were serving as a strong bridge between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2022

Comments (9)
JustBecause
Apr 20, 2022 09:35am
Relief for whom? Absconders United?
Nasir Hassany
Apr 20, 2022 09:36am
He is getting hyper.
Sher Khan
Apr 20, 2022 09:41am
Shahbaz Sharif needs to make sure that this is implemented across the nation and not just limited to Punjab.
Cancel culture
Apr 20, 2022 10:01am
More achieved by SS in 10 days than niazi thug in 3 years!
Dr Tarik
Apr 20, 2022 10:02am
Yes borrow loot & spend.
Justice
Apr 20, 2022 10:05am
@Sher Khan, Ha keep wishing sir
Junaid Anwar
Apr 20, 2022 10:06am
why only punjab ?? he is pm only for punjab ???
Dave
Apr 20, 2022 10:09am
Great decision
NACParis
Apr 20, 2022 10:14am
Stop fooling the masses as you have done enough in the past to take you seriously
